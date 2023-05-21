David Knight: Pressure on juryless rape trial pilot to succeed risks prejudice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: Pressure on juryless rape trial pilot to succeed risks prejudice

If a pilot scheme for single-judge rape trials happens, it will be in the shadow of other projects which were spectacular disasters.

The High Court in Aberdeen, where rape trials are conducted (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
By David Knight

There was an agreeable chink of glasses around our seats as people relaxed with favourite tipples in their hands.

Excited chatter crept up in volume, as you’d expect as alcohol took effect. Beer, whisky, vodka and gin; it was all going in.

There was something surreal in the air. It was us – flying to Spain at 7.15am, after taking off from Scotland.

Holiday boozing had started already, and inhibitions were evaporating. Quite a few had begun in airport bars from around 4.30am, by the looks of the queue for the onboard loo.

Who are we to judge this exuberance, unless drink makes bad things happen? As it often does on holiday. Some fall over and end up in hospital, others are robbed. In extreme cases, some are entangled in sex assault cases.

We can’t get away from the fact that drinking is often a factor in sex allegations. But, if you banned drink, you would not end rapes.

It must be the oldest crime in the book, along with murder, stretching back to cavemen. And modern cavemen still exist, as David Bowie reminded us, singing “look at those cavemen go” in his Life on Mars? track.

Lawyers are revolting in protest, because the Scottish Government is ripping apart longstanding court procedures to guarantee more rape convictions, as the current rate is abysmal. A laudable theory, but not in practice, if it’s fixed to such an extent that innocent “offenders” are jailed.

It appears inevitable that judges will be ordered to sit alone in rape cases, and pressured to deliver a required quota of guilty verdicts. The worldly-wise counterbalance of juries would be banished from court. It all seems vaguely dictatorial.

Back on board our jet, people felt condemned to misery after whisky ran out on the trolley.

Jurors are being blamed

A few hours later, we were in our resort: a smart Spanish marina complex, full of bars and restaurants.

I was struck by how many large groups of boozy men – young and old – were staggering about among the holiday crowds. That always makes me edgy.

Suddenly, the sea of bodies parted as an attractive young woman in high spirits sashayed through.

I could see straight away what the fuss was about. She was wearing a sheer, see-through dress.

Men gawped, including me, while wives tut-tutted, including mine.

Former US president, Donald Trump, was recently found guilty of sexual abuse in a civil case (Image: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Meanwhile, she was busy posing for pictures, with a female pal clicking away. Nobody would bat an eyelid on a beach, but it seemed inappropriate around family restaurants and ice cream parlours.

I felt uncomfortable on her behalf. That’s not the same as saying how a woman dresses should affect how the world views her, in case you thought that was where I was heading. Nobody deserves that.

But opinions like this among jurors drawn from ordinary life are blamed for blocking too many convictions – attacked as “rape myths” in Scottish Government parlance.

In the resort, I reckoned I was more at risk than any women present, because a wad of cash and mobile phone were in my back pockets.

Whether it be robbery or sexual assault, you cannot legislate against one caveman doing something of which the vast majority would never dream.

I fear it’s yet another case of two wrongs not making a right

Rape and other sexual offences are notoriously difficult to prove without corroborating evidence, due to the “his word, her word” nature of it. But, if they were made easier, would they be mirrored by an inevitable upsurge in rape conviction appeals and damages claims?

If Holyrood succeeds in diluting the procedure, what’s next? They could continue tampering with the judiciary to achieve easy convictions in other crimes which are difficult to prove, such as fraud investigations, where large amounts of public cash disappear without trace.

Like everyone else, I pull my hair out over how to improve rape convictions without prejudicing fair trials.

In the US, Donald Trump was flushed out into the open when E Jean Carroll went down the civil-law route to win damages against him over rape allegations.

The pilot itself will be on trial. If it’s unimpeachably fair to alleged victims and offenders alike, then I’ll welcome it

Ironically, it was a civil jury of six men and three women who ruled in her favour over assault damages against Trump, but not the alleged rape.

A civil case is an easier option, but the lower level of proof is matched by lesser punishment, without criminal conviction and jail.

If a pilot scheme for single-judge, no-jury rape trials gets underway in Scotland, it will be in the shadow of other artificially-engineered, ideological projects which were spectacular disasters: Named Person, gender recognition reform, deposit return scheme, and so on.

So, the pilot itself will be on trial. If it’s unimpeachably fair to alleged victims and offenders alike, then I’ll welcome it. But, I fear it’s yet another case of two wrongs – the problem and the political solution – not making a right.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

