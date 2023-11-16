Shinty: Bid to make protective helmets and faceguards compulsory from next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Bid to make protective helmets and faceguards compulsory from next year

Ex-GP Dr Wilson Banks pointed to the drastic reduction in head trauma incidents after the equipment was made mandatory in hurling.

By Alasdair Bruce
Scotland's Iain Robinson battles with Fionan MacKessy of Ireland in the shinty/hurling International at Pairc Esler, Newry
Scotland's Iain Robinson battles with Fionan MacKessy of Ireland in the shinty/hurling International at Pairc Esler, Newry, last month, with both players wearing headguards and facemasks. Image: Neil Paterson.

The Camanachd Association will make another bid to increase the mandatory use of helmets and faceguards at shinty’s annual general meeting in Fort William next Friday.

Although it is currently mandatory all players wear a rule-compliant helmet and faceguard at training and in games, players aged over-21 can opt-out by signing a liability waiver prior to the start of each season.

The topic of helmets and faceguards in shinty has had a complicated history.

They were made compulsory for all players aged under the age of 17 in 2013.

It then became mandatory for players aged over-17 to wear helmets and faceguards following the 2020 Camanachd Association AGM – but with the caveat of the liability waiver opt-out option until 2030.

Shinty players celebrating on the pitch
Players who are aged 21-and-over are currently able to opt-out of wearing protective head-gear. Image: Neil G Paterson.

However, at the 2022 AGM, members then voted to increase the mandatory age group without the option of the liability waiver opt-out to all players under the age of 21.

And they also fell just two votes short of introducing a minimum requirement of helmets without faceguards for all players (with no opt-out) amid safety pleas.

What are the proposals?

Ahead of the 2023 AGM, three proposals relating to byelaw 1 have been put forward as special resolutions, thus requiring the support of three quarters (75%) of members entitled to vote to succeed.

The proposals are:

  1. Helmets and faceguards are made mandatory from 2024, with the only exception being First Shinty tournaments when different camans and balls are used.
  2. Helmets are made mandatory from 2024, with liability waivers for faceguards-only.
  3. Under-25s must wear a helmet with faceguard from 2024.

If the first proposal passes, then the second and third proposals will be withdrawn.

If the first proposal fails, then the second and third proposals will be presented to the AGM.

Retired GP Dr Wilson Banks has been involved with Skye Camanachd, SCOTS Camanachd and the Camanachd Association and is an advocate of the use of shinty helmets.

He said: “We’ve seen the mandatory introduction of helmets and faceguards in hurling dramatically reduce instances of head trauma.

“They give protection from structural skull and facial injuries, but won’t stop all injuries by a direct hit from a caman – however, eye injuries can have life-altering consequences, dental injuries can lead to prolonged courses of treatment and facial soft tissue injuries can lead to scarring.

“Anything that reduces such instances of head and facial injuries is to be welcomed.

“Players are shinty’s biggest assets and the vast majority of head, facial, eye and dental injuries are preventable, so the mandatory wearing of helmets and faceguards should be introduced during matches and in training.

“Insurance companies may also become reluctant to insure players who decide not to wear helmets and faceguards.

“Helmets offer little in the way of protection from concussion, but shinty has fewer instances where concussion may occur compared to football or rugby.

“Helmets are being developed which are more effective against concussion, but these can cost around £500 at present.”

‘Helmets the only way to ensure shinty safety’

Camanachd Association national manager Ronald Ross added: “Wearing a helmet is the only way to ensure you can enjoy shinty safely.

“When I was younger, I never wore a helmet as it simply wasn’t a thing, and I didn’t appreciate the importance of doing so. I just wanted to play.

“There will be hundreds of players out there in the exact same position now.

“But it is our duty as clubs and associations to be the guardians of our players’ well-being, to make decisions which enhance their safety, and there is no question that making helmet-wearing compulsory is the only way to achieve that.”

