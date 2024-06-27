Aberdeen bus gates: Stephen Flynn wants SNP to work with city traders on solution

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn says his party must work with city centre businesses “on the line” and find a solution to the bus gates controversy.

Thousands of people across the city backed The Press and Journal’s Common Sense Compromise campaign since it launched on Wednesday.

Working together with local traders and business leaders, we have come up with six options aimed at reversing the “detrimental” impact of the bus gates.

The P&J asked Mr Flynn if his SNP colleagues at Aberdeen City Council should rethink the restrictions, during an election campaign stop in Kintore.

Businesses ‘on the line’

He called for the SNP-Liberal Democrat council to meet with those in the city centre whose “businesses are on the line” for a “fairly robust and open” conversation.

As a senior SNP figure, Mr Flynn’s support for councillors getting round the table with struggling businesses could prove influential.

The SNP candidate for Aberdeen South said: “Obviously, the P&J and business leaders have been very clear on their views in respect of the bus gates.

“I would hope and expect the councillors will take on board those views in the days and weeks to come and look at the options available holistically.

“They will have access to information related to traffic modelling, and footfall, in relation to transport and the behavioural changes that may or not be there.

“And it’s for them to determine whether they take action going forward.

“I would like to think as a starting point that the proposals on the table can be looked at in the round and hopefully a sensible discussion can take place with the business community in respect of that.”

What was introduced?

Drivers were banned from Bridge Street, Guild Street and Market Street almost a year ago – while a ban on turning right from Union Terrace was also enforced.

The measures were introduced to make the city centre more bus-friendly, and reduce emissions.

But there have been unintended consequences with 90% of traders describing a decline in footfall since the measures were introduced.

On Wednesday, July 3, the city council will meet to determine the future of the traffic restrictions said to be blighting city businesses.

We spoke to West End shop owners who back finding a compromise solution to help get themselves back on their feet.

