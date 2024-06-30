Meet Tory rising star Harriet Cross who could buck national trend in Gordon and Buchan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Meet Tory rising star Harriet Cross who could buck national trend in Gordon and Buchan

The 33-year-old is seen as one of the party's best hopes of gaining a seat in the general election.

Harriet Cross is the Conservative candidate for Gordon and Buchan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Harriet Cross is the Conservative candidate for Gordon and Buchan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Conservative candidate Harriet Cross has been hitting doors across Gordon and Buchan for the last year in her fight to turn the seat blue.

The 33-year-old rising star is seen as one of the party’s best hopes of gaining a seat – despite a nightmare campaign across the UK for Rishi Sunak.

Speaking to the Press and Journal while campaigning in Oldmeldrum, she says the newly redrawn constituency is a “prime target” for the party.

And earlier this week she was joined by former Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson on the doors in Ellon.

“It’s an absolute target seat for us. It is a wafer-thin majority”, Ms Cross said.

Conservative candidate Harriet Cross canvassing voters with volunteer Andrew Rayburn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

She is going head to head with SNP candidate Richard Thomson on July 4.

He won the seat in 2019 with a majority of 819 over Tory incumbent Colin Clark.

And polls suggest the seat is all to play for, even with predictions of a dismal set of results for the Conservatives nationally.

Boundary changes mean the constituency, which includes areas such as Inverurie and Ellon, will now take in inland areas of the former Banff and Buchan seat.

Meanwhile, parts of the former Gordon seat which were favourable to the SNP now fall under the Aberdeen North boundaries.

Both changes could benefit Ms Cross.

Who is Harriet Cross?

Born in Harrogate, Yorkshire, Ms Cross moved to West Cork, Ireland, where her mother is from, when she was about five years old. In her mid-teens, the family moved again to Aberdeenshire.

After studying zoology at Imperial College London, Ms Cross completed a Masters in rural land economy at Reading University.

Harriet Cross campaigning in Oldmeldrum, which lies within the Gordon and Buchan constituency. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

She worked in Cambridge for a few years, but keen to return to the north-east, she moved back around 2018 when a job opportunity as a rural surveyor opened up.

Ms Cross – who featured in our cross-party Generation Next series – said there was no single “lightning moment” leading to her into a life of politics, just a desire to change things around her for the better.

Harriet Cross with former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and party activists. Image: Supplied.

Her priorities include protecting industries such as farming, and oil and gas, as well as pushing for the protection of local healthcare.

“I’ve always lived rurally and I think what really drives me is I want to make living rurally as attractive and easy as living in cities”, she said.

“Obviously, it’s different, but that doesn’t mean you should have poor quality schools, healthcare, or more dangerous roads.”

‘Voters can see bigger picture’

Ms Cross stood as a candidate for the party in the 2021 Holyrood election for Aberdeen Donside. While unsuccessful, it gave her experience of elections.

Last June, she was named the party’s candidate for Gordon and Buchan.

She has been encouraged that the party’s “core vote” is still there.

Harriet Cross canvassing voter Wilma Wilson. Image: Jason Hedges.

“They can see the bigger picture, see we’re the only party to beat the SNP and prevent an independence mandate”, she said.

But the Tories have had a bleak campaign nationally.

Ms Cross said she is “not going to pretend” the issues don’t get brought up on the doors, but claims that it’s not as often as some would imagine.

She said: “It’s certainly not every door, it’s certainly not every other door.

“If it’s our voters, they tend to say we’re not happy, but we’re still voting for you.”

SNP say race is ‘close’

Speaking to the P&J during a campaign stop in Kintore, Mr Thomson, the SNP’s candidate, admits the race is “close” and that he is “working hard for every vote”.

He is confident voters are desperate to get the Conservatives out by voting SNP.

Mr Thomson said: “They’re determined to get rid of the worst government that any of us can remember in our lifetimes.”

SNP candidate Richard Thomson. Image: Adele Merson/DC Thomson.

He added: “I can stand quite happily on my record as a backbencher, frontbencher, and constituency MP, standing up for the key interests of the north-east.

“Whether that’s the energy sector, or whether that is in the rural economy, and trying to reverse the harms of Brexit.”

Other candidates standing in this seat are Nurul Hoque Ali (Labour), Kris Callander (Reform) and Conrad Wood (Liberal Democrats).

See every candidate where you live in Scotland by using this map.

Read more: 

More from Politics

Harriet Cross is the Conservative candidate for Gordon and Buchan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
David Knight: If only we could vote for the Honesty Party on Thursday
Keir Starmer is expected to become our new Prime Minister. Will change at the top ease worries about international students at Aberdeen universities?
Could Labour landslide avoid Garthdee parking confilct - and resolve Aberdeen's other university challenges?
The Lib Dem plans would give people new rights to see a GP within a week or 24 hours if it is urgent (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Patients should have legal right to see GP within a week, Lib Dems say
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets former members of the armed forces at a cafe on Armed Forces Day in his Richmond and Northallerton constituency, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Saturday June 29, 2024.
Sunak: Starmer’s Labour would inflict ‘irreversible’ harm within weeks
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets people during a visit to BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (PA)
UK is world’s most successful multi-faith democracy, says Rishi Sunak
Sir Elton John was among the stars backing Labour (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sir Elton John among stars backing Labour in General Election
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking at a major campaign event at the Royal Horticultural Halls in central London, while on the General Election campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer calls for Tories to face ‘democratic reckoning’ at the ballot box
A person wearing a Reform UK rosette at the party’s launch of ‘Our Contract with You’ in Merthyr Tydfil (Ben Birchall/PA)
Election campaign day 38: Farage at centre of media storm
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is also embroiled in a dispute with the BBC (Paul Marriott/PA)
Farage’s Reform UK calls for election watchdog to investigate undercover sting
Andy Burnham was speaking at Glastonbury Festival (Tom Leese/PA)
Starmer won’t bulldoze local government, says Burnham after Glastonbury speech

Conversation