North-east MSP Liam Kerr enters Tory leadership race to replace Douglas Ross

The Aberdeen-based MSP said he would ensure the north-east has a voice at the "top of our party and the Scottish Parliament".

By Adele Merson
North East MSP Liam Kerr is putting his hat in the ring to become Scottish Conservative Party leader. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
North East MSP Liam Kerr is putting his hat in the ring to become Scottish Conservative Party leader.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr is joining the contest to replace Douglas Ross as leader of the Scottish Conservatives today.

He is the fourth candidate so far – and the only one expected to run from the north-east region.

The 49-year-old said he wants to give the region a voice “at the top of our party and the Scottish Parliament”.

The other candidates are former crime reporter Russell Findlay, ex-Olympian Brian Whittle and deputy leader of the party, Meghan Gallacher.

Speaking to the P&J, Mr Kerr said: “Going into the 2026 election we need to present the people of Scotland with a genuinely Conservative programme which gives them a reason to vote for us, and lays out a realistic path to power.

“I’m standing for leader because I believe I can do exactly that.”

Liam Kerr at the last Scottish Parliament elections in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He added: “I know I have the strategy and vision to unite our excellent group of MSPs who will come together and take our case to the Scottish people ahead of 2026.”

Mr Ross announced he would stand down during the election campaign, following his ill-fated U-turn to run in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East. 

The P&J previously identified Mr Kerr as one of the likely contenders to enter the race.

He is the party’s education spokesman and previously led on energy, transport and justice.

He built up a reputation within the party as a good parliamentary performer.

Some north-east Tories have already backed Mr Findlay, pictured. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Before entering the Scottish Parliament, he worked as an employment lawyer.

But some of his north-east MP and MSP colleagues have already thrown their support behind Mr Findlay, who has emerged as an early frontrunner.

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, is backing Mr Findlay who he described as “pro opportunity, pro entrepreneur and pro worker”.

Meanwhile, North East MSPs Douglas Lumsden and Tess White also back the former investigative journalist. 

When will leader be elected?

Nominations for candidates to succeed Mr Ross will formally open on August 8 and close on August 22 at 12pm.

Candidates will need 100 nominations from party members to get on the ballot paper.

Voting will follow a preferential voting system, with members ranking their chosen candidates in order of preference.

The ballot will close at 12pm on September 26, and the winner will be announced on September 27.

Mr Ross will remain party leader until his successor is announced.

