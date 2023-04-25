Lindsay Razaq: Staying connected to our roots spurs us on for the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lindsay Razaq: Staying connected to our roots spurs us on for the future

Our lives can be deeply enriched by learning about and spending time with those whose footprints we now follow.

Rhemat's passport photo from when she first came to the UK in 1966
Rhemat's passport photo from when she first came to the UK in 1966
By Lindsay Razaq

“I’m so lucky that I’m half Urdu and half English, aren’t I, mummy?”

My heart skips a beat, and I catch my breath. Sometimes these little people can be so wise beyond their years.

OK, Maya might have got herself a tiny bit muddled and put it clumsily – by Urdu, she means her Pakistani heritage from her dad’s side – but you get the gist.

And – even if, perhaps, it has more to do with Easter and Eid coming in quick succession this year and all those extra presents – my five-year-old’s realisation about the benefits of growing up within two cultures strikes a chord with me.

Because, from the outset, Mr R and I have made a conscious effort to expose her and her younger brother, Kamran, to both sets of customs; to encourage them to be proud of the different strands of their background that have intertwined – indeed, still are meshing together – to create our wonderful family.

I was reminded powerfully this week of the importance of this, when my husband’s auntie shared a special photo with us – a black and white picture of her mother’s passport from when she first came to the UK in 1966. It’s such an arresting image, and I’ve not been able to stop looking at it.

I only ever knew Rehmat, or Mam, as everyone called her, in her twilight years, so to see her in her prime – several years younger than I am now – was quite something.

I immediately noticed her beauty, which shouldn’t really have come as a surprise, as she was attractive to the very end. But it’s the story behind the photo – the sequence of events that led to her departure for England – that makes it so engaging.

I’ve since learned that she and Fateh, Mr R’s grandfather, both born in Punjab, India, crossed the newly delineated border into Pakistan during the partition in 1947, before ultimately deciding to try to carve out a new life halfway across the world. She lost three brothers, among other family members, in the process, like so many.

“My dad came to the UK in 1958, when I was only a few months old,” my auntie-in-law told me when I asked about her parents.

“I didn’t see him until I was seven, when he returned for a visit. We later joined him.

“I have so much admiration and love for my parents, for their courage and bravery, for the trials they faced – they remained so optimistic.

“I feel so privileged to have had the time and communication with them to know so much about their childhood, their relationship with each other, and stories about incidents and people that shaped them.”

I want my children to enjoy a connection to their roots

She’s absolutely right, and I too feel honoured (a responsibility even, especially as a white mother of mixed children) to help hand down this history in turn, alongside the catalogue of anecdotes I can and do impart about my own Aberdonian and Cockney ancestry – whether it be my mum’s parents’ experiences in World War Two, or decades of public service as councillors and involvement in the early Labour movement on my dad’s side.

My life has been deeply enriched by learning about and spending time with those whose footprints we now follow, and I want my children to enjoy a similar connection to their roots.

The lives our relatives lived can be very different to our own (Image: Vasilyev Alexandr/Shutterstock)

Quite understandably, parents raising offspring in an entirely new setting away from their homeland often strive to maintain a link by passing on cultural and religious practices. This shouldn’t simply be an exercise in preservation, however, born of nostalgia for a golden age we can’t know existed – far from it.

Thanks to the determination of Mr R’s grandparents, thanks to their willingness to take a chance, his auntie’s life, spent in the north-east of England, has panned out very differently to theirs – as has my husband’s. Our children’s experiences will be still further removed – and that’s fine.

Our family’s journey carries on

Inevitably, with every generation that passes, traditions and memories fall by the wayside as circumstances change. Nothing lasts forever; most of us will eventually be forgotten.

As 18th century poet William Cowper wrote: “We turn to dust, and all our mightiest works die too: the deep foundations that we lay, time ploughs them up, and not a trace remains.”

I’m not talking about futile attempts to keep things the same, but rather building on the endeavours of the people who brought us to this point

I’m not talking about futile attempts to keep things the same, but rather building on the endeavours of the people who brought us to this point. Because, if we are taught about the individual pieces that make us up – if we learn to appreciate their value – we will be able to grow into more than the sum of our parts, and work out who we can and want to be.

As Maya and Kamran begin to take the helm, I look forward to watching them pursue their chosen paths and move our family’s journey on.

Lindsay Razaq is a journalist and former P&J Westminster political correspondent who now combines freelance writing with being a mum

