Aberdeen has ‘strong claim’ to get Labour’s GB Energy headquarters, Ed Miliband says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Aberdeen has ‘strong claim’ to get Labour’s GB Energy headquarters, Ed Miliband says

Labour's shadow climate secretary, visiting the north-east, said he wants the city to become the UK's 'clean energy capital'.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at St Fergus Gas Terminal in Aberdeenshire. Image: PA.
Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at St Fergus Gas Terminal in Aberdeenshire. Image: PA.

Ed Miliband placed a vote of confidence in Aberdeen by saying it has a “strong claim” to be the headquarters of Labour’s proposed publicly-owned energy firm.

The ex leader, who is now shadow climate change minister, said the city has a good case to be the home of GB Energy, if Labour wins the next general election.

Mr Miliband made the comments during a visit to the St Fergus Gas Terminal in Aberdeenshire, joined by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Writing exclusively for the P&J, Sir Keir earlier shared his plans to “unleash a generation of secure jobs for Aberdeen” as the UK transitions towards cleaner energy.

Labour confirmed on Friday that key North Sea industries such as carbon capture and storage, will be eligible for their £2.5 billion British Jobs Bonus.

‘I believe Aberdeen will be the clean energy capital’

Mr Miliband said he wants to make more trips to the north-east, and claimed the region is “absolutely a priority for us”.

Mr Miliband told the P&J: “I believe Aberdeen will be the clean energy capital. It has such brilliant assets. Its workers, its geography, its traditions, its skills. Our mission will be to make Aberdeen and the north-east the clean energy capital of the UK.”

Labour had been widely criticised by industry and trade unions for controversial proposals to end North Sea exploration and a lack of engagement with the sector.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to St Fergus Gas Terminal, near Peterhead. Image: PA.

Sir Keir was keen to put that to bed, stating he had met “pretty much all the leading players” in the north-east over his two-day visit.

He heard “frank and honest” views in discussions with industry figures in Aberdeen on Thursday. Concerns were raised about the “transition” from fossil fuels to renewables and how it will affect jobs.

Sir Keir said: “They are absolutely unanimous in saying we need the transition.

“So there’s nobody saying we shouldn’t go through the transition in energy.

“There are discussions about how that is going to happen, the pace, but most importantly about how does an incoming Labour government, if we’re privileged enough to come into power, partner with the sector to ensure this transition works well and works in a way that is fair.”

Criticism of Rishi Sunak

The UK Labour leader’s visit comes less than a fortnight since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claimed he will protect 200,000 offshore jobs and support the north-east economy by drawing up new oil and gas licensing rounds.

But Mr Miliband said Mr Sunak was “talking nonsense” and claimed “nobody in the industry was asking for this”.

From left to right, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Labour leader Keir Starmer, Russell Borthwick, Chief Executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied.

He added: “It’s a purely political device but it’s a political device that doesn’t work because his own energy secretary then went out straight afterwards and said this isn’t going to cut bills by a penny.

“What people want, including Keir, they want serious plans. They don’t want a government that’s suggesting they’re going to retreat from net zero.”

‘Too little, too late’

Labour’s plans drew criticism from SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn who said: “Its taken more than three years but Sir Keir Starmer has finally travelled north in order to assess Aberdeen’s riches – our energy, our workforce and our potential.

“The big question he has repeatedly failed to answer is why we should continue to trust Westminster with Scotland’s energy wealth when we all know they’ve squandered it in comparison to the likes of our Norwegian neighbours.”

Scottish Tory energy spokesman Douglas Lumsden said: “Keir Starmer’s pitiful attempt at finally showing face in the North East is too little too late.

“His energy plan – including GB Energy – lacks any credibility and is a feeble attempt to pull the wool over the eyes of workers whose jobs he wants to throw under a bus.”

More from UK politics

Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at St Fergus Gas Terminal in Aberdeenshire. Image: PA.
Sir Keir Starmer hears 'frank and honest' views in Aberdeen as Labour leader sets…
The Red Arrows display team are best described as being in ‘special measures’, defence minister Andrew Murrison said (Pete Byrne/PA)
Red Arrows ‘subject to most intense scrutiny’ after damning report – minister
Police are investigating the incident in Rochdale (Dave Thompson/PA)
Two charged after Rochdale cenotaph daubed with ‘Free Palestine’ graffiti
Police said they were taking the incident ‘very seriously’ (Steve Parsons/PA)
Two arrested after Rochdale Cenotaph daubed with ‘Free Palestine’ graffiti
The Royal Navy frigate HMS Richmond shadowed the Russian warship Admiral Grigorovich as it sailed through the English Channel towards the Mediterranean (Royal Navy/MoD/PA)
Royal Navy shadows Russian warship through English Channel
HMS Dauntless preparing to recover her sea boat during the operation (LPhot Dan Rosenbaum/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
Royal Navy warship seizes cocaine with street value of £60 million in Caribbean
Women treated as property in ‘humiliating’ Red Arrows environment, report finds
The Red Arrows fly over ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sexual harassment and bullying widespread and normalised in Red Arrows – report
Aberdeen has ‘strong claim’ to get Labour’s GB Energy headquarters, Ed Miliband says
Robert Courts elected chairman of Commons Defence Committee
The UK’s military presence in the Indo-Pacific remains limited, say MPs (Andrew Matthews/PA)
UK’s ‘limited’ Indo-Pacific presence criticised amid fears conflict not far away

Conversation