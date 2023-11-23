Fergus Ewing wants Green MSPs ‘recycled’ out of government in public clash with Humza Yousaf

SNP rebel Fergus Ewing told his party boss to “recycle” the Scottish Greens out of government in a damaging public clash.

The Highland MSP, a strong critic of his own party, claimed his Green coalition colleagues Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater should be “consigned to the backbenches where they belong”.

The remarks clearly annoyed First Minister Humza Yousaf. But then a Green MSP appeared to suggest Mr Ewing was a “climate naysayer” while defending the party’s role in government.

‘Half-baked’

The exchange came as the Inverness and Nairn MSP slated government plans to replace boilers with heat pumps, warning it will lead to less homes being built in rural areas.

However, the first minister said his backbencher’s proposals were “unwise” and pointed out he was being applauded by rival Tory MSPs.

In an impassioned rant, Mr Ewing claimed the heat pumps policy – strongly supported by the Greens – was “half-baked” and “pie in the sky”.

He asked Mr Yousaf: “Will he recycle his Green ministers to the backbenches where they belong, and then meet with real experts, to work out a plan to solve the problem?”

But the first minister replied: “Perhaps the applause from the Conservative benches might demonstrate to Fergus Ewing that his proposals are not the most sensible that he is suggesting we bring forward.”

Mr Ewing could be seen shaking his head as Mr Yousaf gave his reply.

Greens MSP Mark Ruskell then appeared to call the Inverness and Nairn MSP a “climate naysayer”, gesturing to him during his own intervention.

Mr Ewing, a former government minister, was suspended for one week by the SNP earlier this year.

He had voted along with the Tories in their bid to oust Greens co-leader Ms Slater from her post in government.

The Highland SNP rebel has been strongly critical of policies strongly favoured by the Greens in Holyrood, such as the botched deposit return scheme and plans to restrict fishing in rural areas.

Mr Ewing is also a vocal supporter of Scotland’s oil and gas industry in the North Sea, and he branded the Greens “wine bar revolutionaries” in an earlier spat.