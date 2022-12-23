‘It hasn’t been an easy time for anyone’: Festive get-together with fans lifted Peterhead players, says Andy McCarthy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There has not been a lot for those connected with Peterhead to get excited about this season. But last weekend provided some much-needed festive cheer.

Even though last weekend’s game with Clyde was called off due to a frozen Balmoor pitch, Peterhead players sat with supporters and had a Christmas lunch at the stadium.

Many of the volunteers had been out shovelling snow off the pitch, to try get the relegation six-pointer with Clyde on. Even chairman Rodger Morrison had picked up a shovel.

To Blue Toon midfielder Andy McCarthy, it served as a welcome reminder of the community feeling behind the club, at a time when they need as much support as they can get.

GAME OFF: Frozen pitch. Thank you to the spirited effort from our wonderful army of volunteers yesterday and following a pitch inspection this morning, the game is off. pic.twitter.com/CuuRfXtiLZ — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) December 17, 2022

“It turned out to be a good day,” said McCarthy, who has been with Peterhead for nearly three years.

“You saw from the pictures how many people went out to clear the snow. It shows how good a community club it is at Peterhead.

“Things like that do give you a lift. At the lunch, it was nice to hear the chairman and others say how much they supported us.

“It hasn’t been an easy time for anyone connected to Peterhead. I know how hard people work behind-the-scenes.

“It’s nice to hear the fans are still behind you. They don’t give you a hard time, even when they maybe should.

“I’m sure the boys appreciate it. I know I certainly do.”

Players like McCarthy, who are based in the Central Belt, had travelled up the night before for the game. They took part in a short training session before attending the lunch.

It was an uplifting day for the players, who have not had their troubles to seek of late.

They head into tomorrow’s game against Edinburgh desperate for points. The Blue Toon have won just once all season but are still within touching distance of second-bottom Clyde.

“At the end of the day we want to get results,” said McCarthy. “When we don’t win, I’m pretty sure it ruins a lot of people’s weekends.

“Where we are in the league is not good enough. I know everyone is giving everything they can to get results.

“There’s still a long way to go and we’ve still go the belief. We’re still positive with each other.

“If we stick to how the gaffer likes to play, then we’ve got a good chance of winning. We can’t have boys having an off-day, the position we’re in. Everyone needs to turn up.”

Peterhead manager David Robertson has only had one game in charge – the 3-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts at the start of the month – since replacing Jim McInally.

But the extra time working with the players should come in handy.

“When a new manager comes in things always change,” added McCarthy. “Boys are trying to impress in training, who have not played a lot.

“We’ve got to know how the gaffer wants us to do things and it’s been good for the boys to have that time together.”