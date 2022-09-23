Historic Stoneywood paper mill was industry’s last survivor By Susy Macaulay September 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 24, 2022, 8:18 am 0 comments Heartache as the last papermaking factory in Aberdeen, with 300 years of history behind it, goes into adminstration. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags past times Stoneywood Mill Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times GALLERY: 13 photos of Aboyne schools through the years 0 The Bookseller Of Inverness: S G MacLean delves into Highland roots for crime novel 0 Eloping with another bride's groom!? Antics of Polish-Ukrainian countess whose family was infiltrated by… 0 Can you help solve the mystery of this WW2 stitched artwork found in an… 0 Wings of tragedy: Lady MacRobert took the fight back to the enemy after losing… 0 Neil Drysdale: I've never forgotten my first meeting with the teenage Ronnie O'Sullivan 0 Brian Binnie, who grew up in Aberdeen and followed Neil Armstrong into space, dies… The remarkable similarities between Queen Elizabeth and her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria 0 GALLERY: 16 photos of Littlewoods in Aberdeen through the years 0 Why Ballater station is such a welcome destination for King Charles 0 More from Press and Journal Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy… 0 Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland… Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds 0 Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling… Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay 0 Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh Editor's Picks Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland crash Exclusive: Could Union Terrace Gardens be renamed to commemorate the Queen? Renee MacRae murder trial weekly round-up A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Expert reveals most popular design ideas so far Here’s what happens next as Stoneywood paper mill workers face job losses Should we talk to kids about money problems?
Conversation