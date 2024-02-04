Gallery: Grampian Fire Brigade during the 1970s and 1980s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Grampian Fire Brigade during the 1970s and 1980s

Grampian Fire Brigade was replaced by the single Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in 2013. We've opened the archives to look back at the fire service in the north-east during the 1970s and '80s.

1978: New recruits on their eighth day of fire training at Grampian HQ were instructed on hose drill on a sunny August day. At this time, Grampian Fire Brigade was the only force in Scotland to have a full complement of men. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

North-east firefighters and their predecessors, Grampian Fire Brigade, are often at the heart of some of our biggest news stories – from daring rescues, tackling blazes and floods, to responding to collisions.

Firefighters have been the face of some of Aberdeen’s most memorable emergencies, like the Royal Darroch Hotel explosion and the Grammar School fire.

And recently, the fire service in the north-east was praised for its pioneering approach to responding to medical emergencies.

But we don’t often see the hours of training that goes on behind the scenes, or the lighter side of life as a firefighter.

We’ve delved into the archives to find some truly nostalgic photos of Grampian Fire Brigade in the ’70s and ’80s with the men and women who dedicated decades of service to saving lives.

1980s saw new fire stations built across region

Many fire stations across the region underwent a revamp in the 1980s, and some brand new ones opened too.

One of those was Souterhead Road in Altens, which was one of the most modern fire stations in Scotland at the time.

Opening in December 1980 at a cost of £606,000, it was equipped with a water tender with a 13.5 metre ladder and a hydraulic platform, and staffed by 45 men.

It also had innovative space-saving ideas like a combined kitchen and leisure space, and fold-down beds meaning accommodation could also be used as a lecture room by day.

Altens Fire Station’s strategic location meant it could more effectively respond to calls in the south of Aberdeen as the sprawling city grew.

But in addition to the 24-hour, seven-days-a-week job, many firefighters still found time to fundraise for local causes and the Fire Fighters Charity.

As our photos show, some ran the London Marathon, others pitted themselves against other fire stations to break records, and Grampian Fire Brigade crews were no stranger to a challenge at It’s a Knockout at Duthie Park.

Perhaps you’ll see some familiar faces in their smart uniforms from yesteryear in our gallery below.

Grampian firefighters in the 1970s

1975: Inspecting a resuscitator and air jacket beside their new emergency tender at Anderson Drive Station are, left to right, sub-officer George Lovie, fireman Sandy Corbett, leading fireman Stanley Cowie and fireman Bert Burnett. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Peter Wynne, pictured centre, received a reward for being the best new recruit. He is surrounded by his colleagues who got long service awards for 20 years’ service with the fire brigade. From left, Sandy Corbett (Insch fire station), John Gregory and Ronald Grant (both Fochabers), Norman Thomson (Turriff), James Pirie (Cullen), Peter Ritchie (Fraserburgh), William Thom (Elgin), Harry Strachan and Margaret Young (both Aberdeen). Image: DC Thomson
1977: Turriff firemen of 1977 with their modern pump and equipment. Left to right, sub-officer Sandy Davidson, Norman Thomson, Eck McDonald, Graham Rennie, George Sinclair, Bill Sinclair, Tom Brown, Gordon Smith, Charles McLeod and leading fireman David Ironside. Image: DC Thomson
1978: Aberdeen fireman Graeme Watt busy fixing a rope to one of the ladders ready for testing. Image: DC Thomson
1978: New recruits on their eighth day of fire training at Grampian HQ were instructed on hose drill on a sunny August day. At this time, Grampian Fire Brigade was the only force in Scotland to have a full complement of men. Image: DC Thomson
1979: The night-shift controllers Carole Robertson, left, and Karena Kidd who handled all the fire calls for the Grampian Region. Image: DC Thomson
1979: King Street Station fireman Leonard Duncan was lifted up by his colleagues after winning the driver of the year contest at Grampian Fire Brigade HQ. Sergeant Haswell Rae, head of Grampian Police accidents prevention unit, presented the awards to, from left, Ronnie Abel (Oldmeldrum); Alastair Lees (Aberdeen); James Williams and Lawrence Sim (both Turriff). Image: DC Thomson
1979: Leading firemen Jim Clark checks the resuscitation equipment in a practice session while fireman Jim Thorburn is the patient. Image: DC Thomson

