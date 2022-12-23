‘It hasn’t been an easy time for anyone’: Festive get-together with fans lifted Peterhead players, says Andy McCarthy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

‘It hasn’t been an easy time for anyone’: Festive get-together with fans lifted Peterhead players, says Andy McCarthy

By Jamie Durent
December 23, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

There has not been a lot for those connected with Peterhead to get excited about this season. But last weekend provided some much-needed festive cheer.

Even though last weekend’s game with Clyde was called off due to a frozen Balmoor pitch, Peterhead players sat with supporters and had a Christmas lunch at the stadium.

Many of the volunteers had been out shovelling snow off the pitch, to try get the relegation six-pointer with Clyde on. Even chairman Rodger Morrison had picked up a shovel.

To Blue Toon midfielder Andy McCarthy, it served as a welcome reminder of the community feeling behind the club, at a time when they need as much support as they can get.

“It turned out to be a good day,” said McCarthy, who has been with Peterhead for nearly three years.

“You saw from the pictures how many people went out to clear the snow. It shows how good a community club it is at Peterhead.

“Things like that do give you a lift. At the lunch, it was nice to hear the chairman and others say how much they supported us.

“It hasn’t been an easy time for anyone connected to Peterhead. I know how hard people work behind-the-scenes.

“It’s nice to hear the fans are still behind you. They don’t give you a hard time, even when they maybe should.

“I’m sure the boys appreciate it. I know I certainly do.”

Players like McCarthy, who are based in the Central Belt, had travelled up the night before for the game. They took part in a short training session before attending the lunch.

It was an uplifting day for the players, who have not had their troubles to seek of late.

Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

They head into tomorrow’s game against Edinburgh desperate for points. The Blue Toon have won just once all season but are still within touching distance of second-bottom Clyde.

“At the end of the day we want to get results,” said McCarthy. “When we don’t win, I’m pretty sure it ruins a lot of people’s weekends.

“Where we are in the league is not good enough. I know everyone is giving everything they can to get results.

“There’s still a long way to go and we’ve still go the belief. We’re still positive with each other.

“If we stick to how the gaffer likes to play, then we’ve got a good chance of winning. We can’t have boys having an off-day, the position we’re in. Everyone needs to turn up.”

Peterhead manager David Robertson has only had one game in charge – the 3-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts at the start of the month – since replacing Jim McInally.

But the extra time working with the players should come in handy.

“When a new manager comes in things always change,” added McCarthy. “Boys are trying to impress in training, who have not played a lot.

“We’ve got to know how the gaffer wants us to do things and it’s been good for the boys to have that time together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead pick up first point under David Robertson with draw against Montrose
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
Peterhead's Mikey Hewitt clashes with Stephen Eze of Queen's Park. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead FC: Challenges ahead for Blue Toon after difficult 2022
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison at Balmoor
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison tries to see positives in club's future
David Robertson was unveiled as Peterhead manager yesterday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead boss David Robertson hopes transfer groundwork pays off ahead of window opening
Peterhead's Russell McLean is shown a red card by referee Chris Graham as Andy McCarthy (8) protests the decision. Image: Duncan Brown.
FC Edinburgh 4-0 Peterhead: A tough day in the capital for the Blue Toon
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead boss David Robertson hopes new signings can provide competition for places
David Robertson was unveiled as Peterhead manager yesterday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead manager David Robertson makes former West Brom defender his first signing
Peterhead's David Wilson has a goal chalked off for offside. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: David Wilson hopes to be over worst of injury issues
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead boss David Robertson braced for basement battle with Clyde

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented