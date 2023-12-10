Hundreds of jobs moving to Aberdeen as UK Government plans new energy hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Hundreds of jobs moving to Aberdeen as UK Government plans new energy hub

The plans are due to be formally unveiled next week as part of a wider announcement on moving thousands of civil service jobs out of London.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
A new UK Government energy hub will be created in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Ministers are preparing to relocate hundreds of civil servants from its energy security department to a new office in Aberdeen.

The plans are due to be unveiled next week by Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden as part of a wider announcement on moving thousands of civil service jobs out of London.

Aberdeen’s business chamber said the move was “fantastic news” for the region, after it was reported by the Financial Times this weekend.

Further details are expected to be confirmed by the government on Tuesday.

Moving officials from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to Aberdeen comes as Rishi Sunak’s seeks to increase investor confidence in North Sea oil and gas.

‘Big victory’

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, who wrote to Mr Sunak in February asking that these jobs be located in the city, described it as a “big victory”.

Around 100 officials currently work for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero in the north-east via environmental operator OPRED.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at the chamber, said: “By bringing the headquarters of DESNZ to Aberdeen it will sit alongside other key institutions, such as the North Sea Transition Authority, Net Zero Technology Centre, Energy Transition Zone and the two universities leading on research and new technology to achieve net zero.

“Furthermore, it will place the department in proximity to an industry undergoing an exciting, yet nevertheless challenging transition — a transition that is critical we get right.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce. Image: Supplied.

“Aberdeen is home to major North Sea operators, the biggest concentration of energy supply chain companies in the UK and a 45,000-strong offshore energy sector workforce – so it makes complete sense for energy civil servants to be located in the north-east.”

The prime minister has faced criticism after pledging annual licensing rounds for the North Sea and rolling back on net zero policies in recent months.

Greenpeace said places like Aberdeen need an “urgent plan” to move towards clean energy but claimed Mr Sunak’s record so far signals the “exact opposite”.

The UK Government is already more than half way towards meeting its commitment of moving 22,000 civil service jobs out of London by 2030.

It forms part of the government’s levelling up agenda which seeks to address regional economic disparities and ensure civil servants are rooted in local communities.

Conversation