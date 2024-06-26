Gulf in Grampian breast cancer waiting times compared with central belt exposed

The stark difference in waiting times for urgent breast cancer referrals in Grampian compared to a central belt health board is laid bare in new official figures.

The contrast follows alarming reports that hundreds of breast cancer patients in the north-east had to travel 120 miles to NHS Forth Valley for appointments.

It is part of NHS Grampian’s attempts to reduce its waiting times with the health board accepting waits were too long.

Now, the P&J has seen a letter which reveals average waiting times for urgent breast cancer referrals at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary were more than double the length of waiting times for referrals to Forth Valley Royal Hospital near Falkirk.

It shows:

A 70-day wait for urgent referral with suspicion of cancer from October 2023 when NHS Grampian starting booking appointments at NHS Forth Valley.

Between October to December 2023, the average wait at Aberdeen was 54 days, but it was 30 days at Falkirk.

Between January to March this year, the average wait at Aberdeen was down to 49 days, while it was 21 days at Falkirk.

The average wait between April 1 and May 20 was 45 days in Aberdeen while it was 20 days in Falkirk.

North-east ‘disadvantaged’

NHS Grampian interim chief executive Adam Coldwells explained the difference in the letter.

It stated: “The wait for an urgent suspicion of cancer appointment at Forth Valley Royal Hospital had been consistently shorter than the wait for an appointment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for the period of time we have received assistance from colleagues at NHS Forth Valley.”

He confirmed that a new specialist doctor will join the breast service in NHS Grampian this month, which will improve the health board’s ability to see and treat people locally.

Mr Coldwells said: “This is a new post which has been funded initially for a period of 12 months.

“This is in addition to the vacant consultant post, which will continue to be covered by a locum, and will allow NHS Grampian to increase activity at ARI.

“We anticipate a return to full capacity around August this year.

“In the longer term we are redesigning the service to make better use of our advanced nurse practitioners to further increase capacity and create a sustainable multi-disciplinary service to the patients of Grampian.”

Unacceptably long wait

Any travel expenses for those taking the offer of an earlier appointment in NHS Forth Valley are being met by NHS Grampian.

North East MSP Michael Marra said women are being told to choose between an unacceptably long wait or a long journey.

“Comparison with services in the central belt exposes just how disadvantaged communities in the north-east are by SNP failure to deliver an adequate health service across the country,” he said.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said £40 million is being invested over five years to support cancer services and improve waiting times, and £11.3m is being provided this year to support cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Have you had any problems with waiting times? Let us know in our form below, we’d be interested in hearing from you.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.