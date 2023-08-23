Kirstin Innes: Lucy Letby case will prompt fear in parents, but we have to keep trusting each other

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Kirstin Innes: Lucy Letby case will prompt fear in parents, but we have to keep trusting each other

Remember that the moral revulsion you feel when you read about Lucy Letby's crimes is shared by the overwhelming majority of people.

Lucy Letby was an outlier - the vast majority of medical staff are committed to providing the best care and support possible (Image: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock)
Lucy Letby was an outlier - the vast majority of medical staff are committed to providing the best care and support possible (Image: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock)
By Kirstin Innes

Since having children, I’ve basically become an open wound.

Any suggestion of a child being mistreated in a book I’m reading or programme I’m watching sets me off on a crying jag.

Certain former favourite films are now no-go for me (much to the frustration of my Jaws-loving partner). I’ve been reading my eldest son a book in which the hero is a lonely boy in the care system (The Crackledawn Dragon by Abi Elphinstone), and tear up at even the subtle hints, sanitised for a middle-grade reader, of his trauma.

The idea of letting my boys out into the world also feels terrifying. When I’m not with them, even when they’re just five minutes up the hill at school, I work hard to calm an irrational, panicky yearn to hold them. I am never entirely relaxed when they’re on a car journey without me, until I have a text message confirming that all passengers have arrived safely.

We drum it into them to “look for a mummy with children” if they ever get lost in public. “Or a daddy,” my youngest suggested, to which his own father quickly replied: “No, no, son. Just a mummy,” the unspoken implications passing between us, over his head.

Millennial and xennial parents are easy targets for our sneering elders, because we tend to helicopter, allowing our children far less freedom outside the home than we had or our parents had. But that’s probably because, thanks to the internet, we’ve been made far, far more aware of the dangers out there. The worst horrors in the world are always just a click away in the age of social media.

Of course, this week, the horror is taking centre stage, across newspaper headlines, radio, television and conversations in the street. Like seemingly everyone else, I followed the Lucy Letby sentencing on Monday obsessively, unable to look away. I was in bits even before I read the victim impact statements from the parents of the murdered babies that Letby avoided hearing by refusing to turn up to her sentencing.

As parents, we have to trust nurses, teachers and many more adults

My youngest son was taken into neonatal care on the night of his birth. It was five years ago now and, as we’re lucky, I can’t remember exactly why – some complication resulting from his C-section.

I look back through the pictures on my phone to remind myself: there he is snuggled in my arms and a babygrow at 01.24; then, something must have gone wrong as by 02:46 he’s in an incubator, naked, purplish-tinted skin at a distance from the armless chair I’m allowed to sit in, harsh strip lighting and a mass of tubes. Blue glare of the monitor.

Parents must leave their children in the care of other adults rather than keep them in a ‘safe’ bubble at home (Photo: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)

I remember that I was wearing a dressing gown and slippers, crying and still bleeding, and eventually the nurses on duty hugged me and sent me back upstairs to sleep. I was too tired to argue, but every other bit of me screamed that I should stay there by my baby. But I had to trust them.

By 07:01, the photos say, he’s been returned to me (I remember I was woken up by his arrival), and he’s back in his babygrow, snuggled in, a little bit of dried blood around a cannula twice the size of the tiny hand it’s sticking out of.

I had to trust the nurses. And, as parents, we still have to trust the nurses, and the teachers, and all the other people who our children may encounter in life. Locking our kids in sterile bubbles and insisting that their parents should be the only influence in their lives is fundamentally unhealthy.

Our society runs on kindness, care and trust

The Letby case is horrific, the stuff of nightmares, and will have increased worry and paranoia in those already exhausted new parents with babies in neonatal units everywhere. But I would suggest that the reason we’re all so transfixed by it is because she is an absolute outlier.

We can point to that one person and say the word “evil” because she broke the unspoken tenet hardwired into our species: to care for the youngest and most vulnerable members. The moral revulsion you feel when you read about her is shared by the overwhelming majority of people in this society; as a parent, and as someone trying to keep on believing that there’s good in the world, I have to keep focusing on that.

In the coming months, the investigation into the NHS managers at Countess of Chester Hospital who allowed Letby to get away with the murders must lead to more robust safeguarding processes across the whole of the health service.

Even though it can feel completely broken at times, human society runs on kindness and care, community and trust, and these are the things that underpin the NHS and our faith in it. The breakdown that could occur in that trust around this case cannot be allowed to happen, for the sake of every patient, potential patient, and hardworking nurse and doctor in the country. Because we need each other.

Kirstin Innes is the author of the novels Scabby Queen and Fishnet, and co-author of non-fiction book Brickwork: A Biography of the Arches

More from Columnists

Passengers have seen behind the scenes at CalMac in BBC Scotland's Island Crossings (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Iain Maciver: Seeing impressive CalMac staff in action highlights government inertia on ferries
A group of football players doing headers, which some argue should face a ban
Mike Edwards: Outright ban on football headers is only safe and moral choice
The stunning scenery of a Highlands train journey is unforgettable (Image: Joe Dunckley/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: Upgrading Scotland's railways as well as its roads would be just the…
Romario Simpson starred as DC Davis Lindo in the first series of BBC Scotland's Granite Harbour (Image: BBC/LA Productions/Robert Pereira Hind)
Scott Begbie: Stop sneering at Granite Harbour and consider the bigger picture
Even an unreliable car is better than no car at all, it turns out (Image: GrooveZ/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Going car-free is far easier said than done
The cost of renewing insurance has really started to stack up for some consumers already feeling the pinch (Image: Dubo/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Insurance renewal has become a Saga for struggling customers
Today's young women see themselves represented on football pitches across the world (Image: Fotokostic/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: I couldn't care less about football - but I'm glad girls today…
James Nesbitt waits for someone to hand him a club, or a drink, we don't really know, at Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
What A Week: Aberdeen letters on the move and Trump course suits actor to…
The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley (Image: Jacob King/PA Wire)
The Flying Pigs: Forget The Crooked House - get in line for The Shoogly…
Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba called elements of the Scottish Governments land reform proposals 'timid'
David Ross: Scottish land reform proposals don't go far enough to protect local people