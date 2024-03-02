The Flying Pigs: I feasted on the spartan delights of Willy’s Chocolate Experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

The Flying Pigs: I feasted on the spartan delights of Willy’s Chocolate Experience

Glasgow's recent Willy Wonka experience was brilliant - a powerful evocation of how childhood dreams and hopes are crushed by harsh reality.

The recent disappointing Glasgow event was worlds away from the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory film. Image: Moviestore/Shutterstock
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

J Fergus Lamont, arts correspondent

I was moved to take a rare trip southwards this week to experience Scotland’s most powerful artistic event in years. You will not have heard of it, for it has garnered little or no publicity, but I speak of Glasgow’s “Willy’s Chocolate Experience”. It is an immersive installation by the aptly-named “House of Illuminati” – an artistic enfant terrible new to me, but, on this evidence, sure to join the panoply of great west of Scotland cultural icons: Charles Rennie Mackintosh, Bill Forsyth, Wee Jimmy Krankie.

Like many others, I was initially drawn by the project’s website – full of delightful and whimsical Wonkaesque imagery, which bravely rejected the use the trademarked “Wonka”. Instead, it conveyed its meaning with vibrant colour, joyful faces, candy canes, and the exhortation to “dive into the whimsical of Willy’s Chocolate Experience” – the missing noun after “whimsical” here acting as a perfect nub of intrigue, and oh so exquisitely setting up what was to come.

The Flying Pigs

Further promises also stimulated the imagination. Who could resist an exhibition said to contain “cartchy tuns, exarserday lollipops” and “a pasadise of sweet teats”? Simultaneously evoking the style of Roald Dahl and demonstrating his skill by comparison.

Upon arrival at a bleak industrial area of Glasgow, one finds a near-empty warehouse and within – ah, what spartan delights! A small bouncy castle. One plastic bear.  Some empty tables. Of the delightful candy-coated marketing images, there was no sign – apart from a solitary poster flapping forlornly on a wall.

Everyone around me seemed, as I was, stunned at the brilliance – a powerful evocation of how childhood dreams and hopes are crushed by harsh reality. “Wake up, weans,” it seemed to say, “this is real life!”

The powerful dichotomy acted as a brilliant metaphor for the defining experience of our age – the gulf between what is promised to us and what we actually get. The pictures on a McDonald’s menu. Brexit. George Galloway.

According to mutterings from my fellow attendees, the artist behind a lot of what we saw was a mysterious entity known only as “A.I.” This publicity-shy heir to Banksy works in the multimedia space, producing images of things which could not exist, and scripts given to actors to perform which should not exist.

“There is a man who lives here. His name is not known, so we call him the unknown,” intoned a young man in a cardboard top hat. “The unknown is an evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls.” And, in his panicked eyes, I saw man’s primordial existential terror.

The attendance of further performers known as “the polis” added little, but brought the event to a dramatically satisfying conclusion, when a mysterious figure (could this be “A.I.” himself?) promised refunds “which could take up to 10 working days.”

This final masterstroke will allow everyone who attended the stunning work a further tantalising week and a bit to enjoy the anticipation of discovery. Will reality match expectation? Given the dedication the artist has shown to his theme so far, it would be astonishing if it did.

One cannot overstate the power of the work. I was sufficiently impressed to give a standing ovation, which was essential, as there weren’t any seats. Many were moved to tears. Children, mainly.

But, like them, I wept.

@FlyingPigNews

Conversation