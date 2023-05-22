Sandy Brindley: Rape trial pilot must go ahead for survivors – and not be treated as a political football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sandy Brindley: Rape trial pilot must go ahead for survivors – and not be treated as a political football

We need the effectiveness of juryless rape trials, and the experience of survivors, to be fully considered.

The aim of the rape trial pilot is to help victims of sexual assault (Image: Cat Box/Shutterstock)
By Sandy Brindley

In Scotland, conviction rates for rape are the lowest of any crime.

For cases that reach trial, the conviction rate is around 51%, compared to 91% for all other crimes. Far too many survivors of sexual violence are being left without justice.

The status quo for how survivors experience accessing justice in Scotland simply isn’t acceptable. Survivors often tell us that going to court is as traumatic as their experience of sexual violence. Radical change is needed.

We’re hopeful that the Scottish Government’s Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill presents some of the steps needed for this change to happen. The bill’s proposed reforms could present the biggest changes to how sexual offence cases are handled in Scotland in over a century.

One of the bill’s proposals is a pilot of single-judge trials for sexual offences. These are trials which would be led by one judge, and not be decided upon by a jury. We believe this pilot could be a really positive step towards making engaging with the justice system an easier experience for survivors.

Rape myths, deeply ingrained views about what a “real” rape is or how a “real” victim would look or behave can influence juries in their decision-making. Professor Fiona Leverick analysed international research on rape myths and jury decision-making, and found overwhelming evidence that rape myths impact these decisions.

We have heard some misleading rhetoric on this plan that does not reflect what is being proposed. It’s very important to remember that the removal of a jury is not a breach of the right to a fair trial under the European Convention on Human Rights.

There is no right to a jury trial in Scotland. Everyone has the right to a fair trial, but that does not automatically mean a jury trial. A single-judge trial is still a fair trial.

A highly-trained legal expert would still be in place in these cases, who would provide a written reason for their decision. A full range of evidence would be considered.

Scotland is also not an international outlier here. In the Netherlands, trials only use professional judges. The French Government has announced that it will remove juries for most rape trials.

Written verdicts would be a positive change

At Rape Crisis Scotland, we are disappointed that some legal professionals in this country have threatened to boycott judge-led trials for rape cases. The pilot of these trials has been introduced as a result of the recommendations of the second most senior judge in Scotland Lady Dorrian’s review of how sexual offence cases are managed.

The Lady Dorrian Review discussed several benefits that could result from single-judge trials: improved complainer experience, reducing the impact of rape myths, more focused questioning, the provision of a written verdict, and saving court time and expense.

A written verdict could be a very positive development for complainers. A judge would be required to give reasons for a decision. Some survivors describe the lack of any explanation for a jury’s decision as distressing because it means they are never able to understand what happened.

Stop playing political football

There are other legal professionals who are supportive of this pilot – and a pilot is all that is being proposed here. A pilot would give time for the effectiveness of these trials, and the experience of survivors, to be considered before they are fully rolled out.

A boycott could make it difficult to assess the success of this change, and the difference it could make for survivors of sexual violence seeking justice in Scotland.

In so much of the dialogue around this proposal, as within the current justice system, the experience of the survivor is too often being forgotten

These proposals should not be treated as a political football. In so much of the dialogue around this proposal, as within the current justice system, the experience of the survivor is too often being forgotten.

My aforementioned point bears repeating: too many survivors of sexual violence are not receiving the justice they deserve. We must remember that these proposals are aimed to deliver more justice in Scotland, not less.

Sandy Brindley is chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland and has been involved the Rape Crisis movement in Scotland for more than 20 years

