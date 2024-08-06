In photos: Looking back at Smithfield School, a post-war trailblazer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In photos: Looking back at Smithfield School, a post-war trailblazer

Smithfield School helped Aberdeen lead the way in post-war school building as part of a bright new era. A modernist school, it opened in 1949, but it closed in 2010 for being in poor condition.

EE Memories. EE 3.6.2008. CHARITY SHOW: Assistant head teacher John Cooper with the Smithfield Primary School Choir from classes P5, 6 and 7 practising for their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, with Alan Wallace (P6) playing Joseph. The choir were raising funds for the Linburn Centre of the Scottish National Institution for the War Blinded. ABERDEEN JOURNALS Ltd. Used EE 9.6.1978. (78-3918).
EE Memories. EE 3.6.2008. CHARITY SHOW: Assistant head teacher John Cooper with the Smithfield Primary School Choir from classes P5, 6 and 7 practising for their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, with Alan Wallace (P6) playing Joseph. The choir were raising funds for the Linburn Centre of the Scottish National Institution for the War Blinded. ABERDEEN JOURNALS Ltd. Used EE 9.6.1978. (78-3918).
By Kirstie Waterston

Smithfield School was one of Aberdeen’s post-war schools held up as an example of good building practice for a new era.

After the war, Aberdeen was the most advanced city in post-war school building in Scotland.

Aberdeen was such a trailblazer, that education boards from local authorities in other parts of Scotland were told to visit the city to learn from its example.

1994: Smithfield School after it was extensively targeted by vandals during the October holidays. Image: DC Thomson

The education committee of East Lothian paid a visit in 1949 under the instruction of the Scottish Education Department.

They were particularly impressed by the “magnificent” Powis Academy, but also visited Smithfield School, praised for its “fine rooms” and “beautifully-blended colour schemes”.

Smithfield, which opened on Clarke Street in 1949, was a typical modernist school from the post-war era.

Alan Baxter, headmaster, takes a last walk along the corridor of Smithfield School before it closed in 2010. Image: DC Thomson

It was built to serve children in the new housing at Smithfield, between Hilton and Northfield, as Aberdeen expanded and city-centre slums were cleared.

Post-war Smithfield School past its best by 2009

But exactly 60 years later, the school was highlighted as being in a poor state of repair, along with another eight in Aberdeen.

Smithfield was replaced as part of the city council’s ambitious £123 million 3R’s project to build new schools.

And in June 2010, Smithfield School headmaster Alan Baxter rang the bell for the final time as pupils prepared to move to the new Manor Park School.

Alan Baxter, headmaster of Smithfield School, at his desk in 2010. Image: DC Thomson

At an open day held before its closure, former pupils admired the Indian painting which hung in the corridor for 40 years.

Alan Baxter said the move came with “excitement and enthusiasm” for the 215 pupils, 40 nursery children and staff.

Smithfield School was demolished in 2015 and later replaced with housing.

Gallery: Memories of Smithfield School in photos

1983: Primary 6A at Smithfield School came third in the Scottish Accident Prevention Council Road Safety Trophy Competition. Three members of the class, (front left to right) Rachel Jolly, Stuart Anderson and Tracey-Ann Hepburn, travelled to Perth for the final where they received a certificate of merit. The project was organised by the class teacher Douglas Selbie (back left) and John Senior, the accident prevention officer (back right). Image: DC Thomson
1992: Smithfield Primary School pupils and twin sisters Rachel, left, and Victoria Romain (5) enjoy a spot of reading. Image: DC Thomson
1987: The junior pupils of Smithfield School raised £26 for Guide Dogs for the Blind through a sale of work and a raffle. Isobel Mundie, of the Blind Association, took her dog Heidi along to the school to receive the cheque from six-year-old Graham Elrick (right) of P2 with the rest of the school looking on. The P6 pupils also raised £75 for the Zeebrugge ferry disaster fund by guessing the number of sweets in a jar. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Smithfield Primary School parents’ association president Elizabeth Leslie (second right) hands over a cheque for £1000 to head teacher Iain Brown and assistant head Mrs Ella Irvine. The money was to be spent on playground equipment. Image: DC Thomson
1987: The cheery pupils of room 3 at Smithfield School study the use of money with teacher Pat Dixon. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Dairy worker Graham Singer points out part of the production process at the Norco Dairy in Berryden to pupils to Aberdeen’s Smithfield Primary. The P6 youngers were doing a project on milk and milk produce with teacher Eileen Thomson (back, left). Image: DC Thomson
1993: An infant class at Smithfield Primary School post for a photo. Image: DC Thomson
1994: Miss Shirran’s class at Smithfield. Image: DC Thomson
1987: One of the best-liked periods of the day in Room 4 – the pupils had their daily music lesson with teacher Miss Murray. Image: DC Thomson
1993: These cheery faces were in Miss Shirren’s class in 1993. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Primary One pupils in room 2 of Smithfield Primary School sit nicely for the camera. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Mrs Mckee’s primary one class at Smithfield. Image: DC Thomson
1994: These happy faces belonged to Mrs Emslie’s class at Smithfield. Image: DC Thomson
1978: They had something special to celebrate at Smithfield Primary School in April 1978 as it was the first time the school had won a sports trophy. The school’s football team won the Barratt Cup by beating Hillocks Primary 4-0. Team captain Christopher Jopp holds the trophy for the whole school to see. Image: DC Thomson
2010: The last P1 class at Smithfield School with Miss Davidson, Mrs Ross and Mrs Pirie. Image: DC Thomson
1978: Assistant head teacher John Cooper with the Smithfield Primary School Choir from classes P5, 6 and 7 practising for their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, with Alan Wallace (P6) playing Joseph. Image: DC Thomson
2010: The final 07 class at Smithfield School. Image: DC Thomson
1983: Smithfield Primary School pupils bid farewell to their head teacher Miss Adeline Alexander on her retirement in 1983. She was presented with a dress ring, bouquet and portrait, painted by Primary 3 pupil Daniel Towns. Image: DC Thomson
2010: Class P1C, the other last P1 class at Smithfield School with teachers Mrs Calder, Miss Cutler, Mrs Alexander and Miss Davidson. Image: DC Thomson
1999: Youngsters of Aberdeen’s Smithfield Primary School had a sobering message to get across in 1999. The pupils created a set of life-size puppets to highlight the dangers of alcohol as part of a pioneering project devised by the city’s Arts Development Team. Image: DC Thomson

