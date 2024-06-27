‘North-east will be decimated’: Workers, unions and Aberdeen businesses in fight against Labour’s oil and gas plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘North-east will be decimated’: Workers, unions and Aberdeen businesses in fight against Labour’s oil and gas plans

Nearly 200 firms signed an open letter calling for Labour to drop its policy of banning new oil and gas licences until a plan is in place to replace jobs.

By Adele Merson
The protest took place outside Aberdeen's Maritime Museum on Thursday. Image: Supplied.
The protest took place outside Aberdeen's Maritime Museum on Thursday. Image: Supplied.

Oil and gas workers, city centre businesses and unions joined forces in Aberdeen to fight against what they see as Labour’s lack of a North Sea jobs plan.

A protest was held outside Aberdeen’s Maritime Museum on Thursday, where workers and union officials from Unite could be heard chanting “no ban without a plan”.

They also unveiled a giant version of the letter which includes key demands such as ensuring oil and gas workers move into jobs offering the same pay and conditions.

Unite the union’s open letter was held up at the protest. Image: Adele Merson/DC Thomson.

Andy Shirreffs, electrical technician at Altrad Sparrows, an offshore services company, has worked in the North Sea for 14 years.

He told the P&J he wanted to show support for workers who are expected to transition from oil and gas to renewables but have “no training plan”.

He said: “We don’t have any ideas on how we actually are going to do this.”

‘They’re not listening’

The 55-year-0ld, who lives in Kingston on Spey, near Elgin, hopes to be able to stay in offshore work until he retires, but fears for younger colleagues.

He said: “Labour have got to hear the message but they’re not listening.”

The offshore worker says the situation could end up like the “disaster” that followed the closure of coal mines in industrial communities under Margaret Thatcher.

Andy Shirreffs, pictured, at the protest outside the Maritime Museum. Image: Adele Merson/DC Thomson.

He said: “It would devastate communities again if you don’t plan it and work it out.”

Kyle Griffiths, oil and gas worker at engineering firm Bilfinger, said: “I’ve dedicated my entire adult life to the oil and gas industry.

“Now, I face an uncertain future. The loss of these jobs is an assault on our livelihoods and a threat to the stability of our families. We demand a plan before any plan.”

Labour have said they will not grant new licences in the North Sea but would continue with any licences that have already been granted.

Unite the union launched a ‘no ban without a plan’ campaign last month. Image: Supplied.

Sir Keir Starmer has rejected claims this would endanger North Sea jobs and has repeatedly promised there will be no “cliff edge” for the sector.

Part of his pitch to voters is that he will set up GB Energy, a publicly-owned energy firm, headquartered in Scotland. 

The party say this will create 53,000 new clean energy jobs by harnessing investment from the private sector.

Expert warned Labour’s plans to increase and extend the windfall tax on oil and gas firms could cost tens of thousands of jobs. 

North-east would be ‘decimated’

Vic Fraser, Unite regional officer, said the north-east will be “decimated” unless a proper plan is put in place to safeguard jobs.

He said: “The ban on new licences, I think they have to re-evaluate that because there’s thousands of workers offshore, and their families onshore, who depend on that income and the UK depends on the energy and the by-products from oil and gas.”

Vic Fraser, pictured, Unite’s regional officer. Image: Adele Merson/DC Thomson.

Local businesses who rely on trade from oil and gas workers and the future prosperity of the city fear the knock-on impact of job losses.

Norman Watt, owner of Wilson’s Sports Bar on Market Street, who attended the protest, says he is concerned by the end of oil exploration.

“We’ve got nothing to replace it yet,” he added.

Norman Watt, pictured, owner of Wilson’s Sports Bar on Market Street. Image: Adele Merson/DC Thomson.

And Mark Milne, owner of Aberdeen’s Spiders Web bar, in Dyce, located near the heliport for offshore workers, said they “keep our doors open”.

He said: “Losing the industry would be devastating for us and the entire community.”

Tommy Campbell, chair of Unite’s retired members branch, who gave a speech to protestors in Aberdeen, said it comes down to “defending jobs”.

He said: “We want to see a plan for how we’re going to transition over the next 10, 20, 30, 40 years.

“There’s a whole new field of jobs that could be created in terms of green energy.

“We need to see the plan so that workers who are working offshore can see how they can step back in to the roles onshore instead of offshore.”

