Mull witches weave dark spell at heart of new crime novel By Susy Macaulay August 29, 2022, 11:45 am 0 comments Best-selling author Helen Fields has set her new novel The Last Girl To Die in Mull. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags books Clans Mull witchcraft witches Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times GALLERY: Fencing through the decades in the north and north-east 0 GALLERY: 14 snaps of the Lonach Gathering through the decades 0 Highlands and islands: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in… 0 Remembering our favourite Aberdonian dogs on International Dog Day 0 Should Aberdeen FC legend Willie Miller be given the freedom of the city? 1 Archaeological dig reveals extent of historical illicit whisky production in Torridon 0 Half crown jewel: Why 95-year-old Anne wants to return precious coin to family of… 0 The Shamen: How the Aberdeen band nearly missed out on smash-hit record Ebeneezer Goode 1 How the 1980s Aids crisis left its mark on Aberdeen 0 Emerging after three centuries: The lost Jacobite portrait on show in Fort William 0 More from Press and Journal Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April 0 Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide 0 Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier… 0 Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season 0 Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost 0 New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole… 0
Conversation