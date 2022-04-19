Readers’ Letters: Partygate apology doesn’t get PM off hook

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Surely Mhairi Rennie has missed the point regarding the “Partygate” affair (Letters, April 15).

It’s not that Boris attended the parties, it is that he lied about it to Parliament and the public.

The idea that apologising for a crime that he committed should let him off the hook must be “sweet music” to the ears of any criminal.

“I apologise for breaking into the shop and threatening the shopkeeper if they didn’t hand over the money.”

“OK, but just don’t do it again.”

And what exactly has he done for the situation in Ukraine?

As far as I am aware, lots of people are still dying and suffering.

And as for our chancellor!

Charlie Scott, High Street, New Pitsligo, Aberdeenshire.

Boris and Rishi not fit to lead country

Sir, – According to Mhairi Rennie, Boris is the right man to lead the country as he has shown “great leadership” on Ukraine.

Never mind that he is a known liar and transparently self-serving.

Or that he has presided over a raft of right-wing welfare and immigration policies and is blind to their effects.

Boris is many things but leader is not one of them. He may have chalked up some Brownie points over Ukraine but this doesn’t somehow make him a great leader given his dismal record, in which Partygate is small beer.

Similarly, Rishi Sunak’s furlough scheme alone hardly makes him the good guy when he is as incapable as any of the rest of his mates of empathising with ordinary folk doing their best to survive and depending on food banks.

Child poverty is already at a record high and is set to get worse.

When have you ever heard Rishi or Boris use the words “child poverty”?

Nevertheless, Ms Rennie seems to think Sunak has “the skills to be in charge at the Treasury”.

Really? Sadly, both he and Johnston are of a breed born into extreme money and privilege and incapable of any sort of consideration of people of limited means.

In my book, this makes them among the least fit to lead the country.

You can judge a country by the way it treats its most vulnerable citizens.

Leadership? You’re having a laugh.

Graham Bell, Allarburn Park, Kiltarlity, Inverness-shire.

Dismay at support for PM and cohorts

Sir, – Once again, I find I have to respond to correspondent Mhairi Rennie’s astounding comments.

Mhairi thinks that as the prime minister and his fellow criminals have apologised and paid their fines, the electorate should now forget about it and move on. Simply unbelievable!

It may well be that some people did bend the rules during lockdown as she suggests, but they didn’t create these rules in the first place.

Almost everyone knows of someone who couldn’t spend final precious moments with a loved one, or had to bury them practically alone, while the PM and his cohorts partied in No 10.

There were no parties at the end of the shifts for doctors, nurses, police, ambulance drivers, shop workers, or delivery drivers.

I don’t know what dismays me more – Boris Johnson and his partners in crime being given free rein to run roughshod over the country and its people, robbing them blind, or that people such as Mhairi would go to the lengths of writing to the local paper to publicly support their actions!

Douglas Black, Kingsford, Alford, Aberdeenshire.