‘We have listened’: Council promises talks with Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise campaigners and bus firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We have listened’: Council promises talks with Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise campaigners and bus firms

EXCLUSIVE: Co-leader Ian Yuill reveals his plans to consult with businesses before making a decision on the future of city centre traffic bans... But will this be enough?

Council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill: "We've listened" on the Aberdeen city centre bus gates. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill: "We've listened" on the Aberdeen city centre bus gates. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Aberdeen City Council is to come back to the negotiating table on the city centre bus gates – after thousands called for a rethink.

Co-leaders have revealed a change of stance on the much-protested cameras in Guild Street, Market Street and Guild Street.

Around 9,200 people had signed a petition backing our Common Sense Compromise to undo some of the city centre change – also around Union Terrace and Schoolhill – by the start of a crunch meeting yesterday.

But councillors never got to debate the future of the experimental roads order (Etro) because they ran out of time.

Despite co-leaders Ian Yuill and Christian Allard’s “disappointment” at not reaching the most-watched item on the agenda, it was an active choice of their Lib Dem and SNP administration.

The Bridge Street bus gate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Bridge Street bus gate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lord Provost David Cameron began the meeting by bumping the Etro down the order, sparking fury and outrage at the Town House.

Both Mr Yuill and Mr Allard denied the move was any sort of political jiggery-pokery ahead of Thursday’s election.

“Why would we do that?” Lib Dem council co-leader Yuill asked The P&J, pointing to other time sensitive issues on the council agenda.

“I wrote a speech. I don’t usually write speeches but I did for this.”

Are we nearing a Common Sense Compromise on the Aberdeen bus gates?

To go along with his speech, he also had a sign of intent – in light of the thousands urging councillors for change for the sake of the city centre.

The administration now wants to stage a last-gasp summit on the bus gates.

Chief executive Angela Scott has been tasked with bringing everyone involved in the Aberdeen bus gate debate to the table. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Chief executive Angela Scott has been tasked with bringing everyone involved in the Aberdeen bus gate debate to the table. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They want chief executive Angela Scott to invite bus operators, the Federation of Small Businesses, Our Union Street, Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, editor of The Press and Journal Craig Walker and any other stakeholder to a roundtable discussion with the co-leaders and officials.

From this, they want a report considering what was heard to come back to their next full council meeting.

It remains to be seen whether it can happen before the council meeting Labour has secured to debate the future of the bus gates within the fortnight.

‘We’ve listened’: Change of route from council leaders on bus gates

Standing side by side with Mr Allard, Mr Yuill told The P&J: “We’re keen for the roundtable to happen as soon as possible.

Council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill, on either side of First Bus Scotland managing director Duncan Cameron. Image: First
Council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill, on either side of First Bus Scotland managing director Duncan Cameron. Image: First

“Obviously it’s the summer period now, some of our partners may be going on holiday but hopefully any organisation will be able to send someone along. We’ve got to be realistic, they’re all busy people.

“We want to work with people to find a solution, an outcome which delivers for the city, its residents and its businesses.

“But we are keen to have this meeting as soon as we can, to listen to what people have to say – not just to us, but each other.

“That’s our focus and what we will be doing very quickly.”

Mr Yuill rejected claims the administration’s proposed delay until August was motivated by the general election, adding: “We were anxious to share our new approach.”

“We have listened to people, taken account of what has been said over the last two weeks and we want to engage with all those who have an interest in the city centre.

“We need to work together as Team Aberdeen to deliver what we all want: a vibrant city centre with thriving locally-owned businesses, providing goods and services for residents of Aberdeen and the wider north-east.”

Fears of ‘watering down the Common Sense Compromise’

Mr Yuill’s words might come as welcome relief for the thousands backing the Common Sense Compromise.

It’s six points brought forward by affected traders, business leaders and The Press and Journal – with fears firms might otherwise be forced from the city centre.

Business groups and owners have banded together behind the Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Business groups and owners have banded together behind the Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Trinity Centre owner Robert Keane described the alternate proposals as the “minimum needed to save businesses”.

We launched the campaign last Wednesday after Mr Yuill had led the charge to make permanent all of the Etro measures – except for once again allowing entrance from Union Street to Market Street.

Our Union Street chairman Bob Keiller. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Our Union Street chairman Bob Keiller. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

However, news of another sit down was greeted cautiously by Our Union Street chairman Bob Keiller, who worried Mr Yuill’s proposed roundtable risked “watering the Common Sense Compromise down”.

“I am concerned we could be looking at compromising on the compromise,” he told The P&J.

“The talking has been done.

“We have already tabled what our compromise is with the Federation of Small Businesses and owners, explaining that the Common Sense Compromise takes cognisance of the improvements to buses in Guild Street.

“It’s already a compromise.”

But did they ever intend to debate Aberdeen bus gates?

Former lord provost, Barney Crockett, cast some doubt on Mr Yuill’s claims that the administration wanted to discuss the Common Sense Compromise – even though the Lib Dem leader had produced his speech as proof.

Councillor Barney Crocket doubts the SNP and Lib Dems ever wanted to discuss the bus gates at Wednesday's meeting. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
Councillor Barney Crocket doubts the SNP and Lib Dems ever wanted to discuss the bus gates at Wednesday’s meeting. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Using inside insight gained at the helm of such talks, he explained that the contentious item had been moved so far back in the agenda it was “never intended to be discussed”.

He added: “They had definitely programmed the bus gate vote out.”

Continue backing our Common Sense Compromise as decision looms… again

The Press and Journal is standing side by side with Aberdeen businesses and business organisations in an appeal to reach a Common Sense Compromise.

But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.

Our Common Sense Compromise is:

  • Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate.
  • Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street.
  • Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions.
  • Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace.
  • Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders.
  • Use fines to help city centre businesses via transport initiatives.

If you would like to back our Aberdeen bus gate campaign, add your name to the petition launched by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce HERE.

Other ways to show your support and have your voice heard can be found HERE.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Newmachar Golf Club.
Newmachar Golf Cub stays silent after 'mutiny and anarchy' claim
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Warrant granted for man accused of carrying corrosive substance in Aberdeen
Aberdeen harbour view.
Aberdeen hits six-year high for commercial property investment
Iwan and Manuela Wirth.
'We love people of Deeside': Meet the Fife Arms owners as they are awarded…
Aberdeen businesses have voiced their opinion over today's council meeting. Image: Isaac Buchan/ Denny Andonova/ DC Thomson
Determined Aberdeen traders vow to fight on in compromise crusade despite being left in…
2
Happy and proud to be a graduates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
In pictures: RGU graduates beam with delight during day two of graduations
Torry Raac repair plans have been revealed.
Revealed: Repairing Torry Raac homes could cost £70k each - while demolition is priced…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Callous ARI nurse stole elderly patient's treasured Rolex watch - pleads guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court - NMC imposes temporary suspension order Picture shows; Sarah Grassick (Sade-Sarah Grassick). N/A. Supplied by Facebook/Gillian Fowler (pic of Doug Fowler) Date; Unknown
Callous Aberdeen nurse stole £8,000 Rolex watch from elderly hospital patient's wrist
Sam Davies attacked the man at the Staging Post pub. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man knocked out pub customer, causing him to slip in and out of consciousness
Stephen Flynn on Loose Women. Image: STV/Loose Women.
'The only way to invest in NHS is to raise taxes': Aberdeen South hopeful…

Conversation