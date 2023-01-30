Readers’ letters: ‘Pathetic’ Dons, teachers strikes and Sturgeon’s popularity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – As another life-long supporter of the Dons and a former season ticket holder, at 90 years of age I am confined to reading the daily input in your newspaper.

Jim Goodwin went on at great length about the wonderful job done by his recruiting team at home and abroad and the brilliance of the players they unearthed.

Having witnessed the pathetic performance against Darvel Juniors it is clearly obvious the recruiting team is not so brilliant after all.

A great deal of time and money could have been saved if they had restricted their activities to the Highland League where they would have at least seen players with some fire in their bellies.

Having said that, I exclude young Ryan Duncan – a home-grown product – from criticism. A pointer for the future perhaps.

Sandy Reid, Hopetoun Drive, Aberdeen.

Scotland rejects Tories’ greed

Sir, – The patronising tone of Ian Lakin’s letter was disappointing but not a surprise.

Terms like “people of my ilk” are not very nice language and neither are the snide digs at state aid for our most vulnerable.

Scotland has rejected the Conservative and Unionist Party for decades and this week’s arrogant and imperious overruling of our Parliament by overlord Alister Jack has only reinforced that.

So let’s not bother with homespun lectures on the benefits of capitalism. It may have worked out well for you, Mr Lakin, but don’t assume you would know what’s best for my country.

There is a new day coming, a better future for our children and grandchildren in an independent Scotland.

People like Mr Lakin just don’t get it, but we do. We see the greed and corruption and reject it.

Herbert Petrie, Parkhill, Dyce, Aberdeen.

Teachers’ strikes are reprehensible

Sir, – With regard to the current strikes by teachers, statistics show a probationer can earn a salary up to £28,000, and a grade 5 teacher can earn approximately £42,000 – all this on the main grade scale.

So how is it their union mouthpieces can state teachers have to make use of food banks? Many people have to manage on far lesser salaries without having to resort to such amenities. Maybe they should rethink how they manage their finances.

When casting their votes on industrial action, teachers may well wish to reflect that their previous actions with successful results were achieved only with parental support, which makes it all the more surprising the teachers’ unions have made little effort to engage and get parents on board, vis-a-vis the current series of strikes.

The heaviest weight will not fall on the EIS but on children and their parents. Many parents are struggling during the current recession with a variety of issues.

Consequently, can a caring profession really shrug their shoulders and dismiss the weakest and most vulnerable as collateral damage?

If so, their actions are reprehensible.

John Reid, Regent Court, Keith.

Trains require twin tracks

Sir, – R J Ardern should not be begging (Railway promises still way off track, Letters, January 24) for more passing loops on the “mainline” rail line between Perth and Inverness.

When the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness is completed the railway line should have been improved to a twin- track electrified route.

The section near Dunkeld is critical in achieving this essential double transport outcome. If the Scottish Government is serious about being green then major improvement to the rail network is essential.

The recent announcement of the freeport at Nigg means the electric twin track should be extended beyond Inverness to Nigg. This should be completed by 2030.

Graham Tuley, Crown Drive, Inverness.

Sturgeon leads way in popularity

Sir, – A plethora of letters from the usual contributors castigate Nicola Sturgeon. Of course, they are entitled to their views however bizarre some may be.

Facts that they fail to take on board are that Nicola is held in high esteem by the electorate, her popularity ratings head and shoulders about all other UK politicians. Add to that her policies seem to chime with the electorate in that her party receives – by a mile – more votes than any other in any election you care to name in which Scots participate.

Unionist parties seem to have alienated themselves from around 50% of Scots. Until they change tack, the Scottish Government is unlikely to.

Ron Campbell, Richmond Walk, Aberdeen.

‘Dismal Donnies’ are unprepared

Sir, – Many years ago, I wrote a Doric satire on the state of the city which made the pages of Aberdeen Voice.

In it, I included the words “the Dismal Donnies” referring to the main protagonist for the once dandy Dons’ fall from grace.

How prescient that was and has become since.

Darvel’s win over Jim Goodwin’s side proved not only are the players and management severely lacking motivation and imagination where it matters, but it also called into question just how fit the entire board and chairman are.

Every true football fan knows the better prepared side always wins and so Darvel were the deserved winners on Monday.

Many more recent Dons fans have openly questioned so much but the reality goes far deeper for far longer.

The rot and totally embarrassing decline in the Dons started with the appointment of Stewart Milne to the board with all the horror stories connected to it in the following decades and so many fans have witnessed.

Maybe if they weren’t so preoccupied with ideas way above their abilities away from the pitch, AFC might actually progress better than they have. Nor should they naively believe fairy stories.

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Aberdeen.

