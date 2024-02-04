Gallery: Grampian Fire Brigade during the 1970s and 1980s

North-east firefighters and their predecessors, Grampian Fire Brigade, are often at the heart of some of our biggest news stories – from daring rescues, tackling blazes and floods, to responding to collisions.

Firefighters have been the face of some of Aberdeen’s most memorable emergencies, like the Royal Darroch Hotel explosion and the Grammar School fire.

And recently, the fire service in the north-east was praised for its pioneering approach to responding to medical emergencies.

But we don’t often see the hours of training that goes on behind the scenes, or the lighter side of life as a firefighter.

We’ve delved into the archives to find some truly nostalgic photos of Grampian Fire Brigade in the ’70s and ’80s with the men and women who dedicated decades of service to saving lives.

1980s saw new fire stations built across region

Many fire stations across the region underwent a revamp in the 1980s, and some brand new ones opened too.

One of those was Souterhead Road in Altens, which was one of the most modern fire stations in Scotland at the time.

Opening in December 1980 at a cost of £606,000, it was equipped with a water tender with a 13.5 metre ladder and a hydraulic platform, and staffed by 45 men.

It also had innovative space-saving ideas like a combined kitchen and leisure space, and fold-down beds meaning accommodation could also be used as a lecture room by day.

Altens Fire Station’s strategic location meant it could more effectively respond to calls in the south of Aberdeen as the sprawling city grew.

But in addition to the 24-hour, seven-days-a-week job, many firefighters still found time to fundraise for local causes and the Fire Fighters Charity.

As our photos show, some ran the London Marathon, others pitted themselves against other fire stations to break records, and Grampian Fire Brigade crews were no stranger to a challenge at It’s a Knockout at Duthie Park.

Perhaps you’ll see some familiar faces in their smart uniforms from yesteryear in our gallery below.

Grampian firefighters in the 1970s

Grampian firefighters in the 1980s

