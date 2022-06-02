Readers’ letters: Sturgeon’s long reign as first minister has delivered so little

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – After seven and half years in office Nicola Sturgeon has become the longest-serving first minister of Scotland, and during this time has achieved so little one wonders why she is still in office.

Firstly, when she came to power she promised to be a first minister for all Scotland and heal the divisions that had been created by the divisive independence referendum.

After nearly eight years those wounds have never been healed and according to a recent poll we are still 45% yes and 55% no.

Her defining mission in the post of first minister was to eradicate the attainment gap in education over a 10-year period, indeed that’s what she wanted her tenure to be judged on but little or no progress has been made in this area and we now hear very little about her being judged on education.

In transport and infrastructure we have seen vast amounts of taxpayers’ money spent on two ferries which may never actually see the light of day, money has been wasted on Prestwick Airport and it would appear that the nationalisation of the railways is headed in the same direction.

Under Strugeon’s reign, large amounts of taxpayers’ money has been wasted by providing freebies for all when these should really be targeted to those who need them the most, and it should be remembered that not only is Scotland the highest taxed but it also has an economy that lags behind the rest of the UK.

Rather than working with the UK Government she has chosen a path of “them and us” where all Scotland’s issues can be blamed on Westminster.

And as the longest-serving first minister it would appear Sturgeon has not realised that being in high office involves taking responsibility and working for the good of all the people of Scotland – not just those who voted yes for independence.

Mhairi E Rennie, Finlayson Street, Fraserburgh.

ScotRail failing to deliver promises

Sir, – Your report detailing appallingly crowded conditions on the ScotRail train to Oban of Friday May 27 is regrettably both fair and accurate (P&J Saturday 28, page 8 “Overcrowding fears as passengers forced to stand on train to Oban).

The same day, my wife and I were returning on the 11.40 train from Fort William and from the time we departed the train was stuffed full with every crevice taken up by people and luggage. My picture, taken shortly after departure from Fort William, shows further baggage piled up in the area normally reserved for wheelchair travellers.

But worse followed. At Crianlarich, the train from Oban terminated, with the passengers and their luggage then somehow added to our train. There were already no seats, so it was standing room only all the way to Glasgow. I’d have taken a further photograph, but there wasn’t room to rise from my seat to take one.

And the ScotRail reaction? Doubtless this will simply have been a one-off blip. Oh no, it’s not. It’s a regular occurrence, quite regardless of current strikes and depleted timetables.

When Abellio gained the ScotRail franchise in 2014, one of their many promises was that they’d introduce tourist trains to the West Highland Lines. Surprise, surprise, no they haven’t.

We regular rail travellers have been become inured to ScotRail being very long on promises and exceptionally short on delivery.

Gordon Casely, Westerton Cottage, Crathes.

Johnson in bid to save his own skin

Sir, – Even their most ardent supporters must be painfully aware that the Conservative Party in Westminster has exceeded its powers.

The stories emerging of excessive drinking, fighting, vomiting, and sleeping overnight on furniture are disgraceful. Requests by general staff to cease and subsequent attempts to clear up the mayhem were met with arrogance and foul language.

An apology from a supposedly humbled PM is not sufficient. His supporters are complicit and are more concerned with keeping their jobs than serving the public.

Now we are told that the PM has changed the ministerial code on behaviour in a bid to save his own skin.

A new government policy statement says that ministers found to have breached the code of conduct will no longer be automatically expected to resign or face the sack.

The wording has removed all references to integrity, objectivity, accountability, transparency, honesty and leadership in the public interest. The principles of behaviour in public life have effectively been removed.

In the recent past civil disobedience would have been expected.

However, the new rules outlawing public protest announced in the Queen’s Speech are designed to deter ordinary citizens wishing to draw attention to a wide range of serious concerns presently going unaddressed.

Plans are being put forward to tag innocent protesters according to news reports. Surely enough is enough. PM Johnson must go.

Ann Bowes, Wallacebrae Gardens, Bridge of Don.

Confusion at cost-of-living report

Sir, – I refer to Josie Clarke’s article on how Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plan will help cut your bills (P&J Friday May 27). It states the non-repayable energy grant is £400 and pensioners in receipt of winter fuel payments will be given an extra pensioner cost of living payment of £300, so pensioners are “at least £500 better off”. Why not at least £700? ( £400 + £300)

What are the non-means tested disability benefits mentioned in the final column? Attendance Allowance and what else?

Incidentally, what is the accompanying picture meant to portray? It is a scattering of £1 coins with the amounts £5, £10, £20 and £50 printed in different colours.

It doesn’t convey anything meaningful to me.

Dr I B Lockie, Burnbank, Cults.

Fear at rising cost of home dialysis

Sir, – I am a home haemodialysis patient in Moray and I receive no financial support from NHS Grampian whatsoever to run their dialysis equipment at home.

I am in receipt of the state pension thus I am on a fixed income which is fast diminishing due to inflationary pressure and no triple lock.

The latest cost-of-living support from the government still leaves a shortfall of about £800 per annum at today’s energy price to run my dialysis set-up. However, I am very grateful for the new support from the government.

I am most concerned that the next price hike in October will leave me at a very serious disadvantage. I shut off my heating last month and I do not relish the prospect of living with no central heating over the winter.

I worry a great deal for fellow patients running life-preserving medical equipment at home.

George Cook, Linn Brae, Aberlour.