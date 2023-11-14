Mike Edwards: From Culloden to Jimmy Savile, we must learn from bad parts of Highland history as well as the good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mike Edwards: From Culloden to Jimmy Savile, we must learn from bad parts of Highland history as well as the good

From Culloden to Jimmy Savile, there are ways of teaching dark parts of the past without glorifying or erasing them.

Old High Church in Inverness dates back to the 18th century. Image: Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock
By Mike Edwards

As I age, I realise that I am more of a product of my parents than even I thought possible.

Sometimes I will say or do something and suddenly tell myself that one or other – or both – of them was behind it.

Because she grew up in the 1930s, my mother became hooked first on the book then the film adaptation of the classic, Gone with the Wind. In the autumn of her life, I was privileged to take her to Georgia and, after days of driving around in those liberated pre-satnav map and compass times, found what we both believed to be the site of Tara, the plantation where the story was set.

By then, as she had been as a child, I had been bitten by the bug, and fell in love with all things American south, from the music to the food to the history – particularly the history. If I possibly can, I sneak across the pond at the drop of a hat to visit new treats beneath the Mason-Dixon line. As we speak, I am toggling screens between writing this and researching a trip to Virginia in the New Year.

On my last visit, I was blithely nosing back along the freeway to JFK after a sensational few solo days in Nashville, when I nearly drove off the road. There, in the distance, high above the tree line and without any attempt to subdue its colours or size, fluttered a massive Confederate flag. I could not believe my eyes.

Given the disregard for the statement such a drapeau makes, particularly in that part of the world, it stood out – more than literally. As I got closer, I assumed the flagpole was situated to mark the frontline of the men in grey at a museum to a Civil War battle. But, no. It was out and proud, speaking volumes to those who passed by.

Slavery, and all that the south stood for in those Civil War days, is abhorrent. But it should not be airbrushed from history. Quite the reverse, museums exist so that we can learn from events which we would not countenance today, and which we should never repeat. A museum would be the appropriate place for such a fixture, not a hillside which thousands pass each day.

Old High Church could be transformed

So, here’s my tuppence worth about museums to the inappropriate in the Highlands. As a good Inverness boy, albeit an atheist one, I have been saddened to learn that the beautiful Old High Church has to be sold because of dwindling congregation numbers.

Although, admittedly, I have never gone there of my own volition for any spiritual reasons, I have attended weddings and funerals regularly down the decades. It is beautiful inside and out, and enjoys a splendid location, perched above the glorious River Ness.

But its graveyard has a sinister history, and this takes me to my point. There exists a wonderful museum and battlefield experience at Culloden on the outskirts of Inverness, which takes you through the bloody battle and the dramatis personae involved. I have been many times, and always feel the tremendous power and passion of that day.

The site of the battle of Culloden is now home to a visitor centre where locals and tourists can learn more. Image: Robin MacGregor/Shutterstock

But what it doesn’t dwell on, and which the Old High could if so transformed, is the aftermath of the battle, and what it meant for Inverness and the wider Highlands.
The churchyard was used by firing squads to execute many Highlanders who survived Culloden, and there are musket ball marks on walls and headstones.

Interestingly, wounded government soldiers were treated in what we know today as Balnain House, just a few yards away across the Ness, and in full view of the Old High. That gruesome fact in itself is, of course, not necessarily worthy of an entire museum, but the location could be the focus for a closer examination of what Jacobite defeat at Culloden meant for the Highlands and its people – the banning of tartan and bagpipes, the destabilisation of the clan system, and the occupation by redcoats.

Even the bad things have to be remembered

Tourism is such a cash cow for Scotland, there is, in my view, a clear opportunity for visitors with money to spend to come to Inverness and enjoy the battlefield experience at Culloden and the aftermath experience at the Old High.

While I don’t think there is anything to be gained by keeping Jimmy Savile’s former house, even a refurbished one, in situ in Glencoe (it too should be remodelled as a museum or visitor centre), there is much mileage in marking something else deeply unsavoury at the Old High.

The house once owned by Jimmy Savile in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, and there is debate over its future. Image: Lauren Watt

This is without even scratching at the surface of the whole Outlander experience.

As a proud Highlander, I read John Prebble’s excellent books through my fingers once in a while. And, before I reach the autumn of my own life, I must also read Gone with the Wind, in the firm understanding that even the bad things have to be remembered.

Mike Edwards OBE was the face of the evening news on STV for more than 25 years and is a published author, a charity trustee and a serving Army Reservist

