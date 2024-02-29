David Ross: Time for deeply-rooted Highland history falsehoods to be corrected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Ross: Time for deeply-rooted Highland history falsehoods to be corrected

It's worrying that the myth Culloden was a battle England fought to suppress Scotland is still so commonly shared as fact.

Signs for the Redcoat Café at Edinburgh Castle can be seen in this photo from 2014. Image: Ivica Drusany/Shutterstock
Signs for the Redcoat Café at Edinburgh Castle can be seen in this photo from 2014. Image: Ivica Drusany/Shutterstock
By David Ross

Many years ago, BT caused a row when it announced the removal of the red telephone box from a small Highland community.

A former fishing village, it had been gentrified since its last fishing boat set sail. But residents denounced the plan by the telecoms giant. They claimed there had been no forewarning, no consultation. BT insisted notices announcing the move had been displayed locally. But they were inside the phone box. Nobody had noticed. Nobody used it.

The story came to mind when I heard of the controversy over Historic Environment Scotland’s (HES) announcement that it was going to reopen its recently refurbished eatery in Edinburgh Castle, the Redcoat Café.

A petition attracted thousands of signatures from “concerned citizens and patrons of this historic landmark”. They argued that the cafe’s name was “deeply offensive to the Scottish people and perpetuates a painful legacy associated with the oppression of our nation”. A threat to “firebomb” the cafe was even made online.

Edinburgh Castle’s visitor cafe has had the same name since 1992. Image: Michal 11/Shutterstock

HES said it had been called Redcoat Café for 32 years, since 1992, reflecting the military history of the castle. Many critics seemed unaware of this fact, possibly because some hadn’t been in the cafe, or had forgotten. But their negative reaction seems to have been down to the association with the British Army “redcoats”, and the horrific cruelty visited on Jacobites and others, particularly in Gaelic Scotland, after the Battle of Culloden in April 1746.

The Hanoverian Government’s determination to eradicate Jacobite sentiment in the Highlands and islands verged on ethnic cleansing. But it is worrying that the myth this was a battle England fought to suppress Scotland is still so deeply rooted.

False idea of Culloden being a Scots-English conflict endures

Channel 4 News came north before the 2015 general election to examine the SNP surge in the Highlands. The estimable broadcaster Jon Snow went to Culloden, which he described as “the scene, 270 years ago, of the last great battle between the English and the Scots”.

Had he or his researchers gone into the National Trust for Scotland’s impressive £10 million visitor centre, they would have learned that it was definitely not a battle between the English and the Scots. It was a civil war, threatening to engulf the whole of Britain.

The National Trust for Scotland Visitor Centre at the Culloden battlefield near Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

There were Scottish soldiers and Gaelic-speaking clansmen on both sides, as there were Englishmen. Scots on the Hanoverian side had red uniforms, the colour even worn by the Scottish army in the late-17th century. But the idea of Culloden being a Scots-English conflict endures.

The utter savagery of the post-Culloden period was real enough. One whose sadism stood out was a lowland Scot, Captain (later promoted to Lieutenant Colonel) Caroline Frederick Scott of Guise’s regiment. His typically female Christian name apparently was an affectation of the time. It sat uneasily with the murder, rape and pillage he ordered in the likes of Knoydart, Raasay and Rona.

What’s wrong with calling it the Castle Café?

Knoydart was also visited by the 20th Foot Regiment under the command of Lord George Sackville. He wanted revenge for the theft of his baggage by some of the MacDonnells of Knoydart. Historian John Prebble, who did more than any other to introduce people across the globe to the history of Scotland and the Highlands, wrote that Sackville’s men duly obliged:

“The women were first raped, it was said, and then held to watch the bayonetting of their men. In what I can recall of the writings left by the officers and men of this bloody army, there is no expression of compassion for the vanquished and no mercy for the terrorised. None was shown, I think, except by patrolling clansmen of the Campbell militia – which should be remembered by those who like to perpetuate an absurd and theatrical antipathy towards that name.”

To this day, the opprobrium heaped on the name of Campbell because of the massacre has been ridiculous

There was a tradition that the Campbells, who had been on the Hanoverian side, took time to bury their brother Gaels in Knoydart, and help as best they could those left alive. The absurd and theatrical antipathy to which Prebble referred related to the Massacre of Glencoe in 1692; another myth perpetuated.

To this day, the opprobrium heaped on the name of Campbell because of the massacre has been ridiculous. Although the two companies of Argyll’s regiment were led by Captain Robert Campbell of Glen Lyon, only a fraction (from memory, around a tenth) of the soldiers were Campbells. They were under martial law and faced execution themselves if they disobeyed orders. Yet, some went to considerable lengths to warn their MacDonald hosts that they should leave the night before the bloody business began.

This had been ordered in Edinburgh, which brings us back to the castle controversy. It begs two questions. How far is a visitor’s learning experience really advanced by a historically-themed title for a place where they can buy a coffee and a croissant? And what’s wrong with just calling it the Castle Café?

David Ross is a veteran Highland journalist, author and a supporter of Community Land Scotland

More from Columnists

Ronnie Cowan MP (standing) was among the SNP politicians who posted on social media about Scotland as a result of the recent Westminster Speaker Gaza debate controversy. Image: UK Parliament/Andy Bailey/PA
John Ferry: SNP's constant crass calls for 'independence now!' smack of desperation
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Global M&A forecast encouraging for north-east
Conflict in the Red Sea is affecting the supply of black tea. Image: YesPhotographers/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Nothing compares to brew during a tea shortage
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: More taxes are the last thing our businesses need
Jamie Robertson is promoting the beauty of Aberdeenshire with a documentary series on YouTube
Scott Begbie: Be more Jamie and shout about what makes the north-east top-notch
Is 'dressing to impress' a thing of the past? Image: Bondart Photography/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: I'm relieved to leave suits and ties in their bygone era
Jeanette Forbes.
Jeanette Forbes: Oil and gas rhetoric is creating tsunami of uncertainty
The latest in a series of swingeing cuts to education and children's services means speech and language therapists will no longer be present in Aberdeenshire schools. Image: Shutterstock
Calum Petrie: Future looking bleak for families after latest Aberdeenshire Council cuts
2
King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart The London Clinic in central London where King Charles had undergone a procedure for an enlarged prostate. Victoria Jones/PA Wire.
David Knight: Could King Charles save lives by revealing cancer details - or should…
Nasa has started its hunt for people to go live on Mars. Image: Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: Life on Mars? Try spending one winter in Aiberdeenshire

Conversation