Humza Yousaf ‘preparing to quit’ as First Minister

Humza Yousaf is considering quitting as First Minister of Scotland, according to multiple sources.

A final decision on his future has not been confirmed as of Monday morning, but speculation is mounting.

Sources says Mr Yousaf was taking stock yesterday about leaving before his job is put to the test this week in a bruising vote of confidence in Holyrood.

It’s been reported that the “clock has been ticking ever downwards” since his shock decision to axe the Greens from his coalition government last Thursday.

‘Leadership’

He claimed that showed “leadership” – but today appears to be on the way out.

Sky News reported that ex Deputy First Minister John Swinney said there’s “a lot to happen today”, adding he wants to hear what the first minister has to say later today.

We reported last night that Mr Swinney is being lined up by panicked SNP members looking for a safe pair of hands to deal with the crisis if Mr Yousaf goes early.

“If the sh*t hits the fan we need a steady pair of hands to get us through the weeks ahead,” one source told us. “What better pair of hands than John?”

Even if Mr Yousaf makes it through the day, his party appears to be split on what to do next.

We revealed overnight that Aberdeen-born Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, the MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, is already being touted as the next leader.

Opposition parties say they are now ready for an early Scottish election – even before Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has got round to naming the date for the long-awaited general election for Westminster.

There is particular concern about Alex Salmond’s Alba party gaining any influence over the SNP Government. He has one MSP in Holyrood, the former SNP government minister Ash Regan, who has suggested support in return for concessions.

Mr Yousaf has already been warned the bulk of his party would be unable to accept any deal with the divisive former first minister.

But Mr Yousaf has also alienated the Green MSPs and their sympathisers by effectively sacking them without consultation.

‘Considering stepping down’

Meanwhile, SNP MSP Michelle Thomson told BBC Radio Scotland on Monday morning that she has heard “rumours” he is considering stepping down.

Ms Thomson, who was part of Kate Forbes’ campaign for leadership last year, said: “I’m hearing the same rumours (that the First Minister is considering stepping down) and I think we’re all waiting to see what the actual position is.

It comes as Mr Yousaf faces two votes of no confidence – one from the Scottish Conservatives, and another from Scottish Labour, which has tabled one for the Scottish Government as a whole.

Votes on the motions are expected at Holyrood in the coming week.

Mr Yousaf said on Friday in Dundee, where he lives, that he will not resign and that he intends to win the confidence votes.

On Monday morning, Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t think Humza Yousaf any more is in a position to be able to lead.”

