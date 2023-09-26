Ultra-rare whiskies: Yours for £35,000 (The Glenlivet) and £5,700 (Port Ellen)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Ultra-rare whiskies: Yours for £35,000 (The Glenlivet) and £5,700 (Port Ellen)

114 years of history combined in 401 old bottles of Scotland's national drink.

By Keith Findlay
Port Ellen 40-year-old single malt whisky.
Port Ellen 40-year-old single malt whisky. Image: Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky

Two ulta-rare whiskies have hit the market but, at £35,000 and £5,700 a bottle, anyone wanting to buy one of the limited edition drams will need deep pockets.

The more expensive one, a 74-year-old expression of The Glenlivet single malt from the vaults of Elgin-based Gordon & MacPhail (G&M) has been described by whisky writer Dave Broom as “extraordinary”.

It was laid down in a refill sherry butt selected by G&M on New Year’s Day 1949 and bottled on March 6 2023. Only 192 bottles of the whisky are available for sale.

Last from The Glenlivet’s ‘class of 49’

G&M said it was one of the oldest expressions of The Glenlivet it had ever released.

Adding an extra layer of rarity, the single malt is the company’s last ever 1949 cask from The Glenlivet Distillery.

G&M managing director Ewen Mackintosh said: “Patience, knowledge, skill and a commitment to quality are all principles exemplified in this greatly aged single malt.

Gordon & MacPhail 1949 from The Glenlivet Distillery is extremely scarce – our very last cask.”

Gordon & MacPhail's 1949 expression from The Glenlivet Distillery.
Gordon & MacPhail’s 1949 expression from The Glenlivet Distillery. Image: Gordon & MacPhail

Mr Broom said: “To find a whisky of this age is absolutely extraordinary. What comes across immediately is the fruit – there’s richness and there’s depth.

“The concentration of fruits, the layers and the complexity are off the scale.”

Dubai Airport was granted an exlusivity period to sell the whisky for a few weeks before it became available worldwide.

Yours for £35,000.
Yours for £35,000. Image: Gordon & MacPhail

Not to be outdone, though at a cheaper price point just a few hundred pound shy of £6,000, Huntly-based Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky is today announcing the release of 209 bottles of a “cult” whisky from Islay.

The Port Ellen 40-year-old single malt dates from March 16 1983.

It was among the last batches produced by Port Ellen Distillery before it shut two months later.

Port Ellen 40-year-old.
40 years in the making. Image: Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky

As global demand for smoky and peated malts has surged, Port Ellen’s rare drams are now regarded as among the rarest, most iconic and sought after around the world.

Founded by Alexander Kerr Mackay in 1825 on Islay’s southern coast, Port Ellen was named after the nearby town.

It quickly became an innovator in the whisky industry, with great success exporting to the US.

40-year-old Port Ellen whisky.
Yours for £5,700. Image: Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky

But, impacted by Prohibition, the distillery fell silent for 37 years from 1930. It was resurrected in 1967, due to demand for peated whisky, expanding from two to four stills. Distillers Company, which had owned Port Ellen since 1925, halted production 16 years later.

Diageo plans to reopen the distillery next year as part of a multi-million-pound investment.

Port Ellen distillery.
Port Ellen distillery. Image: Diageo

According to Duncan Taylor, the 40-year-old single malt is “a veritable time capsule of Port Ellen’s early 1980s releases”.

It was initially stored on Islay but moved to Duncan Taylor’s headquarters in Aberdeenshire in 2010.

Each hand-finished decanter is sequentially numbered with a signed certificate of authenticity.

It’s one of the finest whiskies we’ve launched this year.”

Euan Shand, Duncan Taylor

Duncan Taylor owner Euan Shand said: “When I bought the company from Abe Rosenberg’s family back in 2001, the inventory was incredible, with some amazing rare and old whiskies.

“The casks of Port Ellen were ones that really stood out for me as something special and we’ve patiently waited for them to mature, bringing that rich, dark colour to the liquid.

“It’s one of the finest whiskies we’ve launched this year.”

Port Ellen 1983 will make its public debut at Whisky Show: Old & Rare in London this weekend. It is available for purchase through retailers including BlockBar and The Spirits Embassy.

More from Business

Organisations are urged to create a culture of support around health. (PA/Lauren Hurley)
UK workplace absences soar to highest level in decade, report finds
Lloyds Bank has seen a 74% surge in the number of reports of vehicle scams in the first half of this year, with victims losing nearly £1,000 on average (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Vehicle scam reports surged by 74% in the first half of 2023, says Lloyds…
Nusrat Ghani said the pact with Washington state was ‘a win for the UK’ (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
UK signs sixth US state-level trade agreement
Customers at the checkout in a Scotmid store.
Scotmid reveals jump in profits and exit plan for boss John Brodie
European stocks tumbled on Monday amid worries over the global economy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
European stocks tumble amid global investor jitters
Isle of Harris Distillery. Photo: Jane Hobson/Shutterstock
Whisky Galore (for approximately five hours): New Harris dram flies off the shelves
Fort William town centre.
Buses and bypasses set to be hot topics at Fort William town centre masterplan…
The shop in Fraserburgh has now added solar panels to its premises. Image: Jane Craigie
Fraserburgh butchers on mission to be Scotland’s greenest
Booking’s brands include Booking.com, Rentalcars, Priceline and Agoda (Alamy/PA)
European Commission blocks Booking’s planned acquisition of Etraveli
Proposed new measures aim to make it easier for staff members to speak out or challenge behaviour they see at work (Yui Mok/PA)
Tougher diversity standards proposed for finance sector in misconduct crackdown

Conversation