More reading for correspondent

Sir, – Your correspondent Willie Dunbar recommends that another correspondent, Andrew Dingwall, reads Scotland The Brief, published by Business for Scotland, in his pursuit of an understanding of the economics of Scottish independence.

Could I recommend Mr Dingwall also reads After Brexit – The Economics of Scottish Independence by Gavin McCrone, published by Birlinn Limited.

Ewan Black, Inverugie Wynd, Ellon.

Whisky next target after oil and gas

Sir, – I can only agree with Ken Watmough’s letter.

Unfortunately it’s not just oil and gas.

With the minimum pricing of alcohol along with the latest idea of hiding everything behind closed doors, just how long before the production of spirits will be banned?

The demonising of the farming industry has already started, all to please and satisfy a small minority.

Never mind when the whisky runs out, we will be able to console ourselves with French brandy and Japanese whisky smuggled in through Cullen Beach.

John Jake Wood, Ogilvie Park, Cullen.

Life is too short for Russia’s victims

Sir, – I refer to your piece regarding the view of Billie Jean King that Russian players should be allowed to compete at the All England club later this year.

She tries to justify this outrageous claim by stating “life is too short” on the day Russian jets are bombarding civilian areas and maternity hospitals with massive civilian casualties. Her comments, in my opinion, are crass to say the least.

Yes, she is right – life is too short, far too short.

James Noel, Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen.

Football board part of AFC mess

Sir, – The composition of the AFC football monitoring board sums up the mess the club is in.

One ex-footballer and his qualifications for such a role are open to question.

Where have they been since this season started?

I do not profess to have answers for the current desperate situation but I do know many will not return to Pittodrie unless, and until, it is resolved,

Bob Mackay, Silverburn Road, Aberdeen.

Vote SNP to get rid of them

Sir, – I am sure I am not the only one becoming tired of reading those letters from the “usual suspects” constantly criticising Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP government.

The way to rid Scotland of this government is quite straightforward. At the next general election everyone should vote SNP.

The United Kingdom Government will then be unable to refuse us another referendum. In that referendum everyone should vote for independence. The SNP will have served its purpose and we can vote for a Scottish Labour government and hopefully rejoin the European Union.

Those “usual suspects” will be happy they are no longer governed by the SNP and the rest of us will be happy we are no longer being governed by the far-right nutcases who have taken over the Conservative Party. Simples!

W A Ross, Broomhill Avenue, Aberdeen.

Time to dump this national shame

Sir, – The litter campaign is long overdue in Scotland as our public places now look dreadful with litter dropped everywhere with no regard or respect for our country.

The litter laws exist but are rarely applied and if you speak to someone dropping litter you are likely to get a very rude and offensive reply.

With a new campaign on the litter problem it will take a combination of a lot of education and litter awareness promotion plus proper enforcement of the litter law.

Other countries have done it and sorted their litter problem but it is up to the Scottish Government to grasp the nettle and show some leadership for a change.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Student nurses deserve better

Is there any wonder there are no nurses? The daughter of a friend of mine is studying nursing and midwifery in Edinburgh where she rents a flat for the duration of her three-year course.

Her only income is a small grant and parental contributions.

As part of her training she has had placements in the hospital in Kirkcaldy.

This required leaving the flat in Edinburgh at 5am to walk to Waverley Station for a 5.30am train – is it really safe for a young woman to walk streets on her own at this hour?

The train to Kirkcaldy arrived at 6.30am followed by a walk to the hospital to be there for 6.45am for a 15-minute handover, then a 12-hour shift until 7pm.

Finally, the reverse to get back to her flat at 9.30pm and then up again at 4.15am the following day to start again. She works four days in a row, with three days off, for a month at a time!

Remember, these student nurses are not being paid for this – it’s slave labour.

Surely, if somebody is being given a placement away from their home, accommodation should be provided by the NHS on site?

Proof of the pudding is more than two years ago, when the course commenced, there were 40 people on the course – now there are eight.

David M Edes, Brudes Hill, Inverness.

Does Bard’s poetry need ‘correction’?

Sir, – This week we heard faint whispers of criticising, if not “cancelling”, Rabbie Burns. It made me wonder if, possibly, the first minister might not consider instead of yet another underused embassy the establishment of a Holyrood Department of Language Correction.

We have of course already apologised for the treatment of witches, albeit historically. Now, I suggest, the time is right to cleanse Tam o’ Shanter of any mention of a witch, in order to not give offence. This would be a suitable exercise for the new department.

Others may find it troubling that Burns’ A Man’s A Man For A’ That’ appears to deliberately exclude women. The Language Correction Department could put this right with something along the lines of: “A person without a cervix is a person without a cervix, regardless”.

So, there it is: how to bring Burns into our modern times, without taking anything away from his magnificent poetry.

I would love to hear what the Bard himself might have to say about all these important changes.

Alan Sim, Hammerfield Avenue, Aberdeen.