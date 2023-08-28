Chris Deerin: Eva’s full but too-short life leaves behind a lasting legacy of love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Deerin: Eva’s full but too-short life leaves behind a lasting legacy of love

After the death of young family member Eva, who was born with CDG, Chris Deerin reflects on all she taught those who loved her in just 12 years.

Eva, who died recently at the age of 12, rode horses and enjoyed attending school
By Chris Deerin

Eva was born with CDG, a condition you are unlikely to have heard of.

Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation is the collective term for a large group of rare and complex genetic, metabolic diseases which affect all parts of the body, including the brain.

Diagnosis is a devastating moment for any parent – it all but guarantees that your child will face continual, grievous challenges, require round-the-clock care, and have a shortened lifespan. Symptoms in infancy include low muscle tone, poor growth, developmental delays, seizures and stroke-like episodes and heart problems. There is much to come to terms with.

My dear cousin Jill and her husband Paul went through this anguished process following the birth of Eva. They were forced to rethink their hopes and expectations for her, and to reconstruct their lives around her care. Tough days and great sacrifice lay ahead.

They did all this willingly, and with deep love and dedication. Despite her profound disabilities, Eva had a full and fulfilling existence. She rode horses and made trips to the beach in a specially built wheelchair. She attended and enjoyed school. She and her younger sisters, twins Sofia and Iona, were as close as siblings can be.

Eva passed away on August 8, at the age of 12. Last week, I travelled to Cambridgeshire, where Jill and her family live, for the funeral.

Ahead of time, I was dreading it – the loss of a child, even the thought of it, is unthinkably painful. As I hugged Jill – what to say? – I stupidly asked how she was doing. “Oh, you know…” she replied, before adding gently, “Well, you don’t, and I hope you never do.” I felt my heart break.

A funeral entirely at one with nature

Eva’s funeral was an occasion I will never forget, though not only for the reasons you can imagine.

It took place deep in the Cambridgeshire countryside, at the Barton Woodland Burial Ground, which covers almost 40 acres. More than 20,000 trees have been planted there, including oak, ash, lime, wild cherry and silver birch. Birds chirp and butterflies flit among the flowers as the breeze blows softly through the branches. There are no gravestones or monuments – only biodegradable wooden plaques on the ground. It feels like a subtle, serene, sylvan heaven.

Flowers and trees make the Barton Woodland Burial Ground a peaceful place to be (Image: Picasa)

Appropriately, the entire funeral was at one with nature. Eva arrived in a small, electric hearse, and lay in a woven casket. The service was held in a wooden, chalet-style building, led by a humanist celebrant, and interspersed with readings from those who had known and loved Eva best.

There were lots of tears, but also many smiles amid the reflections – how she had her mother’s sparkling blue eyes and her father’s wide, warming smile, how visitors to the house would be expected to pay court to “Queen Eva” until they were dismissed, how her belly laugh would fill the room – and, oh, how she loved to laugh.

Eva had lessons to teach us all

Like all children, she could be naughty: she was never happier than when playing with her sisters, though if they got too big for their boots, she would tug their hair to remind them who was boss.

She bore the traumas of her condition, the seizures and hospital visits, with fortitude, and lived in and for the moment. Eva had lessons to teach us all – we who constantly fret over trivial, passing matters, so often missing the larger point of things.

Her six-year-old sisters sat beside her, in shining yellow sundresses, on this final journey

Throughout the afternoon, Jill and Paul showed a dignity and bravery that I found almost unfathomable – and when Jill addressed us all, it was with a mother’s raw heartbreak coupled with immense pride in and love for her daughter.

Then Eva was placed on an open, flower-strewn carriage and pulled to her place of rest by a great, white horse. Her six-year-old sisters sat beside her, in shining yellow sundresses, on this final journey, as the rest of us walked behind, the only sounds our footsteps, the trundle of the wheels and the occasional equine neigh.

An astonishing outpouring of love

Within an hour of the funeral’s end, I was on a train back to Scotland, gazing through the window and struggling to absorb the immensity of the experience.

I thought of my excitement whenever I used to make childhood visits to see Jill and her brother Nicky. They were my glamorous, slightly older cousins: Jill sharp and beautiful and funny, Nicky cool and dry, with an enviable array of Marvel comics and an impressive record collection. I always wanted to be more like them. Geographical distance means we don’t see each other as often as I’d like these days, but I still look up to them.

I thought of how the young girl that was Jill would eventually have to find the strength to cope with the heavy demands caused by Eva’s condition, what she’d have to set aside of her own aspirations and ambitions. I tried to comprehend that one day, unbearably, she’d have to bury a daughter of her own.

But, most of all, I thought of the astonishing outpouring of love in that small, wooden chalet, of those lucky enough to have known Eva well, and whose lives were forever changed by her – not just friends and family, but her carers and NHS workers.

This sharing of love is what truly matters, the only worthwhile legacy we leave behind. For this, despite her poor, damaged body and too-short life, I will forever remember Eva as a superhero.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

