Ex-Labour council chief says party’s message in government is ‘DROP DEAD, Aberdeen’

Barney Crockett quit the Labour Party last year in fury over its plan to end North Sea exploration.

By Adele Merson
Barney Crockett believes his party has "no plan" for the future of Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Barney Crockett believes his party has "no plan" for the future of Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The ex-Labour leader of Aberdeen City Council lashed out at his former party for its oil and gas tax plans saying the message is “drop dead, Aberdeen”.

Independent councillor Barney Crockett says Labour has “nothing to offer” when it comes to protecting North Sea oil and gas jobs.

His fury comes after new Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced she would increase the windfall tax on oil and gas firms to 38%, bringing the headline rate of tax on upstream oil and gas activities to 78%.

The end date for the change has been extended for a year to March 2030 and “unjustifiably generous” investment allowances” have been removed. 

Mr Crockett said: “The clear message to Aberdeen is drop dead.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves confirmed the energy profits levy would be increased. Image: PA.

He added: “There is no plan for the future of Aberdeen. I don’t think any city has ever been treated in this way. Labour have nothing to offer at all.”

The-ex Labour leader quit the party last year in fury over its plan to end North Sea exploration, which he described as like “Thatcher on steroids”.

He pointed to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s commitment to save hundreds of jobs at Grangemouth oil refinery, compared with the north-east where tens of thousands of jobs could be at stake without a plan for transition.

‘They will avoid Aberdeen like the plague’

Sir Keir and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband last visited the region in November. 

Mr Crockett said: “They have ceased speaking to the key companies that are involved.

“They will avoid Aberdeen like the plague. A no-go area.”

Experts have warned tens of thousands of jobs are at risk in the North Sea. Image: Shutterstock.

Speaking earlier this week, Offshore Energies UK CEO David Whitehouse said the Chancellor’s announcement was made “without meaningful engagement” with the sector.

He added the industry supports more than 200,000 jobs across the UK and claimed the taxation plans “jeopardises” those.

Treasury Minister James Murray is understood to have engaged with OEUK while the statement was happening in the Commons.

Promises of ‘no cliff edge’

Sir Keir and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar vowed there will be “no cliff edge” for the industry.

But North Sea observers say planned changes to the windfall tax on oil and gas firms will “hasten the demise” of investment. 

On Wednesday, Jersey Oil and Gas said it will “carefully consider” the impact of the changes to its Greater Buchan Area joint venture with Serica Energy and NEO Energy.

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra said the region’s energy sector will continue for decades.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre), Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (right) and Ed Miliband, Energy Secretary, during a visit to the St Fergus Gas Terminal in Aberdeenshire last year. Image: PA.

“This UK Labour Government has already introduced legislation to create Great British Energy, which will support the transition to net zero and deliver thousands of jobs in Scotland,” he said.

An HM Treasury spokesman said their taxation plans will ensure oil and gas companies contribute more towards a clean energy transition.

He added: “We will work with the sector to ensure the transition over the next decades does not jeopardise workers, starting with Great British Energy, which is set to create thousands of jobs.”

Conversation