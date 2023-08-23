Caley Thistle striker Harry Lodovica presses case for shot at Airdrieonians

Striker Harry Lodovica hopes his Inverness Cup treble has pushed him closer to a Championship start for Caley Thistle at Airdrieonians.

The 24-year-old summer signing from National League South side Aveley made his first start in ICT colours on Tuesday and scored three times in a 4-1 victory at Highland League Clachnacuddin.

Lewis Mackie, 16, stepped off the bench to ensure the victory for Caley Thistle in the one-off match for the revived regional competition, which is set to be expanded next year.

The sharp focus for Lodovica and the Caley Jags is now on more pressing matters. They are looking to arrest a five-match losing competitive run, stemming back to the Viaplay Cup and carrying on into their opening two league games.

They need to get points on the board, and tackle newly-promoted Airdrie, who are three points richer and ran Premiership Ross County into extra-time before losing 4-3 in the League Cup at the Excelsior Stadium at the weekend.

Hat-trick on full debut ‘good feeling’ for Lodovica

Lodovica, who has recovered from a shoulder injury, knows bigger tests will follow, but he was thrilled to take his chances against Clach at Grant Street.

He said: “It felt great. I could not have imagined it to have gone any better – to score a hat-trick on my full debut is a really good feeling.

“They all count and I was happy I was able to score three on Tuesday. I should have had a few more – that’s what the gaffer will tell me. But it’s a good feeling, regardless.

“To score a hat-trick and get the win, I’m happy.”

Early goals are real boost for forward

Hitting the net, as a forward, in the opening weeks of his Inverness career matters for the ex-Chelmsford City player, who is making the step into full-time football for the first time.

He said: “The earlier the better. You don’t want to leave it too long, because then the pressure builds.

“As a striker, whether I start or come on as a sub, I always try to score goals, regardless of the situation. We could be 5-0 up or 5-0 down, I just try to score and do my job.

“It was a really good feeling on Tuesday and hopefully I can push on.

“We have got Airdrie away on Saturday, so hopefully I have given myself a chance to be involved and follow on from Tuesday.”

‘We’re a well-connected group’

Lodovica, who impressed head coach Billy Dodds during an extended trial last month, has been impressed by the quality of his new team-mates and is relishing the chance to prove his worth to the Highland team.

He added: “The Championship is a good, tough, league. It’s physical, but I knew that.

“I know at Inverness, some of the players have come from the Premiership, so even after my first training session, I knew what it was going to be like.

“It was nothing I wasn’t expecting (that) I wasn’t ready for. When you are involved, it’s a different feeling.

“Results have not been going our way in the past few weeks, but we’re working hard in training and we’re determined to turn it around.

“Everyone is fit and sharp. We’re a well-connected group and I have no doubt we will turn it around.”

Lodovica is ready for forward battle

Lodovica is well aware competition in attack from Billy Mckay, Austin Samuels and Adam Brooks will make winning a place in the ICT team a challenge – but he’s ready for it.

He said: “Whether I’m in training, or working on my finishing after training, I always try to do it to the best of my ability, and the highest quality.

“It could be a pre-season game or a cup-tie, or five minutes on the pitch in a league game, I want to show what I can do. I want to be involved as much as I can.

“We have got fierce competition in the squad going forward, so I know how it is. I will do my best.”