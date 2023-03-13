Scott Begbie: We can only hope Gary Lineker’s ‘I’m Sporticus’ moment sparks change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Begbie: We can only hope Gary Lineker’s ‘I’m Sporticus’ moment sparks change

By Scott Begbie
March 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
A Leicester City football fan shows support for Gary Lineker during a recent match (Image: Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock)
A Leicester City football fan shows support for Gary Lineker during a recent match (Image: Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock)

Dehumanising language should not be used in civic debate – unless you are deliberately dog-whistling to vile extremists, writes Scott Begbie.

So, whose bingo card of mad nonsense for 2023 had a tweet from a sports presenter as the spark for a revolt against an inhumane and increasingly right-wing Tory government?

No, me neither, but these days nothing is able to surprise or shock me.

However, you have to applaud the principled stand Gary Lineker has taken after he was pilloried for stating something the vast majority of decent people in this country believe.

If the UK Government doesn’t want the language it uses to be described as akin to that of 1930s Germany, then it shouldn’t be talking about “swarms” or “an invasion” of “billions” of migrants. Dehumanising language like that should not be used in civic debate – unless you are deliberately dog-whistling to vile extremists who now think it is safe to crawl out of the woodwork.

Lineker was absolutely right to call out the government. And the backlash against him, mounted by Tory MPs and the right-wing press, was quite clearly a concerted attempt to silence dissent.

Thank goodness his fellow sports presenters took a stand with a delightful “I’m Sporticus”, refusing to appear on programmes in solidarity with a respected colleague. And the outpouring of public support proves the sports pundits are on the right side of history, unlike the grisly gang in power at Westminster.

This BBC impartiality faff is dancing on the head of a pin – especially when it has been blatantly inconsistent in who it is applied to. Public figures associated with the BBC seem to be fine to big up the government and its policies on their own social media, but will be punished if they criticise. Hopefully the independent review of those guidelines brings clarity and much-needed fairness and justice.

Britain’s home secretary, Suella Braverman, listens during Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s controversial ‘stop the boats’ immigration legislation speech (Image: Leon Neal/AP/Shutterstock)

The Lineker affair became even murkier when the BBC’s own chairman was revealed as a major Tory party donor who is being probed for his role in helping Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan.

Immigration bill is a callous distraction

Linekergate will, of course, blow over. But let’s hope it has a lasting legacy by focusing attention on the inhumane Illegal Immigration Bill and the evil thinking behind it.

The proposed legislation would see people seeking safety on these shores via small boats being arrested and immediately deported without appeal or due process. That includes women who are being trafficked and children who are fleeing wars – all turfed from a safe haven without their case being heard.

That goes against any shred of justice which is, or should be, the bedrock of our nation. It also goes against international law.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shrieks it is the people’s priority to stop the small boats. No, it’s not

And, all the while, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shrieks that it is the people’s priority to “stop the small boats”.

No, it’s not. It’s to stop our energy bills from soaring, stop our weekly shopping costs going through the roof, stop our mortgages and rents becoming unaffordable.

This disgusting immigration bill is a callous distraction that blames “the other” for woes inflicted by the Tory government in Westminster on ordinary people.

Hopefully Gary Linker’s stand will prompt others to pick up the torch of justice, dignity and tolerance and start to roll back this heart of darkness polluting our society.

Scott Begbie is a long-time journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express