Grampian firefighters in the 1980s

1980: Long service and good conduct medals went t0 10 Grampian firemen. From left, Archibald Blair; station officer D Rennie; Alistair Murdoch; Gibson McIntosh (Strathdon); sub-officer Alex Stewart (Lossiemouth); sub-officer Lawrence Elrick (Strathdon); Samuel Forrest; William Taylor (Strathdon); divisional officer WE Bushnell, and Stewart Wells (Ellon). The awards were presented at Anderson Drive Station by Councillor James McPherson. Image: DC Thomson
1981: One of the 45ft ladders carried during a training exercise by firefighters in the centre of Inverurie not long after the town’s new fire station on Constitution Street had opened. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Long-service and good-conduct medals were handed out for firemen with more than 20 years’ service in February 1981. Divisional officer Douglas MacPherson receives his long-service and good-conduct medal from Grampian Region’s public protection committee chairman, James McPherson.<br />With them are firemaster Douglas Close, front left, and others who received the award: assistant divisional officer John Morris (Aberdeen); assistant divisional officer James Morris (Elgin); temp assistant divisional officer George McAllan (Aberdeen); station officer Howard Wallace (Aberdeen); station officer Alexander Anderson (Ballater); station officer Eric Armstrong (Aberdeen); station officer George Lovie (Aberdeen); sub-officer Magnus Tawse (Rothes); leading fireman Herbert Burnett (Aberdeen); leading fireman James Ingram (Oldmeldrum); John Corbett (Aberdeen); Peter Gall (Banchory); James Brander (Elgin); Alexander Middleton (Alford); Edward Strachan (Kintore); Edwin Rose (Aberdeen); and Bruce Cruickshank, (Elgin). Image: DC Thomson
1983: The official opening of Altens Fire Station – Aberdeen’s first new station since 1968. Councillor James McPherson, right, performs the ceremony as Grampian Firemaster Thomas Bond looks on. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Sub-officer Bert Thomson, left, and fireman Alan Davie, both from King Street station, demonstrate cutters and spreaders at Grampian Fire Brigade’s action-packed open day at their Aberdeen headquarters. Displays included simulated terrorist attacks, a fire at sea emergency, a garage forecourt smash and a child rescue. Image: DC Thomson
1987: A team of Grampian firemen blazed a furious early pace in their bid to enter the Guinness Book of Records. The men began their world record 80-hour water pumping marathon well ahead of the pace required to smash the existing record held by North Yorkshire Fire Brigade. But water meter problems beset the team and hindered their excellent early progress before the water board replaced the meter. Image: DC Thomson
1987: This fearless fivesome from Grampian Fire Brigade, trapped together inside a tyre, carried off the International Trophy by winning the It’s a Knockout contest held at Duthie Park. They are Iain Thomson, Sarah Murray, George Ferguson, Alan Davie and Lindsey McRae. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Handing out entry forms for the London Marathon 1988 is the manager of the Nationwide Anglia Building Society in Union Street Fred Morrice, right, with members of Grampian Fire Brigade taking part, and Rose Queen Kay Murray. The brigade runners are, from left, John Sangster, Alan Davie, Graeme Goonan and Jim Walker. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Ellon’s elderly benefited from free smoke alarms thanks to a fundraising open day held by the town’s firefighters. Ellon fire brigade also held a special campaign in the town to encourage more people to have smoke detectors installed, and supplied and fitted them for only £10. Image: DC Thomson
1989: The Grampian Fire Brigade team battled to the post in the finals of the It’s a Knockout competition at Duthie Park. From left, Alan Davie, Heather Robertson, Janice Fraser, Ally Michie, Teresa Cadman and George Ferguson. Image: DC Thomson

