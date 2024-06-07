Jacqueline Wake Young: I’ve just dodged a Taylor Swift ticket scam for Murrayfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Jacqueline Wake Young: I’ve just dodged a Taylor Swift ticket scam for Murrayfield

Taylor Swift plays her three Scottish gigs as part of The Eras Tour this weekend with fans excited to be seeing her and others still scrabbling for tickets.

Taylor Swift brings her Eras Tour to Scotland this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Taylor Swift brings her Eras Tour to Scotland this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

The eagle has landed. Taylor Swift is in the building and now we’re a nation of haves and have-nots.

The haves will be swapping handmade bracelets at Murrayfield as we speak.

The have-nots will be crying into their Eras Tour hoodies or still desperately trying to get into this weekend’s extravaganza in Edinburgh.

“Taylor Swift IS the music industry,” the saying goes. Never has it felt so true than now as Scotland welcomes the guitar-toting billionaire and just about loses the plot in the process.

Fans queuing for The Eras Tour in Melbourne, Victoria as Taylor Swift achieves world domination. Image: Shutterstock.

Record shops are, for the first time in decades, the only place to be on a Saturday afternoon for any self-respecting teenager.

CDs are a thing again and so is vinyl (although for many of us, it never went away).

It’s like we’ve been transported back to 1989 (Taylor’s Version) when young people actually talked to their friends and pored over sleeve notes.

If there’s one positive to not managing to snag a ticket, it’s the bonding at events such as Taylor Swift listening parties at Aberdeen’s HMV and elsewhere.

The album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on CD and vinyl. Image: Shutterstock.

It’s done wonders for Taylor tribute acts such as Xenna, who plays Stonehaven and Peterhead in August.

Then there’s the accurately-named Taylormania at the Tivoli in Aberdeen in October.

So, fret not, despondent Swifties, there’s a show near you. And anyway, at those big stadium shows the artist looks like a kirby grip on a stage really.

Taylor Swift’s music at Murrayfield… and St Machar’s

Even places of worship are doing their bit for fans, with Aberdeen’s St Machar’s Cathedral holding a musical Tribute to Taylor Swift on Saturday July 6.

With all the scams flying around and my head swimming with the hysteria of it all, I’m about as suspicious as Donald Trump’s hairline and I’m taking nothing for granted.

I gave St Machar’s a call to check this centuries-old high kirk is indeed hosting a candlelit concert with beloved songs such as We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

Even St Machar’s Cathedral is hosting a concert tribute to the music of Taylor Swift. Image: Chris Sumner.

I had a lovely chat with Carol, who confirmed it’s true, but made sure I understood there’s no singing, just music, from Grampian String Quartet.

I told her it sounded positively delightful and I’ve now added it to my growing list of Taylor Swift engagements which don’t actually include Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour to boost UK economy by nearly £1 billion

Barclays has estimated The Eras Tour will give a near £1 billion boost to the UK economy.

It’s called Swiftonomics. If you think of Trussonomics, it’s just like that except with the exact opposite result.

While I’ve been writing this, I’ve either dodged two scams or missed out on two sets of coveted tickets, I guess we’ll never know.

I have to admit, it was a close one. After sending up a flare and an all-points bulletin as my ticket search intensified this week, I got a text from my best mate’s friend’s workmate who thought she had a lead.

Murrayfield in Edinburgh is the venue for Taylor’s three Scottish gigs. Image: Shutterstock.

It was on a Facebook page called Edinburgh Ticket Exchange. It looked reasonable enough, even if the top listing was a job lot of pocket-sprung, memory foam mattresses.

I put that down to someone absent-mindedly wandering over from Gumtree and carried on.

There then followed a frenzied five-way conversation by every means of communication available.

This included WhatsApping my sister while doing semaphore for my husband and tapping frantically on Instant Messenger and normal messenger.

How the ticket scammers work

The sellers would transfer the tickets to my own TicketMaster account and only then would I pay.

Then the messages came back, I’d have to pay about £60 first as they were worried they were getting scammed.

Myself, my friend’s friend and her workmate all then paused in suspended animation while I made a phone call. I know, old school right?

The Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen is hosting a show called Taylormania. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

I rang my sister’s friend’s son because I’d heard his pal had been conned last week.

No one can say I’m not well connected.

I explained ‘the play’ and he said it was exactly how it went down with his friend, because that’s how I talk now I’m plugged in to the Swiftie mafia.

In the words of Taylor Swift, I probably do Need to Calm Down, but I’ll keep you posted as I’m off to Edinburgh anyway to follow more promising leads. And I’m getting walkie talkies.

Taylor Swift, singer, songwriter, billionaire and all-round global phenomenon. Image: Shutterstock.

More from Columnists

Matt Forde (right) with fellow comedian, podcaster and friend, Jon Richardson, pictured in 2021. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Euan McColm: A comedian has restored my faith in politics, people and perseverance
The Harris phone box is in a much better condition than this KX100 in Fort William. Image: Joe Dunckley/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Campaign to save all-important 'ugly' Harris phone box is underway
Are train cancellations and an inadequate timetable holding public transport back in the north-east? Image: Michael715/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: North-east locals can't park their cars for good until public transport gets…
5
Current Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross will step down after four years. But what happens next? Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: Douglas Ross is leaving his successor in a sticky situation
Is it okay for boozy celebrations to take place on trains and planes, or should we draw a line? Image: nrqemi/Shutterstock
David Knight: Troublesome public transport passengers should be held accountable
From left to right, John Gummer, Alex Salmond and Ed Miliband were all captured in press photos that came back to haunt them
Campbell Gunn: General election candidates, here's how to protect your dignity
There is fierce debate over the future of the NHS. Image: s style/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Private healthcare subcontracts don't help the NHS, they dilute it
The green light for Uber to start operating in Aberdeen has gone down well with taxi firms. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Moreen Simpson: Lack of taxis has been detrimental to Aberdeen's reputation
Eleanor Bradford's pigs and their piglets. Kunekune pigs are originally from New Zealand, but are hardy enough for Scottish winters. Image: Jozef Klopacka/Shutterstock
Eleanor Bradford: I chose piglets over puppies eight years ago - here's what I've…
Kisimul Castle in the Outer Hebrides was probably built during the late 15th century. Image: Ian Murray/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: When will Western Isles' forgotten castle be saved?

Conversation