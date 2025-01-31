Mark eventual completion of long-overdue A9 dualling with a prominent memorial

It seems speeding up on the A9 is not something that extends to the people who are in charge of building the road.

The timetable to dual the route is already a decade behind the original completion target.

But the Scottish Government says efforts to accelerate upgrades risks affecting the revised end date of 2035.

The logic of this approach is not immediately obvious. Dualling can’t come quickly enough.

And when it does finally come there’s a case to be made to have a very prominent structure erected to mark the long-awaited and much-needed upgrade.

What kind of structure?

It’s surely possible to plan the unveiling of a large sculpture off the A9 to coincide with the road between Perth and Inverness at last being brought up to modern standards.

My suggestion would be for an artwork in the shape of a pair of giant hands, touching as in prayer. A modern version of the Praying Hands of Mary rock formation in Glen Lyon.

A ‘Thank God that’s finally done’ gesture.

A tribute to those who have kept up the pressure to get it upgraded.

But also a memorial to the many lives that have been lost on the inadequate road, as proposed by campaigners.

And who knows, its symbolic presence may even help drivers think more about safety on the notorious route.

As someone who has lost a loved one on the A9, I believe remembering those who have died on the road and marking improvements to hopefully prevent more tragedies go hand-in-hand.

Placing a giant piece of art on the route into Inverness is not a new idea. It’s been raised off and on over many years.

That has largely been about creating a tourist attraction.

While not its main purpose, if any memorial also brings in visitors then that’s not a bad thing.

Interpretation on site could be used to tell the A9 story, its importance to the Highlands, its dangers and the delays to making it safer.

Previous ideas for an A9 sculpture

When we visited the subject in 2016 there was support locally for the commissioning of a sculpture.

Drumossie Brae on the A9 or the West Link route were seen as ideal potential locations.

Suggestions for what this piece of art should look like were along expected lines – the Loch Ness monster or a stag.

If it was purely as a tourist draw a Nessie sculpture would no doubt get some support, but would not be appropriate in this context.

A stag? There’s no doubt it’s a symbol of the Highlands. But as the emblem of Ross County, known as The Staggies, would it lead to backers locking horns with Caley Thistle fans?

Similarly, another symbol of Scotland, the thistle, could be too prickly a topic to gain support from the other side of the Kessock Bridge.

Whatever it symbolises, a larger-than-life landmark may have a similar impact to the Kelpies or the Angel of the North.

Andy Scott’s works of art between Grangemouth and Falkirk cost £5 million to build 10 years ago.

It has been estimated visitors have generated £81 million over the decade.

An attraction with a serious purpose

It’s also nearly 27 years since Antony Gormley’s Angel of the North was installed on a hilltop by the A1.

That cost £800,000 and has become one of the most viewed pieces of art in the world.

It is seen by 33 million people a year, or more than one person every second.

So done correctly, a landmark sculpture can be major draw, which provides an opportunity for more serious messaging.

The Inverness public has not had a good relationship with public artworks in the past.

Remember the Tilting Pier and the mixed views about its successor The Gathering Place?

But the completion of the A9 dualling is worth marking with a legacy project that can serve more than one purpose.

And telling people who visit it why it’s there could maybe prevent having to build another one in future.

