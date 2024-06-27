Aberdeen bus gates: Stephen Flynn wants SNP to work with city traders on solution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen bus gates: Stephen Flynn wants SNP to work with city traders on solution

The SNP Westminster leader said a "fairly robust conversation" needs to happen between concerned businesses and his party colleagues.

By Adele Merson
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn gave his view on the P&J campaign. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn says his party must work with city centre businesses “on the line” and find a solution to the bus gates controversy.

Thousands of people across the city backed The Press and Journal’s Common Sense Compromise campaign since it launched on Wednesday.

Working together with local traders and business leaders, we have come up with six options aimed at reversing the “detrimental” impact of the bus gates.

The P&J asked Mr Flynn if his SNP colleagues at Aberdeen City Council should rethink the restrictions, during an election campaign stop in Kintore.

Businesses ‘on the line’

He called for the SNP-Liberal Democrat council to meet with those in the city centre whose “businesses are on the line” for a “fairly robust and open” conversation.

As a senior SNP figure, Mr Flynn’s support for councillors getting round the table with struggling businesses could prove influential.

The SNP candidate for Aberdeen South said: “Obviously, the P&J and business leaders have been very clear on their views in respect of the bus gates.

The Press and Journal campaign. Image: DC Thomson.

“I would hope and expect the councillors will take on board those views in the days and weeks to come and look at the options available holistically.

“They will have access to information related to traffic modelling, and footfall, in relation to transport and the behavioural changes that may or not be there.

“And it’s for them to determine whether they take action going forward.

“I would like to think as a starting point that the proposals on the table can be looked at in the round and hopefully a sensible discussion can take place with the business community in respect of that.”

What was introduced?

Drivers were banned from Bridge Street, Guild Street and Market Street almost a year ago – while a ban on turning right from Union Terrace was also enforced.

The measures were introduced to make the city centre more bus-friendly, and reduce emissions.

But there have been unintended consequences with 90% of traders describing a decline in footfall since the measures were introduced.

On Wednesday, July 3, the city council will meet to determine the future of the traffic restrictions said to be blighting city businesses.

We spoke to West End shop owners who back finding a compromise solution to help get themselves back on their feet.

How you can help

The Press and Journal is standing side by side with Aberdeen businesses and business organisations in an appeal to reach a Common Sense Compromise.

But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.

If you would like to back our Aberdeen bus gate campaign, add your name to the petition launched by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Other ways to show your support and have your voice heard can be found HERE.

Conversation