Meet the Aberdeen PT who swapped three-day party benders for the gym

When it comes to dramatic life transformations, Ross Lyon’s story is nothing short of extraordinary.

Overweight and unhappy for the majority of his life, Ross, who lives in Aberdeen, was going down a dark path where three-day benders fuelled by drink and drugs became the norm.

But after reaching rock bottom, Ross was determined to turn his life around.

Leaving behind a life of drink and drugs…

Using every ounce of his willpower, Ross abandoned the destructive lifestyle and put all his energy into becoming a personal trainer.

Proving that perseverance pays off, Ross, 29, is now a highly successful personal trainer who specialises in women’s health and wellbeing.

“I have messed up so much in my life and I still managed to turn it around,” says Ross.

“I say that so people realise it’s not too late and you are capable of change.

“It’s never too late to sort things out and turn your life around.”

Chips and kebabs for lunch…

In this refreshingly candid interview, Ross owns his past imperfections and mistakes in the hope that it inspires others to take back control of their lives.

And his story begins at school, where he was cruelly nicknamed ‘Fat Ross’.

“Growing up there was an absence of a father figure so I never really got into sport,” says Ross.

“And my relationship with food was very questionable.

“School lunches were chips, cheese and donor kebabs – so as a result I became very overweight.

“At school I adopted the nickname of Fat Ross which is incredibly creative.”

‘I didn’t like what I saw in the mirror’

Throughout his school days, Ross says he was very overweight but towards the end of secondary school he started to play rugby.

“It was the only sport I could get away with,” says Ross.

“I became very self-conscious of my weight and what I was seeing in the mirror so I was aware that something needed to change.”

Together with rugby, Ross started going out for runs.

“I would go out for runs at 1am in the morning so nobody would see me,” says Ross.

“I tried to clear up my diet too so I lost a significant amount of weight.”

Kicked out of school…

Admitting that he was a “class clown”, Ross was “kicked out” of school with few qualifications.

“I admit that I wasn’t a well-behaved child growing up and not an ideal pupil to have,” says Ross.

“I really didn’t enjoy school and funnily enough the only thing I did enjoy was physical education and business management.

“When I went back for sixth year they told me I wasn’t allowed to come back.”

Reaching a crossroads…

After school, Ross managed to get enrolled into a welding apprenticeship but after a year he decided it wasn’t for him.

“I was at a stage in my life when I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” says Ross.

“So I ended up getting a job in hospitality while signing up for a sports science HND course at college.”

Drink, drugs and three-day benders…

After college, Ross continued to work in hospitality which is when his life took a dark turn.

“Due to working in the hospitality industry, I got very involved in the drink and drug scene,” says Ross.

“I was living pay cheque to pay cheque because all my money was going on two-to-three-day benders, pretty much week after week.”

The moment he reached rock bottom…

At this point in his life, Ross’s job involved travelling up and down the country opening bars.

“It was an awesome job but it involved the party lifestyle,” says Ross.

It was during one of these work trips away when Ross’s life changed forever.

“I went through something very traumatic which resulted in me thinking my life was over,” says Ross.

“For an eight-week period I didn’t leave the house, I didn’t speak to anyone, I thought my days were numbered and I became isolated.”

Ross knew something had to change…

After that experience Ross knew he had to change his lifestyle.

“I didn’t like myself, I didn’t like the life I was living or where it was headed,” says Ross.

“I felt like I was given a second chance to change things.”

‘I changed my unhealthy lifestyle overnight’

Taking matters into his own hands, Ross wrote down all the pros and cons of his life.

“The cons massively outweighed the pros so I knew that something had to change,” says Ross.

Ross says he swapped his unhealthy habits overnight, prioritising the gym and healthy eating over partying.

Feeling better than ever before both mentally and physically, Ross is now using his experiences to help others through Made Coaching, his online PT business.

Helping women feel healthy and strong…

Inspired by the strong women who raised him, Ross has a particular focus on supporting women with their health and wellbeing.

“I’ve always had more female clients than male so I felt I had a responsibility to gain a knowledge and understanding of what was happening in their bodies from a physiology perspective,” says Ross.

“My first ever PT client was a 50-year-old menopausal woman who was talking to me about her brain fog and her lack of get up and go.

“I listened to her but at that point I didn’t know enough about it and I didn’t like that as I like to find solutions to everything.”

Helping women take back control of their health and hormones…

From that moment, Ross was determined to learn more about the menopause and the menstrual cycle so he could help his female clients.

“I can confidently say that within the Aberdeen area, I’m one of – if not the most – knowledgeable coaches within the female space,” says Ross.

“I helped a client fall pregnant when she was doing IVF with her partner, supporting her with things like nutrition, supplementation and a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s not just about helping women to lose weight and feel good about themselves, its about them regaining control of their hormones and their body.”

‘Everyone is capable of change’

After finding his calling, life for Ross has never been better.

Together with his successful fitness career, he’s also found love with his incredibly supportive partner Kimberley Sutton.

“She is very driven and hardworking and that’s why I’m so attracted to her,” says Ross.

So what’s next for Ross?

Looking to the future, Ross has big plans.

“I want to build a brand that is specifically about improving female health and physique development,” says Ross.

“I want to have a team of coaches beside me who are all working towards that purpose as well.”

And what is Ross’s message to anyone who wants to change their life?

“You’re always capable of change no matter how deep the hole is you’re in,” says Ross.

For more information about Ross, check out his Instagram page @rosslyon.made

If you enjoyed this story, you may also like: