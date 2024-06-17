7 ways Ian Blackford made a mark as he waves goodbye to Highland constituency

Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford is one of the most well-known faces waving goodbye to parliament at this snap election.

The ex MP announced last year he would not stand again after 19 years representing Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

Here are seven times the veteran nationalist made a mark in and out of parliament.

1 – Humble crofter

Mr Blackford famously referred to himself in the House of Commons as a “simple crofter with 10 acres of land”.

The departing SNP veteran moved to Skye 20 years ago and purchased a croft on the island.

Yet before this he spent two decades in the world of finance, working in senior roles as an investment banker in Scotland and the Netherlands.

Mr Blackford also served as the SNP’s treasurer long before he became an MP.

His self-description was mocked by longtime rival Boris Johnson, who referred to him as a “humble crofter”.

2 – Charles Kennedy election row

Mr Blackford first entered parliament in 2015, inflicting a shock defeat on former Lib Dem leader Charles Kennedy as the SNP swept nearly every seat in Scotland.

Yet the contest between the two men was mired in controversy.

His slogan, “Where’s Charlie?”, was seen as a pointed dig at Mr Kennedy’s well-documented battle with alcoholism.

Mr Kennedy died at the age of 55 just weeks after losing his seat.

When Mr Blackford quit as SNP Westminster leader, the Lib Dems accused him of waging a “bitter campaign” during the 2015 election.

3 – Taking on SNP leadership role

Mr Blackford took on the top job in 2017 after his predecessor Angus Robertson suffered a shock defeat and lost his Moray seat to Douglas Ross.

The Highland MP would hold the post for five years, becoming one of the parliament’s most colourful characters in the process.

He led a mass walkout of SNP MPs in 2018 and never missed an opportunity to criticise Brexit when given the chance.

Perhaps his biggest success in the role came at the 2019 election, winning back a dozen constituencies which had been lost two years earlier.

4 – Fat jibes and feud with Boris Johnson

Nobody in Westminster incurred Mr Blackford’s ire as often as former Tory leader Boris Johnson.

No love was lost between the two men whenever they squared off against each other on a Wednesday at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Sometimes the insults got personal – such as when Mr Johnson aimed fat jibes at his rival.

In January 2022, the ex-prime minister suggested Mr Blackford had been “eating more cake than him”.

Months later he did it again while also mocking himself, claiming they were both “a living testament to the benefits of moderation”.

Mr Blackford repeatedly demanded Mr Johnson’s resignation each week while the Covid partygate scandal raged on.

5 – Patrick Grady scandal

Pressure on Mr Blackford’s job started to build in June 2022 due to his mishandling of a harassment scandal surrounding Patrick Grady.

The Glasgow MP was found guilty of sexual misconduct by an independent parliamentary probe because he inappropriately touched an SNP member of staff.

Mr Blackford did not remove Mr Grady from his senior party role when he found out about the allegations.

And a bombshell secret recording from an SNP meeting revealed Mr Blackford had urged colleagues to give Mr Grady their “absolute full support”.

6 – Deposed by Stephen Flynn

In November that same year, whisperings started to emerge that Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn was plotting to oust his boss.

Mr Flynn initially claimed he had no interest in the role, but just weeks later Mr Blackford announced he was quitting.

The former Highland MP said it was time for “fresh leadership” at the top as he stepped back.

Mr Flynn then defeated Glasgow MP Alison Thewliss in a leadership contest to succeed Mr Blackford.

In April last year, the two men were seen posing while out for a drink in response to rumours of a row between them.

Two months later Mr Blackford said he would not stand again at the next election.

7 – Affair with married woman

Even as the former SNP chief took a backseat at Westminster in his final months as an MP, he was still able to make headlines.

In February, he was at the centre of a scandal over claims he had an affair with a married woman.

Mr Blackford reportedly split with his wife Ann after reconnecting with an old childhood sweetheart.

