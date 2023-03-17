Darryl Peers: BBC’s mistake was hitting out at critics rather than continuing great work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Darryl Peers: BBC’s mistake was hitting out at critics rather than continuing great work

By Darryl Peers
March 17, 2023, 6:00 am
A demonstration in support of Gary Lineker held outside the BBC's main sports studios at Media City in Salford Quays, prior to his return to the BBC (Image: Joel Goodman/LNP/Shutterstock)
A demonstration in support of Gary Lineker held outside the BBC's main sports studios at Media City in Salford Quays, prior to his return to the BBC (Image: Joel Goodman/LNP/Shutterstock)

Arguably, removing Gary Lineker from Match of the Day was a reactionary response to disapproval the BBC should have risen above, writes Darryl Peers.

One of the BBC’s strongest assets is its aspiration to impartiality. Whatever stance one takes on whether it achieves that, it is already miles ahead of much of the UK’s press by setting itself that goal.

There are a number of newspapers in the UK which foreground right-wing voices and ideas. This does not prevent them from holding the Conservative government to account, as we have seen in the Telegraph’s recent work on Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages. However, it does mean that issues such as the small boats border crossings receive inflated coverage, or that those stories are told in a way so as to whip up scandal and division.

A reader hoping to find a more balanced source of news does not have many other places to turn. There are left-wing newspapers which, while offering counterpoints to the right-wing press juggernaut, often feel similarly bound to particular points of view. Ideologically flexible and case-by-case coverage is harder to come by.

In this landscape, the BBC – and other broadcasters, such as Sky, ITV, Global, and Channel 4 – continue to inhabit an important space by intending to offer news without an accompanying ideology. I am not saying that they do or do not achieve this. Sometimes, a claim to have “no ideology” is an unwillingness to contend with the implications of one’s point of view.

I do not mean to idolise the BBC, but its reach outstrips its competitors, in part because it has popular programming that spans different media. Over TV, radio, and written forms, the BBC mixes news with entertainment in interesting and – importantly – advert-free ways, attracting substantial daily audiences.

Given the BBC’s role in dispersing information throughout the UK, it is understandable that debates over whether it is honouring its commitment to impartiality gain so much attention. The arguments surrounding Gary Lineker’s tweets drew comment from all quarters, with statements on the subject made by the prime minister and the leader of the opposition.

Lineker row shows how precarious BBC’s position is

How does a broadcaster of the BBC’s size maintain a perception of political neutrality when its representatives and associates span the worlds of culture and sport, as well as politics and news? Where should the BBC draw the line between these genres, especially when so much of its success comes from the way that it brings them together?

The Lineker story shows how precarious a position the BBC is in. Figures from the Conservative Party and government came forward to question the necessity of the licence fee. While Tim Davie, the BBC director general, has said that the BBC should not get involved in party political matters, how is it meant to respond when political parties seek to interfere with it?

Gary Lineker’s colleagues across the sporting and media worlds showed solidarity after he was suspended from Match of the Day (Image: BBC/PA)

The BBC is perhaps at its most potent when it does not hit back against its critics but, rather, when it demonstrates its value by simply continuing its work. Arguably, removing Gary Lineker from Match of the Day was a reactionary response to one-sided criticism.

The resulting BBC Sport boycott was such a powerful symbol because the broadcaster’s sports coverage is so popular. More popular, it might be said, than the political figures who had called for the licence fee or for Gary Lineker’s position to be reviewed.

There is danger in sharing opinions

There are limits to the values of impartiality. Regularly, I find myself looking for news coverage from journalists more willing to provide analysis into what’s behind the stories of the day. BBC correspondents and editors often want to avoid being seen to take one side or the other. Sometimes this means they skate on the surface of an issue.

For this reason, I’ve sought out podcasts such as The News Agents, presented by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel, and Lewis Goodall – all former BBC journalists. They carry from their BBC days a commitment to balance, leaving it to listeners to draw their own conclusions, but speak with more freedom on what they think is at stake in one story or another.

There is so much danger in sharing one’s opinion. Even by sharing a podcast that I listen to, I risk being pigeonholed as one of what Liz Truss would call the “anti-growth coalition”.

Footballer Marcus Rashford (right) was told by some to ‘stay in his lane’ when he campaigned for free school meals for children in need (Image: Frank Augstein/AP)

Lineker risked being typecast as an out-of-touch liberal elite when he spoke out in support of refugees. Marcus Rashford risked being told to get back to playing football when he advocated for free school meals.

