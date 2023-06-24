The Voice of the North: Keir Starmer can’t ignore predicament of north and north-east communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: Keir Starmer can’t ignore predicament of north and north-east communities

Unable or unwilling to engage with oil and gas on its own turf, Starmer's energy pilgrimage stopped in the Central Belt, write The P&J's editorial team.

Despite promises to visit Aberdeen, Keir Starmer (right) announced Labour's energy strategy from Edinburgh (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Despite promises to visit Aberdeen, Keir Starmer (right) announced Labour's energy strategy from Edinburgh (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
By The Press & Journal

For far too long, uncertainty has plagued the oil and gas industry. As a result, communities across the north and north-east who rely upon it heavily have suffered.

The promise of a “just transition” has been continuously dangled by leaders across the political spectrum, hanging just out of reach of offshore workers and their families.

Time and time again, we are told green energy jobs will be plentiful, Scotland will be a renewables trailblazer on the global stage, the north will prosper. But, time and time again, the whens and hows are glossed over by those swearing by it. Anxiety is high and trust is in short supply as a result.

Enter Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader many predict will be the UK’s next prime minister.

Starmer may like to be seen as a marked change, a breath of fresh air, when compared to those who vied for votes before. But is he so different to Nicola Sturgeon or Boris Johnson when it comes to giving the north and north-east the respect and attention they deserve?

Like the SNP, Starmer’s Labour is set on ceasing further oil and gas exploration. The taps won’t be turned off, Sir Keir says, but where does that change of tack leave the more than 70,000 individuals in Scotland currently employed in that sector? Not to mention the many more across the wider UK.

Labour want to ban new oil and gas projects. Image: Igor Hotinsky/Shutterstock

There is only so long concerned people can be expected to have faith without any proof of progress. Understandably, oil and gas industry workers around these parts have urgent questions.

Yet, despite pledging to visit, Keir Starmer has not yet made his way north to hear them. Instead, he announced his grand energy vision from Leith in Edinburgh, passing our political editor’s perplexed query about the choice of venue to Anas Sarwar.

Is Starmer unable or unwilling?

The symbolism is all there. Unable or unwilling to properly engage with oil and gas on its own turf, his Scottish pilgrimage stopped in the Central Belt.

Boris Johnson may not have deigned to speak to any locals or press while on a prime ministerial visit to Aberdeen, but even he made the trip. It’s an extremely low bar that Keir Starmer is failing to live up to.

Ensuring that the transition to focusing on renewable energy does not harm today’s offshore workforce will be one of our next prime minister’s most important tasks

Potential voters looking on may get the feeling that either Labour’s UK leader does not understand the gravity of this increasingly precarious situation for north and north-east communities, or he does not care.

Ensuring that the transition to focusing on renewable energy does not harm today’s offshore workforce will be one of our next prime minister’s most important tasks; it can only be done in any meaningful way from around a table somewhat further north than Edinburgh’s tramline travels.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

