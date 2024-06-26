Gulf in Grampian breast cancer waiting times compared with central belt exposed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gulf in Grampian breast cancer waiting times compared with central belt exposed

Hundreds of breast cancer patients in the north-east have had to travel 120 miles to NHS Forth Valley for appointments.

By Adele Merson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The stark difference in waiting times for urgent breast cancer referrals in Grampian compared to a central belt health board is laid bare in new official figures.

The contrast follows alarming reports that hundreds of breast cancer patients in the north-east had to travel 120 miles to NHS Forth Valley for appointments.

It is part of NHS Grampian’s attempts to reduce its waiting times with the health board accepting waits were too long.

Now, the P&J has seen a letter which reveals average waiting times for urgent breast cancer referrals at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary were more than double the length of waiting times for referrals to Forth Valley Royal Hospital near Falkirk.

It shows:

  • A 70-day wait for urgent referral with suspicion of cancer from October 2023 when NHS Grampian starting booking appointments at NHS Forth Valley.
  • Between October to December 2023, the average wait at Aberdeen was 54 days, but it was 30 days at Falkirk.
  • Between January to March this year, the average wait at Aberdeen was down to 49 days, while it was 21 days at Falkirk.
  • The average wait between April 1 and May 20 was 45 days in Aberdeen while it was 20 days in Falkirk.

North-east ‘disadvantaged’

Patients are being sent to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert. Image: PA.

NHS Grampian interim chief executive Adam Coldwells explained the difference in the letter.

It stated: “The wait for an urgent suspicion of cancer appointment at Forth Valley Royal Hospital had been consistently shorter than the wait for an appointment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for the period of time we have received assistance from colleagues at NHS Forth Valley.”

He confirmed that a new specialist doctor will join the breast service in NHS Grampian this month, which will improve the health board’s ability to see and treat people locally.

Mr Coldwells said: “This is a new post which has been funded initially for a period of 12 months.

Adam Coldwells, interim chief executive of NHS Grampian. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“This is in addition to the vacant consultant post, which will continue to be covered by a locum, and will allow NHS Grampian to increase activity at ARI.

“We anticipate a return to full capacity around August this year.

“In the longer term we are redesigning the service to make better use of our advanced nurse practitioners to further increase capacity and create a sustainable multi-disciplinary service to the patients of Grampian.”

Unacceptably long wait

Any travel expenses for those taking the offer of an earlier appointment in NHS Forth Valley are being met by NHS Grampian.

North East MSP Michael Marra said women are being told to choose between an unacceptably long wait or a long journey.

“Comparison with services in the central belt exposes just how disadvantaged communities in the north-east are by SNP failure to deliver an adequate health service across the country,” he said.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said £40 million is being invested over five years to support cancer services and improve waiting times, and £11.3m is being provided this year to support cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Have you had any problems with waiting times? Let us know in our form below, we’d be interested in hearing from you.

