Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Anyone saying there’s nothing to do in Aberdeen doesn’t get out much

The Granite City has far more to offer than Abermoaners think. Go and discover it for yourself.

From museums and art to delicious food, there's plenty for everyone in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Scott Begbie

One of my great joys in life is heading off for a cheeky wee city break of a weekend to explore.

Sometimes that means going somewhere I’ve never been before – hello, Prague, and thanks for the beer spa – or returning to old haunts to discover new things. Who knew there was an outstanding Ethiopian restaurant in Glasgow?

My most recent day out was a similar mix of the familiar and unexpected. A stunning art display, a fascinating piece of history, and a superb meal to round it all off. And where was this treasure trove of a destination?

Eh, Aberdeen. Yeah, that one. The one that the Abermoaners say is dead dull and decaying. Well, you’re just not trying hard enough, you nattering naysayers of negativity.

So, come with me back to last Friday and a full day out in the Granite City that started with a rather excellent slap-up breakfast (or “brekkie”) in Resting Brunch Face. This new wee eatery in the Trinity Centre is a masterclass in simple grub done well in a cool space with lovely people.

Then it was off to Aberdeen Art Gallery to take in the Louise Bourgeois exhibition. And stunning it was, too, from massive arachnid sculptures to delicate line drawings, all with a glittering intelligence sitting behind them. An uber-cool way to while away a good hour or so.

Still in the arts and culture zone, we decided to give Provost Skene’s House a rattle. It’s been a while and, to be frank, I had forgotten just how much is in there.

The place is a cornucopia, celebrating the luminaries, talents and sheer genius the north-east has produced and given the world. It is both eye-opening and inspiring, and we loved it.

Fascination, fun and fabulous food

How do you follow that? Setting sail to Aberdeen Maritime Museum, that’s how. Not long reopened, it’s a brilliant reminder of how tightly woven into the city’s life and history our maritime heritage is, from fishing to oil. And where else can you see the sole of a shoe that’s about 1,000 years old? Great fun.

Then on for early supper at a new eatery in the city. Mara on Thistle Street is an oasis of calm and elegance that offers fantastic wines, brilliant food – mmm, seared scallops – and the friendliest of folk.

And it’s sitting in the heart of the West End that is fast becoming a mecca for cool stores and fine food and drink. It’s worthy of exploring more. Much more.

Pancakes at Resting Brunch Face. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Train time, and the end of a rather superb full day of fascination, fun, fabulous food and terrific tipples, as well as a hunger to see more. All right here in Aberdeen.

And, I kid you not, it was just as satisfying as being out and about in the likes of Edinburgh, Newcastle or Glasgow.

Aberdeen has more to offer than the doomsayers think. Go and discover it for yourself.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