In our present, polarised climate, commentators often make out that the opinions of the people with whom they disagree are just a symptom of the social echo chamber in which the other side lives. These commentators hope to dismiss arguments by discrediting the people associated with them, rather than doing the intellectual work of offering a more convincing alternative.

Why bother setting out a reasoned and compassionate case for the UK Government’s small boats legislation, when you can drum up a storm about the BBC and Gary Lineker instead?

Darryl Peers is a writer from the north-east of Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

No journalist wants to receive calls at home from angry politicians (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Impartiality is a tricky tightrope to walk
All three SNP leadership hopefuls have claimed Scotland will be independent within the next five years (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Next first minister must level with supporters about likelihood of independence
Weeks before becoming BBC chairman, Richard Sharp helped the then prime minister, Boris Johnson, secure an £800,000 loan (Image: PA)
Catherine Deveney: Not declaring political affiliation doesn't mean you don’t have one
It turns out pink fizz and flowers aren't the only things mums want (Image: Sven Hansche/Shutterstock)
Ailsa Sheldon: Here's what women actually want for Mother's Day
How hot is too hot? (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Ben Dolphin: Rising temperatures might make me migrate north
Hundreds of thousands of protesters demonstrate in London against the Iraq war in February 2003 (Image: Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Let Iraq war anniversary be a reminder to always hold powerful to…
BBC director general, Tim Davie (Image: Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Derek Tucker: BBC tying itself in knots over policy was inevitable
A protester holds a placard in support of football pundit Gary Lineker (Image: Mike Ruane/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Jumping to conclusions just got cosier in fur-lined Crocs
The outcry following the recent Aberdeen City Council budget announcement suggests that council leaders aren't in tune with public opinion. Image: HyunKyeong Lee/Shutterstock
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen council leaders, I'm begging you to stop, look, listen and think
ChatGPT has impressed and worried people in equal measure since its launch (Image: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Rise of ChatGPT and AI will put our unique people skills in…

Most Read

1
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
3
Plans to expand Stonehaven's Seafood Bothy business have been rejected amid fears about the safety of people queuing up for meals. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Seafood Bothy plans for seaside hut rejected as children ‘could run out into traffic…
6
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. James Ferguson subjected his parnet to a campaign of abuse over more than three years. Picture shows; Tain Sheriff Court / James Ferguson. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Man called partner ‘fat and ugly’, demanded sex and flew into a rage when…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. CR0041120 Crime and Courts special by Bryan Rutherford, Aberdeen. Safety survey series. Picture shows; NIGHTTIME ECONOMY Monday 6 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Picture shows; CR0041120 Crime and Courts special by Bryan Rutherford, Aberdeen. Safety survey series. Picture shows; NIGHTTIME ECONOMY Monday 6 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. N/A. Supplied by Kami Thomso Date; Unknown
‘I’ve been grabbed between my legs’: P&J safety survey reveals risks of Aberdeen nightlife 
9
The Drouthy Laird, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Grieving husband’s bar brawl with rowdy football fan
10
The crash happened around 5.30pm today. Image: JasperImage.
A96 closed by police between Elgin and Forres following three-vehicle crash

More from Press and Journal

Lovat's Daniel Grieve tackles Roddy Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Lovat will be missing three key figures this weekend due to wedding
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Teenager broke pub-goer's hip and smashed his head off ground in unprovoked Elgin street…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keeping his focus solely on his own club
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey to assess who in squad is 'capable' of playing for Aberdeen Women…
Gareth Snook who plays Willy Wonka and Noah Walton one of the actors who plays Charlie visited the P&J offices ahead of appearing in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Review: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is sweet treat of pure imagination at His…
The Claymore production hub is one of around 40 assets to be hit if strikes go ahead. Image: Repsol Sinopec Resources UK
North Sea braced for strikes as ballots close for 1,000 workers
It's time for another Highland League Weekly Friday preview show - funny(ish) and free to view!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of (fingers-crossed) March 18's full fixture card
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (12862766qd) Will Smith appears to strike Chris Rock 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
What we Learned this week about....women's safety, the Lineker farrago, preserving the Cuillins and…
Pupils from Auchnagatt Primary School, who collected nearly £100 consisting of 2p and 1p coins for Comic Relief in 1991. Image: DC Thomson.
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun through the decades
Caddies David Pearson and Anne Sutherland.. Image Matthew Harris/DC Thomson design team
Golf caddies are economic drivers for Royal Dornoch as study outlines major financial boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented