Highland couple invest life savings into new wood-fired pizza venture Oak and Grain

Highland couple Dan and Adele Connell have launched a new street food venture in Ullapool specialising in wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas.

Dan, 35, and Adele, 33, have welcomed Oak and Grain to foodies in the town after developing a passion for the art of pizza making.

They bought a pizza oven in 2019 and created the dish for friends and family at any given opportunity, and the rest has been history.

Oak and Grain serves up wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, sweet calzones and soft drinks.

The couple have invested their life savings into the street food van, which currently operates from the Free Church car park on Quay Street.

Oak and Grain: The origins

Both from the area, Dan and Adele, who have two sons, thought up the idea for Oak and Grain in October 2021. It launched last month.

Dan originally worked all over the world within the oil industry, latterly as a saturation diver, however suffered a diving accident at work in May 2021.

Adele, who worked in hospitality in both Ullapool and Edinburgh before moving into personal training, said this had a “life-changing effect on the family”.

“We’re both local to Lochbroom and the opportunity arose to buy a house with a croft, so we decided to move back to be closer to the family for extra support.

“We knew the availability of places to eat in Ullapool was very scarce last season, so decided to invest in our new venture, putting all our life savings into creating Oak and Grain.”

The name Oak and Grain derives from the couple previously burning ‘oak’ in their pizza oven and ‘grain’ representing the flour used to produce the dough.

Black pudding pizza and raspberry chocolate calzone

All pizzas are 12 inches in size and flavours include margherita, pepperoni, chicken, black pudding, meat feast and vegetarian.

There is also a goat’s cheese option, which Adele says is “very popular”.

“We’d encourage customers to try the black pudding. It’s unusual on a pizza but the combination of flavours work.”

There is also garlic bread, cheesy garlic bread, a banana chocolate calzone and a raspberry chocolate calzone.

Menu prices vary from £6.50 to £12.50.

A hefty investment

The Oak and Grain van was bought locally in November 2021 before being converted in January this year at Amobox in Colchester.

It was collected on Wednesday March 2 and the pair started operating from it on Friday March 25.

The van is approximately 6.3 metres long.

Dan said: “It was necessary for us to be mobile. This means that outwith the summer season we will be available for events.

“We put the equity from our previous property and all life savings into the van and our purpose-built prep kitchen on the croft.”

Adele added: “Currently Dan works full-time in the van, after preparing our dough fresh for the following day every morning.

“I oversee the business from home and help at the van when the family can help with childcare.

“Stewart and Andrew work alongside Dan and, although we’ve only been open a short period, we absolutely could not operate without them.”

‘This is our priority’

Oak and Grain has received fantastic support and feedback from the local community.

Looking ahead, Adele said: “Staff shortages have meant an increased workload for us both. Between family life and running the business, we’re still trying to find that balance.”

Dan added: “We are extremely grateful to the Free Church for this opportunity. Without their support, we wouldn’t have a stance to operate from within Ullapool.

“We’d like to concentrate on providing the best service possible to our customers in our current location during the season, but out with this time (November to March), we’d be open to doing events.

“This is our priority for the moment, but who knows what the future might hold.”

