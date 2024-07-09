New life could be on the horizon for the former Elgin Shoezone building

The former home of Elgin Shoezone could be given new life after lying empty for more than a year.

The shoe firm closed its doors and vacated the two-storey building at 134 Elgin High Street in January last year.

Since November 2022, CCL Property has been marketing the property for offers in the region of of £200,000.

The ground floor and first floor were previously used for retail with a large shop window overlooking the Elgin High Street.

Meanwhile, the upper two floors had been used for storage and staff areas.

The property was previously considered by PureGym as they looked at High Street properties in line with the Moray Local Development Plan.

However, the firm couldn’t find any suitable premises in the town centre so ended up at Elgin Retail Park.

CCL Property’s commercial director Coralie Pickering previously told us she believed the upper levels of the four floors building could be transformed into office space and flats.

Future of Shoezone building

Now Blue Carbon Solutions have leased the property from London-based real estate firm Hal Ventures Limited.

The company which focuses on sustainability is part of the Carbon Zero Group.

Who owns the firm?

Owner David Stuart Mackman is looking to use the property to implement marine sustainability projects and community development initiatives.

On LinkedIn, he describes himself as an eco-tourism entrepreneur.

Mr Mackman was approached for comment to expand on what his proposals are for the former Shoezone building.

Commercial director at CCL Property David Pickering described the news as a vote of confidence in the Elgin town centre.

He said: “It’s great to see another empty unit being brought back to life.

“We are witnessing a much greater interest in the high street and know there are some more exciting developments in the pipeline.”

There is plenty of regeneration taking place on Elgin High Street including the Poundland redevelopment and new life for former bookies.