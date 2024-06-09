Lost streets, school sports and Stoneywood Mill: Photos of June days in Aberdeen over the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lost streets, school sports and Stoneywood Mill: Photos of June days in Aberdeen over the years

Our monthly delve into the archives has brought back memories of Ashley Road School, the Kirkgate Bar and the once-thriving, but long-gone St Nicholas Street in the heart of Aberdeen.

1978: A lost street scene in Aberdeen of St Nicholas Street on a busy June day. All the buildings you see here were demolished in 1982/83 to make way for the St Nicholas Shopping Centre. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

As we dare to dream about a summer of sun, we’ve looked back at happy June photos in Aberdeen of school days, a bustling St Nicholas Street, and students at the Kirkgate Bar.

Our oldest photo shows Land Girls in training in June 1940, tending to fields at Craibstone just outside Aberdeen.

The Women’s Land Army (WLA) was regrouped just before the outbreak of the Second World War to provide agriculture support.

Many farm labourers were called up to fight and maintaining food supply was vital to keep the country going.

1940: Dig for victory! Land girls in training at Craibstone Farm near Aberdeen on June 10 1940. Image: DC Thomson

By May 1940, 6000 land girls “were at work stocking Britain’s larder” – but demand was outstripping supply.

Initially a voluntary role, by 1941 many young women were conscripted as part of National Service.

A topical subject given the Conservative’s recent election manifesto pledge.

Not for the faint-hearted, Land Girls – many of whom had come from cities – worked long hours in all weather while milking cows, ploughing fields, and catching vermin for £1.85 a week.

Kirkgate Bar was hallowed student haunt in 1970s Aberdeen

But fast forward a few decades when the dark clouds of war had passed, our archives show happy days of summer fun in Aberdeen.

Who can forget school sports days when the reward for competing in classic competitions like the sack race was a bottle of Moray Cup?

Or a trip to the Washington Cafe for an ice-cream – perhaps a twin cone if you were lucky.

1978: Alistair Hutcheson and student Bill Taylor hold the new exhibit at the Kirkgate Bar. The plaque was a petition from regulars to stop the new owners making changes to their beloved student drinking howff. Regular Bill Taylor proved to the new owners that he and his fellow drinkers liked the bar as it was. Image: DC Thomson

Elsewhere, an Aberdeen student was so devoted to his favourite watering hole – the Kirkgate Bar on Upperkirkgate – that he gathered 500 petitions to present to the new owners.

The bar was only a stone’s throw from Marischal College which was still part of Aberdeen University at that time. Therefore it was a convenient haunt for students.

Bill Taylor created the plaque as a form of guarantee to the regulars of the Kirkgate Bar that although their local was to get a face lift, it was not to lose its original character.

Luckily the KGB is still an Aberdeen institution all these years later.

Although it’s likely the interior has changed a bit since 1978.

In photos: June memories of Aberdeen over the decades

1981: Aberdeen chairman Dick Donald inspecting the new seating being installed on the South Terracing in June 1981. Image: DC Thomson
1960: A true view into the past as awnings protect the shop window displays at the top of Holburn Street at Holburn Junction on a sunny June day. Image: DC Thomson
1980: Not just an ice cream but a two-in-one about to be sampled by Anne Bowie, a customer at The Washington Cafe in Aberdeen’s Beach Esplanade. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Gilbert Rennie checks the paper at the wet stage at Stoneywood Paper Mill. The mill had just undergone extensive modernisation, floatation, and the launch of its first cotton paper since 1770. Image: DC Thomson
1970: A shorthand class at Aberdeen College of Commerce listens intently to teacher Sylvia Sinclair. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Meet the whizz kids! Over 150 Ashley Road School pupils took to two wheels to raise money for an all-weather surface for their playground. Image: DC Thomson
1978: A lost street scene in Aberdeen of St Nicholas Street on a busy June day. All the buildings you see here were demolished in 1982/83 to make way for the St Nicholas Shopping Centre. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Some of the second and fourth-year pupils of Bridge of Don Academy with their lollipop lady Mary Robertson. Miss Robertson had again been nominated by pupils in the ‘Lollipop of the Year’ competition. Image: DC Thomson
1940: The Home Guard unit at John Lewis Shipbuilders taking part in a dramatic exercise. The Guardsman on the left has a Thomson sub-machine gun, and the ‘dead’ officer a Webley. The others carry Canadian Ross rifles with fixed bayonets. Picture taken June 17 1940. Image: DC Thomson
1979: The last Evening Express hot metal page being produced in June 1979 before things went more high-tech. Slugging it out are compositor Jim Stott and Kenny Allan, later chief sub-editor of the EE watched by caseroom personnel. Image: DC Thomson
1989: The six champions on the sports day at St Margaret’s School for Girls, from left, Rachel Gibson, intermediate runner-up; Beth Philip, senior runner-up and also long and high jump champion; Ruth Clark, intermediate champion; Alison Wood, senior champion and shot putt champion; Katy Philip. junior champion; and Keri Stephen, junior runner-up. Image: DC Thomson
1967: The new Airtree at Hazlehead which automatically pushed golf balls up through a mat for the player to hit. The player in the picture is Jimmy Morrison, the young assistant professional at Hazlehead. Image: DC Thomson
1989: General manager at Wiggins Teape’s Stoneywood Mill, Ed Gillespie, centre, hands over technical diplomas from the British Paper and Board Industry Federation to the first three Wiggins Teape craftsmen who completed their multi-skills training. They are, from left, Bill McPherson, David Kidd and Brian Frenz. On the right is David Critchley, chief engineer at the mill. Image: DC Thomson

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED. 

