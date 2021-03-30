Chris Deerin: Please, people of the north-east, do Scotland a favour and refuse to resurrect the whiffy corpse of Alex Salmond’s career

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dear reader, it’s up to you. In your hands lies the decision as to whether Alex Salmond is returned to the Scottish Parliament on May 6. Your vote, your choice.

The former first minister and SNP leader announced last week that he is setting up the Alba Party to contest the additional member lists. Salmond will put his name forward for the North East Scotland region, which elects 17 MSPs in total, seven of them through the list system.