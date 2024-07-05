SNP win in new Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber constituency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

SNP win in new Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber constituency

Newly-elected MP Brendan O'Hara emerged victorious after a race to the finish against the Tories

By Louise Glen
Brendan O'Hara in 2019
Brendan O'Hara. Image: Supplied.

The SNP’s Brendan O’Hara has been declared MP for the new Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber seat.

He emerged victorious after a race to the finish against closet rival Oban councillor Amanda Hampsey for the Tories.

The 61-year-old secured the seat with 15,582 votes, pushing Ms Hampsey into second place with 9,350 votes.

Turnout was 45,078 representing 62.8% of the electorate. The election results were announced at 6.40am.

Labour’s Hamish Maxwell polled 8,585 votes, coming third. Mr Maxwell is a former naval officer based at Faslane.

Polling boxes were brought to the election count at Lochgilphead School Campus by van, helicopter and boat after polls closed at 10pm.

Two helicopters carrying ballots from Iona, Mull, Jura, Islay, Colonsay, Coll and Tiree arrived at Mid Argyll Hospital around 11.50pm.

There were 112 polling stations in Argyll and Bute, with a further dozen in South Lochaber.

Brendan O'Hara
Brendan O’Hara. Image: Supplied.

Former MP Alan Reid, 69, a councillor in the East Dunbartonshire ward of Bearsden North since 2022. contested the seat. He was ousted by Mr O’Hara in 2019.

Before that, Mr Reid was the Argyll and Bute MP for 14 years.

Mr Reid polled 7,359 votes putting him in fourth place.

Independent Tommy MacPherson took 941 votes.

Six candidates contested the new Argyll, Bute and South Kintyre seat:

  • Amanda Hampsey, Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
  • Melanie Hurst, Reform UK
  • Thomas MacPherson, Independent – a councillor in Argyll and Bute for the South Kintyre ward.
  • Hamish Maxwell, Scottish Labour Party
  • Brendan O’Hara, Scottish National Party
  • Alan Reid, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Mr O’Hara has been an MP since 2015, serving as the SNP chief whip since 2023.

Where does South Lochaber cover?

The former Argyll and Bute constituency ceased to exist when the General Election was called.

Ian Blackford has rubbished claims he will quit his role.
Ian Blackford stepped down as an MP. Image: PA.

The changes mean the new constituency has an electorate of approximately 71,000 and an area of 3,592 square miles.

It is the third-largest constituency in Scotland in terms of area.

South Lochaber includes the Ardnamurchan Peninsula, and Kinlochleven, across to Ballachulish and down to Glencoe.

The South Lochaber area of the new constituency was served by former SNP leader Ian Blackford in the Ross, Skye and Lochaber constituency.

Lib Dem Angus MacDonald unseated the SNP’s Drew Hendry in Inverness, Skye and Wester Ross, in the newly formed constituency.

Read more as election results come in across the north and north-east: 

More from Politics

Business groups have urged the new Government to kick-start the economy (David Davies/PA)
Urgent need for Labour to kick-start economic growth, say business groups
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey at the London Art Bar in central London, after securing a record number of seats in the 2024 General Election (James Manning/PA)
Lib Dems become UK’s third largest party again after ‘record-breaking night’
Orkney and Shetland
Liberal Democrats retain stronghold Orkney and Shetland seat
Gregory Campbell of the DUP was re-elected in East Londonderry at Meadowbank Sports Arena (PA)
Gregory Campbell retains East Londonderry by slim margin over Sinn Fein
On Remembrance Sunday 2023, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was joined by all seven surviving former prime ministers: Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sunak defeat means UK will have eight living ex-prime ministers
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Angela Rayner: Labour’s new Red Queen
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer will be unlikely to have much of a honeymoon period (PA)
The challenges facing the UK’s new Prime Minister
The King during an audience with Sir Keir Starmer in September 2022 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The King and Sir Keir: Charles’ encounters with his incoming PM
The average UK house price remained relatively flat in June, but property values are likely to rise modestly through this year and into 2025, according to Halifax (Yui Mok/PA)
UK house prices likely to rise modestly this year and into 2025, says Halifax
Turnout at the General Election is close to the lowest level since the Second World War (Peter Byrne/PA)
Turnout on track to be lowest for more than 20 years

Conversation