Home Past Times

Black-outs, bowling and the Beach Baths: Photos of February days in Aberdeen

Another month is here and we're back with another selection of photos to spark memories of February days in Aberdeen over the decades.

1977: A very 1970s scene at the newly-refurbished St Clements Bar in Aberdeen. Dons striker Joe Harper poured a pint to officially reopen St Clements Bar on St Clement Street, which had been closed for modernisation. Behind Joe are joint owners Bryan McHugh (left) and Mr Norman Stafford. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Another month is here and we’ve gone through the archives to curate a selection of photos showing February days in Aberdeen across different eras.

From the Land Girls proudly striding down Union Street in their striking uniforms in 1941, to the opening of Berryden’s multi-million Norco store in 1991.

Perhaps the photos will conjure up memories of time spent at the Beach Baths or the Byron Bar.

Or maybe our photo of a Rosemount chipper will remind you of the dark days of February 1972?

Nationwide power cuts made it a very long winter, as different parts of the city underwent black-outs to conserve energy during miners’ strikes.

Power black-outs made February 1972 grim in Aberdeen

Back in the ’70s the majority of power stations were coal-powered, and the country was plunged into crisis when miners voted for six-week strikes in January 1972.

Miners picketed power stations and restricted coal supplies.

Businesses had to reduce trading hours, while people found themselves without power in the evenings.

1972: Gas lamps created a romantic ambience on Valentine’s Day at this Rosemount chipper in 1972. It wasn’t to get people in the mood for love, but due to the electricity black outs. Image: DC Thomson

This meant no light, no cooking and, for some, no heating in the depths of winter.

Details of forthcoming black-outs were published in the Evening Express so residents could plan ahead, by filling flasks or carrying out tasks that needed electricity before lights out.

One Aberdeen supermarket even started stocking peat so people could heat their homes, as families crowded around hearths or candles to keep warm.

Of course, many Aberdonians had grown up during the war and were made of tough stuff.

But society was a lot more dependent on electricity in the 1970s than it was during the 1940s.

Many people wrote into the Evening Express to share their hints and tips to keep cosy.

1972: The chorus of the Lyric Musical Society production of Hello Dolly brought lamps into action when they had to keep two steps ahead of power-cut blackouts during the fuel crisis of February 1972. Image: DC Thomson

One reader said: “May I share a couple of useful black-out tips? A sheet of newspaper, worn under the jersey or cardigan will crackle a little, but it is very cosy indeed and even warmer than an extra layer of wool.

“Extra care must be taken not to get too near a candle.”

Another reader, ‘Mrs N’ was the outdoorsy type, she said: “Being camping addicts, we found that we were more fortunate than most.

“We brought our gear into use for lighting, cooking and heating.

“Everything was there except the tent, and funnily enough that did cross my mind once or twice!”

Gallery: Photos of February in Aberdeen

1969: This fisherman carefully repairs his nets in between fishing trips, he’s pictured near Aberdeen fish market. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Bridge of Don Karate Club watch closely as brothers Jim and Derek Welsh train for their black belts. Their father, Jim, back left, was instructor at both the Bridge of Don Karate Club and Dyce Karate Club. Image: DC Thomson
1975: A bright February day in 1975 gives panoramic views over the city from the high rise flats at Regent Walk. King’s College can be spotted at the middle left. Image: DC Thomson
1992: City youngsters hard at work rehearsing for the annual Belmont Street School Children’s Concerts being held at the Music Hall. Iain Thomson (8) of the Initial String Orchestra strikes the right note with Lyndsey Ross (left), also eight, and Judy Galea (9) both orchestra members. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Norco Chairman Sydney Fyfe, centre, with chief executive Robin Pollock, right, and store manager Ralph Irvine outside the newly-opened £7 million superstore in Berryden. Image: DC Thomson
1941: An iconic photo from wartime Aberdeen, it was a wet march along the cobbles of Union Street for these proud Land Army girls who were on parade with the Home Guard. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Who’s that young Dons star at the front in the snazzy jacket? It’s Alex McLeish of course, he joined staff and customers of the Lord Byron pub in Northfield in his role fronting the Linn Moor Special Appeal. He was smashing the bottle of coins donated by punters, helped by John Thwaits the appeal organiser. Image: DC Thomson
1974: Another lost name from Aberdeen, a view of the old Falconers shop on Union Street which later turned into Frasers. Image: DC Thomson
1969: A sight long gone from the city skyline is the brick-built Beach Baths. A group of lads play hockey on the beach in the foreground on a bracing February day. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Wellington Road undergoing its transformation from a semi-rural area to a busy road with a new roundabout and dual carriageway at the entrance to Altens Industrial estate on the right. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Staff of the Station Hotel in Aberdeen, got together with guests for a happy picture at the staff dinner dance in the hotel on February 7 1977. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Time for discussion between skips at the finals of the Scottish Women’s Indoor Bowling National Championships in Aberdeen. Jean Sykes, third left, from Auchinleck; Frances Whyte, right, from Paisley, and triples team players in their matches. Image: DC Thomson
1980: Measuring up, joiners Herbert Smith and Stan Bain working on the roof of the west gate house at St Machar’s Cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
