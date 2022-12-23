How Runrig became festive favourites in Aberdeen Runrig became a Christmas fixture in Aberdeen during 10 years in which the band grew to become one of the biggest-selling acts in the UK. By Graeme Strachan December 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 28, 2022, 2:57 pm 0 comments Donnie Munro and the boys perform another classic song at the AECC in Aberdeen in December 1994. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Runrig Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's… GALLERY: Wonderful memories with our animals through the decades When Stonehaven hosted Scotland's biggest Hogmanay party outside Edinburgh Did you party with the best of them at the Inverness Red Hot Highland… 'They travel from hundreds of miles away': How Fraserburgh's Wimpy remains a nostalgic favourite In pictures: Celebrating the magic of Stonehaven's Great Balls of Fire Sharpen your elbows: A look back at Boxing Day sales in Aberdeen GALLERY: Jingle all the way through the years with these festive Aberdeen photos GALLERY: Cherished family memories through the decades - Dons fans travelling to Sweden, first… How well do YOU know what Aberdeen was like 50 years ago? Take our… Most Read 1 Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy 2 New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families 3 New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year 6 4 Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023 5 From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet… 6 Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’ 7 Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after… 8 Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash 9 Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie 10 Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty More from Press and Journal Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos… Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal… Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against… Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five… Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie Editor's Picks Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail park are still waiting for shelter from the storm From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet the Americans behind the £2m revamp plans Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden – complete with adapted lorry – for NHS staff in need of respite Most Commented 1 'Waste of £28 million': Union Terrace Gardens critics pile on social media post 2 New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year 3 Could 'middle class, baguette-pinching seagulls' sink Aberdeen's green bus stops? 4 What can Aberdeen's proposed £150 million rapid transport network learn from the Belfast Glider? 5 Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives 6 Aberdeen fan view: After four defeats on the spin, the season now reaches a critical juncture 7 POLL: Should full A96 dualling go ahead? 8 Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy 9 The story behind Aberdeen's weirdest building - and why it may be the only one of its kind on the planet 10 'The Taliban had killed his family': Fraserburgh skipper tells of dramatic rescue of migrants
Conversation