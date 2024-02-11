Black-outs, bowling and the Beach Baths: Photos of February days in Aberdeen

Another month is here and we’ve gone through the archives to curate a selection of photos showing February days in Aberdeen across different eras.

From the Land Girls proudly striding down Union Street in their striking uniforms in 1941, to the opening of Berryden’s multi-million Norco store in 1991.

Perhaps the photos will conjure up memories of time spent at the Beach Baths or the Byron Bar.

Or maybe our photo of a Rosemount chipper will remind you of the dark days of February 1972?

Nationwide power cuts made it a very long winter, as different parts of the city underwent black-outs to conserve energy during miners’ strikes.

Power black-outs made February 1972 grim in Aberdeen

Back in the ’70s the majority of power stations were coal-powered, and the country was plunged into crisis when miners voted for six-week strikes in January 1972.

Miners picketed power stations and restricted coal supplies.

Businesses had to reduce trading hours, while people found themselves without power in the evenings.

This meant no light, no cooking and, for some, no heating in the depths of winter.

Details of forthcoming black-outs were published in the Evening Express so residents could plan ahead, by filling flasks or carrying out tasks that needed electricity before lights out.

One Aberdeen supermarket even started stocking peat so people could heat their homes, as families crowded around hearths or candles to keep warm.

Of course, many Aberdonians had grown up during the war and were made of tough stuff.

But society was a lot more dependent on electricity in the 1970s than it was during the 1940s.

Many people wrote into the Evening Express to share their hints and tips to keep cosy.

One reader said: “May I share a couple of useful black-out tips? A sheet of newspaper, worn under the jersey or cardigan will crackle a little, but it is very cosy indeed and even warmer than an extra layer of wool.

“Extra care must be taken not to get too near a candle.”

Another reader, ‘Mrs N’ was the outdoorsy type, she said: “Being camping addicts, we found that we were more fortunate than most.

“We brought our gear into use for lighting, cooking and heating.

“Everything was there except the tent, and funnily enough that did cross my mind once or twice!”

