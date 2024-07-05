SNP win in new Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber constituency

The SNP’s Brendan O’Hara has been declared MP for the new Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber seat.

He emerged victorious after a race to the finish against closet rival Oban councillor Amanda Hampsey for the Tories.

The 61-year-old secured the seat with 15,582 votes, pushing Ms Hampsey into second place with 9,350 votes.

Turnout was 45,078 representing 62.8% of the electorate. The election results were announced at 6.40am.

Labour’s Hamish Maxwell polled 8,585 votes, coming third. Mr Maxwell is a former naval officer based at Faslane.

Polling boxes were brought to the election count at Lochgilphead School Campus by van, helicopter and boat after polls closed at 10pm.

Two helicopters carrying ballots from Iona, Mull, Jura, Islay, Colonsay, Coll and Tiree arrived at Mid Argyll Hospital around 11.50pm.

There were 112 polling stations in Argyll and Bute, with a further dozen in South Lochaber.

Former MP Alan Reid, 69, a councillor in the East Dunbartonshire ward of Bearsden North since 2022. contested the seat. He was ousted by Mr O’Hara in 2019.

Before that, Mr Reid was the Argyll and Bute MP for 14 years.

Mr Reid polled 7,359 votes putting him in fourth place.

Independent Tommy MacPherson took 941 votes.

Six candidates contested the new Argyll, Bute and South Kintyre seat:

Amanda Hampsey, Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

Melanie Hurst, Reform UK

Thomas MacPherson, Independent – a councillor in Argyll and Bute for the South Kintyre ward.

Hamish Maxwell, Scottish Labour Party

Brendan O’Hara, Scottish National Party

Alan Reid, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Mr O’Hara has been an MP since 2015, serving as the SNP chief whip since 2023.

Where does South Lochaber cover?

The former Argyll and Bute constituency ceased to exist when the General Election was called.

The changes mean the new constituency has an electorate of approximately 71,000 and an area of 3,592 square miles.

It is the third-largest constituency in Scotland in terms of area.

South Lochaber includes the Ardnamurchan Peninsula, and Kinlochleven, across to Ballachulish and down to Glencoe.

The South Lochaber area of the new constituency was served by former SNP leader Ian Blackford in the Ross, Skye and Lochaber constituency.

Lib Dem Angus MacDonald unseated the SNP’s Drew Hendry in Inverness, Skye and Wester Ross, in the newly formed constituency.

