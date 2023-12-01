The Voice of the North: Railway safety is paramount but heritage fears are understandable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Voice of the North: Railway safety is paramount but heritage fears are understandable

Scotland has a strong and proud connection to the railway, and steam locomotives in particular, write The P&J's editorial team.

The Jacobite Steam Train making its way along the Glenfinnan Viaduct on the West Highland Line. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
The Jacobite Steam Train making its way along the Glenfinnan Viaduct on the West Highland Line. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
By The Press & Journal

There is no question that safety is paramount on Scotland’s railways, and any measures identified to avoid accidents and protect passengers must be taken as swiftly as possible.

Nonetheless, it is understandable that dismay is the overriding reaction to the ruling that heritage trains must have a central locking system.

The high profile Hogwarts Express and Flying Scotsman are just two trains that will ultimately be severely affected by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) decision to withdraw longstanding exemptions that allowed older carriages with traditional “slam door” locks to be used.

These two famous steam services alone attract visitors from across the world, bringing in many millions of pounds per year for the Scottish economy.

And, undoubtedly, countless tourists who arrive in this country with the sole intention of travelling on one of these routes fall in love with the stunning landscapes and warm hospitality the north of Scotland offers.

The result has been a serious boost for hotels, restaurants, bars, shops and more. While the Hogwarts Express has this week been issued a three-month exemption, meaning journey bookings are now open until February 2024, the possibility remains that both it and the Flying Scotsman could soon be out of action, directly impacting footfall for all of the businesses normally providing extra services for train passengers.

Desire to protect heritage and authenticity

Profit is by no means the only concern, however. Scotland has a strong and proud connection to the railway, and steam locomotives in particular. According to experts, updating the doors in question with a central locking system would not only cost upwards of £7 million, but also irreversibly alter 100-year-old vehicles.

Enthusiasts feel heritage trains should not be relegated to specialist railways and should run on main lines, as they did for many years and, indeed, were designed to do. Clearly the appetite for authentic steam train travel is enormous, and there could feasibly be an impact on that popularity if original carriages are retired and more modern versions are put into operation.

The famous Flying Scotsman. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Some argue that “slam door” trains and current practices around using them are safe. There have also been conversations around possible alternatives to the proposed new central locking systems that might increase safety to a satisfactory level. All of this has to be thoroughly investigated by the ORR and, where possible, compromise must be reached.

Ultimately, nobody should ever be put at risk of injury or death as a result of travelling on any form of public transport in Scotland today, but that does not rule out further discussion of this matter, possibly resulting in problem-solving innovation.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

