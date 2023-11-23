Fergus Ewing wants Green MSPs ‘recycled’ out of government in public clash with Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fergus Ewing wants Green MSPs ‘recycled’ out of government in public clash with Humza Yousaf

The Greens hit back by appearing to brand the Highland SNP rebel a ‘climate naysayer’ in angry Holyrood exchanges.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Fergus Ewing has been a vocal critic of the Greens. Image: PA.
Fergus Ewing has been a vocal critic of the Greens. Image: PA.

SNP rebel Fergus Ewing told his party boss to “recycle” the Scottish Greens out of government in a damaging public clash.

The Highland MSP, a strong critic of his own party, claimed his Green coalition colleagues Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater should be “consigned to the backbenches where they belong”.

The remarks clearly annoyed First Minister Humza Yousaf. But then a Green MSP appeared to suggest Mr Ewing was a “climate naysayer” while defending the party’s role in government.

‘Half-baked’

The exchange came as the Inverness and Nairn MSP slated government plans to replace boilers with heat pumps, warning it will lead to less homes being built in rural areas.

However, the first minister said his backbencher’s proposals were “unwise” and pointed out he was being applauded by rival Tory MSPs.

Humza Yousaf clashed with Fergus Ewing. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

In an impassioned rant, Mr Ewing claimed the heat pumps policy – strongly supported by the Greens – was “half-baked” and “pie in the sky”.

He asked Mr Yousaf: “Will he recycle his Green ministers to the backbenches where they belong, and then meet with real experts, to work out a plan to solve the problem?”

But the first minister replied: “Perhaps the applause from the Conservative benches might demonstrate to Fergus Ewing that his proposals are not the most sensible that he is suggesting we bring forward.”

Mr Ewing could be seen shaking his head as Mr Yousaf gave his reply.

Greens MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.

Greens MSP Mark Ruskell then appeared to call the Inverness and Nairn MSP a “climate naysayer”, gesturing to him during his own intervention.

Mr Ewing, a former government minister, was suspended for one week by the SNP earlier this year.

He had voted along with the Tories in their bid to oust Greens co-leader Ms Slater from her post in government.

The Highland SNP rebel has been strongly critical of policies strongly favoured by the Greens in Holyrood, such as the botched deposit return scheme and plans to restrict fishing in rural areas.

Mr Ewing is also a vocal supporter of Scotland’s oil and gas industry in the North Sea, and he branded the Greens “wine bar revolutionaries” in an earlier spat.

More from Politics

Home Secretary James Cleverly (PA)
Home Secretary sorry for derogatory MP jibe but denies slur aimed at Stockton
Israeli soldiers have been pushing into the Gaza strip (Victor R Caivano/PA)
Cameron meets Netanyahu and Herzog after Israel-Hamas truce announcement
A rise in migrants coming to the UK for work was largely attributed to those coming on health and care visas, the ONS said (Alamy/PA)
It’s unsustainable to prop up social care with workers on visas, say NHS Trusts
Home Secretary James Cleverly has denied making the comment about Stockton North (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Senior Tory calls for Home Secretary to apologise for derogatory remark
The population of England and Wales grew by around 578,000 from mid-2021 to mid-2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Population of England and Wales grows at fastest rate since 1962
Amanda Spielman, Ofsted chief inspector (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Ofsted chief inspector warns against ‘divisive’ political campaigns in schools
Whitehall departments with unprotected budgets are facing cuts after the autumn statement, according to economists (John Stillwell/PA)
Chancellor’s tax cuts to be paid for with public service austerity, says IFS
Baroness Hale of Richmond became known for the Supreme Court’s finding in 2019 that Boris Johnson’s proroguing of Parliament was unlawful (Supreme Court/PA)
Top judge Lady Hale gives first speech in Lords 20 years after accepting peerage
Professor Dame Angela McLean gave evidence to the Covid-19 Inquiry on Thursday (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Government repeating same mistakes led to Covid deaths, adviser tells inquiry
Last month, the FA faced criticism when it chose not to light the arch in the colours of the Israeli flag after the attacks on its citizens by Hamas militants (Anthony Upton/PA)
FA’s decision not to light Wembley arch branded ‘antisemitic’ by Tory MP

Conversation