Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
August 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Here’s Cairn terrier Murdo being the cutest – and sleepiest – bookrest ever in this winning snap from owner Brenda Paterson, of Alves, Forres.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Murdo (below); thanks to Brenda Paterson for sending in the pic.

Check out our gallery below

Bill Stewart sent in this snap of his daughter’s dog, Tilly, who was staying with him in Thurso recently. The photo was taken on a morning walk to Scrabster Harbour.
Rufus has a go at posing as a Peaky Barker in this lovely shot. He lives in Evanton with the Calders.
This is Millie, pictured by owner Karen Crighton, of Perth, as they visited Karen’s husband in his care home at Northlands, Blairgowrie at tea time. Karen’s husband sadly has dementia and MIllie, a rescue dog , is her constant companion.
Ayla, a two-and-a-half-year-old working cocker spaniel, enjoys soaking up the rays in her back garden in Westhill in this picture sent in by owner Alistair Sutherland.
Bramble, a seal point Rag Doll who lives with his owner Helen in Arbroath, is pictured in a prime position to survey his garden.
13-month-old Labrador Echo, who lives with owner Bex Hardy in Arbroath, loves her agility and gundog training done by Bex near Friockheim.
Lola the collie looks like she has something to say in this snap from owner Sarah Davanna, of Mastrick, Aberdeen.
Lovely Oreo is happy to pose for a picture for owner Karen Mcnicol, of Westhill.
Sisters Misty and Meggie, aged three, having fun playing in their garden in Wick, Caithness,<br />in this picture taken by their owners, Caroline and Wullie Gulloch.
Youngster Fergus, a 10-week-old working cocker spaniel, lives with Diane and Gary Sullivan and their two other dogs, Angus and Bella, in Maud.
Anyone fancy a game of hide and seek? Kobi looks set to disappear in this snap from his owner Helen, from a play session at Uig Woods, Isle of Skye.
Thomas belongs to Andrew and Nicola Simpson, of Kirriemuir, but he’s a regular visitor to his neighbours’ gardens. Andrew and Nicola have children and a golden retriever, so Thomas goes on adventures to enjoy a bit of peace and quiet – and snacks – although he does return at night to sleep!
Black Lab Islay is pictured visiting her namesake – Islay – and looks keen to get back to her ball game in this snap from owner Charmian Entwistle, of Ardvasar, Isle of Skye.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

