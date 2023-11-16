Euan McColm: MSPs are doing nothing of substance with posturing Gaza ceasefire vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Euan McColm: MSPs are doing nothing of substance with posturing Gaza ceasefire vote

The SNP was entitled to put pressure on the UK Government to take a pro-ceasefire stance, but Holyrood has no locus in the issue.

There will be a Holyrood debate on the current situation in Gaza early next week. Image: Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock
There will be a Holyrood debate on the current situation in Gaza early next week. Image: Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock
By Euan McColm

It’s not as if MSPs don’t have enough on their plates.

Scotland’s NHS continues to fail, families across the country struggle to get by during a brutal cost-of-living crisis, and a new report by independent research unit the Institute for Fiscal Studies shows standards in Scottish education have steadily declined since 2006.

We could spend a long time adding to this list of issues which the Scottish parliament should be confronting; swingeing cuts to a range of public services have made life more difficult for countless Scots.

The least we should expect from MSPs, then, is their complete focus on matters for which they have responsibility. It would appear the Scottish Government doesn’t agree.

On Tuesday, Holyrood will debate the situation in Gaza. A government motion, to be published on Monday, is expected to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East. Many Labour MSPs are expected to join SNP and Scottish Green members in backing the call for an end to military action, which began after Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on October 7, torturing, raping and killing 1,400 people, and taking more than 200 hostage.

The planned debate at Holyrood follows a vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday, when a number of Labour MPs backed an SNP-led call for a ceasefire.

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer has received fierce criticism for his party’s stance on a Gaza ceasefire. Image : Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

There is a fundamental difference between these two parliamentary procedures. Foreign affairs issues are reserved to Westminster. It is, therefore, entirely legitimate – indeed, necessary – for MPs to debate and assume positions on matters such as the crisis in the Middle East. The SNP, which wishes to put pressure on the UK Government to take a pro-ceasefire stance, was perfectly entitled to try to exert influence in the House of Commons.

However, the Scottish Government has no locus in this issue. There is neither a Scottish Foreign Office nor a Ministry of Defence. There is no seat reserved solely for Scotland at the United Nations Security Council. Rather, in these areas, the UK takes the lead.

All of which means that Tuesday’s debate and vote will add up to no more than an exercise in posturing. MSPs will get to cosplay as global statesmen, delivering carefully crafted speeches about the Israel-Hamas war. They will wring their hands over the situation in Gaza, where Israeli forces are attempting to put an end to Hamas’s ability to carry out further atrocities.

A point-scoring exercise

This whole thing is distastefully cynical. The SNP wishes to use Scottish parliamentary time not to advance issues of importance of Scottish voters, but to score points against the UK Government.

The issue of a ceasefire is presented by the SNP and some members of the Labour Party as a straightforward matter. How, they ask, could anyone look at the current situation in Gaza and not want to see an end to military action?

But a ceasefire requires the participation of both sides in any conflict. The terrorists of Hamas have made it abundantly clear that they have no intention of being diverted from their mission of exterminating every last Jew in Israel.

Since the sickening actions of Hamas terrorists last month, we have witnessed a remarkable double standard in debate

This being so, isn’t the reality that those calling for a ceasefire are actually calling for Israel to stop defending itself against a barbarous foe which will attack again and again?

Since the sickening actions of Hamas terrorists last month, we have witnessed a remarkable double standard in debate.

In marches across the western world, pro-Palestine activists have been heard chanting despicable anti-semitic slogans. Many of those calling for a ceasefire have been quick to condemn Israel’s response to terrorism, but slow to demand Hamas releases hostages or stops using Palestinian civilians as human shields.

MSPs could do more to help Gaza than just vote

There are issues relating to the current situation in the Middle East where the Scottish parliament has authority. MSPs could, for example, debate – and influence – the police response to reports of increases in anti-semitic and Islamophobic crime since October 7.

Of course, members of the Scottish parliament will have strong views about the desperate situation in the Middle East. For many on the left, in particular, support for Palestine and criticism of Israel is a key part of their political identity. But, no matter how keenly any MSP takes an interest in what is happening in Gaza, they have no more power to influence events than you or I do.

Next Tuesday’s Holyrood vote on a ceasefire may allow MSPs to assert their position vis-à-vis the argument over who’s on the “right side of history”, but it won’t change a thing.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

More from Columnists

A young Palestinian boy surrounded by rubble in the Gaza Strip. Image: Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Children in war zones are being failed - do we hate our…
Running on a treadmill in a gym is an entirely different experience to jogging outdoors. Image: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock
Alex Watson: This 'new year, new you' season, don't join the gym (again)
The anonymous nature of cyber crime means anybody with the right skills and access could be a hacker. Image: Brian A Jackson/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Were Western Isles hackers cyberpunks or disenchanted council tax payers?
Old High Church in Inverness dates back to the 18th century. Image: Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock
Mike Edwards: From Culloden to Jimmy Savile, we must learn from bad parts of…
Caramac was first introduced in 1959. Image: Lenscap Photography/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Caramac cancellation sent me and my sweet tooth down memory lane
An exotic flower blossom that looks like it should be on the big screen.
Tatties on Mars and man-eating Venus fly traps - Scott Smith investigates
It is increasingly common for families to be unable to provide their children with the 'luxury' of a bed and bedding. Image: Ralf Geithe/Shutterstock
Jim Hunter: Absolute poverty that should be consigned to the history books is going…
Though some aren't pleased about David Cameron's return to Downing Street, he has had time to reflect on his successes and failures. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: David Cameron's return to government isn't the disaster some think it is
The Scottish Government is due to submit over 14,000 messages, mainly WhatsApps, to the UK Covid Inquiry. Image: oasisamuel/Shutterstock
David Knight: Scottish Government Covid WhatsApp messages should be made public
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised after calling rough sleeping in tents 'a lifestyle choice'. Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: It's been an in-tents week of cruelty for the home secretary

Conversation