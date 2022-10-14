Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous – but I’ve never looked back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous – but I’ve never looked back

By Moreen Simpson
October 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 14, 2022, 8:24 am
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)

Stoptober. This month’s government “beat smoking” campaign. Deffo canna pronounce it wi’ a cigarette in yer moo.

Good luck to all you puffers oot there trying, or thinking about trying, to kick the weed. Not to mention cigar-loving MP Thérèse Coffey – a truly inspirational choice as health secretary.

A former EE reporter pal of mine has proudly reached six weeks and two days of zero nicotine (she probably kens the hours, minutes and seconds as well). For mony years, we were bosom smokin’ buddies – sharing overflowing office ashtrays, covered in a grey fug during cooncil meetings, flirtin’ with solicitors at cloudy sessions ootside the Sheriff Court.

Until now – nearly 70 and a bit breathless – she’s never attempted to kick the habit. Unlike me who’s spent most of my life battling the addiction which almost everyone in my family, including two husbands, detested – bar my tobacco-toasted dad.

It was his fags I used to nick when I was no more than nine or 10, urging my bestie to join me, until she was violently spewy-lewy. My other mate was made of stronger stuff, sharing the packet of five Cadets on the way to, in and after secondary school.

Mum’s last words to me on my first wedding day were: “Don’t you dare let me see you with a fag in your hand.” Having promised my groom I’d give up, that memorable day… I only smoked in the hotel lavvies. Rightly banned from lighting up in oor hoose, I’d an old sofa in the garage for winter solace.

Fear motivated me to stop

Determined to beat it, I was, apparently, hypnotised by the doc at Aberdeen Teaching College – but couldnae wait to light up the moment I came roon. My experience with acupuncture was no more successful, waking in agony in the middle of the night from the pin in my earlobe I was supposed to press to control my cravings.

Every time I put a cigarette in my moo, I could almost see me coughin’ ower my coffin

I’ve even been, courtesy of the then EE health editor, on a two-day course, which ended with us – the failures of the class – happily chain-smoking in the nearest pub.

Yet, it’s two and a half years since I took a long, last sook on a Benson & Hedges. And, guess fit? Surprise of the century – it was easy-peasy! Why? Because of fear.

I was so breathless, I was terrified I’d emphysema, COPD, or even worse. Every time I put a cigarette in my moo, I could almost see me coughin’ ower my coffin. After tests, the doc declared I was too fat, yet fulsome in her congratulations, since I hadn’t had a puff for weeks.

The good news is, I’ve a lot more money in my bank. I miss the white blighters hardly at all. The bad news is that I don’t sit in my bonnie garden half as much, because that’s where I used to chain-smoke and now it reminds me of really craving a puff.

And, while everyone told me I’d feel a million times better, I flaming don’t. But I wouldn’t tell my friend. Good luck, kiddo.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Dipping a toe back into swimming didn't go as planned for Erica (Photo: shevtsovy/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: 'Slow' exercise is more my speed
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see
Iranian women are on the front line of protests (Photo: Social Media/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Iran's exhilarating uprising should inspire Scotland to take a stand
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon waves on stage after making her key note speech on the final day of the 2022 SNP Conference (Photo: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Hostile rhetoric is nothing new - the Tories are just afraid of…
Prime Minister Liz Truss wasn't given an easy ride on local radio. Image: Isabel Infantes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
James Bream: Want to make your life easier? Act like a politician
Winter is expensive for the Highlands and Islands. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: We'll need grit, determination and £8.7 million to get through winter
A group of British soldiers teach US soldiers how to play darts during the Second World War (Photo: AP/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Think what we'd achieve if we worked together despite differences
Supporters of Belmont Filmhouse gathered in Aberdeen to come up with a plan to save the cinema (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: People power can stop the Belmont Filmhouse fading to black
There are so many different types of delicious apples.
Gardening with Scott Smith: There's more to apples than Gala and Granny Smith's

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Ian Stewart.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players
3
Provost Rust Drive
Woman, 46, denies offering ‘sexual activity’ with 12-year-old boy for money
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Court Picture shows; Christopher Clark. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app
5
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
6
Eday Road resident John Green, pictured right, fears a serious accident could happen on Eday Road. Also pictured: Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘I am waiting for somebody to be killed’: Could higher speed bumps improve safety…
7
The Emmerdale Family Funday, held at Inchmarlo Golf Centre, Banchory - in aid of the Anthony Nolan Trust. Tony Audenshae who plays Bob Hope with Four-year-old Jasmine Walker. Pictures Colin Rennie. - Saturday June 5, 2004.
Emmerdale at 50: How the cast of the ITV soap have taken the north-east…
8
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
10
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who has links to Scotland's north-east
The Rest and Be Thankful
Traffic controls in action on Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
'Temporary' closure of Clifton Road Post Office could become permanent
Aberdeenshire Council has warned of potential rockfall on the A93 Braemar to Cairnwell road. Image: Google Maps.
Motorists warned of potential rockfall on A93 between Braemar and Cairnwell
Staffa
Rural tourism infrastructure projects receive share of £3 million funding
Our Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is totally free to view this week.
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - Banks o' Dee and Fraserburgh meet…
Daniel Craig and Dame Judi Dench filming Skyfall in Glencoe, Scotland.
12 best film and TV locations in north and north-east Scotland
Duncan Booth, managing director of ORKA with renewables solutions manager, Tero Luoma.
Aberdeen-based Orka harnesses sun power to aid net zero goal
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu October 8 Picture shows; Pork curry in a hurry. QMS. Supplied by QMS Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented