In photos: Looking back at Smithfield School, a post-war trailblazer

Smithfield School was one of Aberdeen’s post-war schools held up as an example of good building practice for a new era.

After the war, Aberdeen was the most advanced city in post-war school building in Scotland.

Aberdeen was such a trailblazer, that education boards from local authorities in other parts of Scotland were told to visit the city to learn from its example.

The education committee of East Lothian paid a visit in 1949 under the instruction of the Scottish Education Department.

They were particularly impressed by the “magnificent” Powis Academy, but also visited Smithfield School, praised for its “fine rooms” and “beautifully-blended colour schemes”.

Smithfield, which opened on Clarke Street in 1949, was a typical modernist school from the post-war era.

It was built to serve children in the new housing at Smithfield, between Hilton and Northfield, as Aberdeen expanded and city-centre slums were cleared.

Post-war Smithfield School past its best by 2009

But exactly 60 years later, the school was highlighted as being in a poor state of repair, along with another eight in Aberdeen.

Smithfield was replaced as part of the city council’s ambitious £123 million 3R’s project to build new schools.

And in June 2010, Smithfield School headmaster Alan Baxter rang the bell for the final time as pupils prepared to move to the new Manor Park School.

At an open day held before its closure, former pupils admired the Indian painting which hung in the corridor for 40 years.

Alan Baxter said the move came with “excitement and enthusiasm” for the 215 pupils, 40 nursery children and staff.

Smithfield School was demolished in 2015 and later replaced with housing.

