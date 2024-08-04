Sitting on the same side as the SNP in Westminster still feels strange, says Andrew Bowie

Sitting on the same side as the SNP in Westminster might be the strangest thing about being in opposition for Andrew Bowie.

The West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP admits it’s “very sobering” to be back in parliament given how many Tories lost their seats.

“It’s very strange,” he says.

“I’ve only ever known a parliament where the Conservatives have been in government. To be in opposition now is very different.

“Sitting on the same side as a far reduced SNP group takes some getting used to – looking to my left to hear Stephen Flynn, and not looking in front of me.”

Mr Bowie – who held his Aberdeenshire seat by more than 3,000 votes – has backed Kemi Badenoch to be the party’s next leader.

He says her record shows she wouldn’t be afraid to step in and block laws passed by Holyrood where necessary – but would still respect devolution.

The Tories controversially intervened last year to halt the SNP reforms aimed at making it easier for transgender men and women to self-identify.

Mr Bowie says: “Where she saw the Scottish Parliament against acting what she would perceive as the wider best interests of the wider UK, it would be incumbent on her to step in and act.

“She hasn’t been scared to do that in the past, completely recognising Holyrood’s autonomy to take decisions over issues pertaining to Scotland.”

Meanwhile, Mr Bowie is backing frontrunner Russell Findlay to lead the party in Scotland.

The Aberdeenshire MP believes former crime journalist Mr Findlay has what it takes to be first minister, but admits it’s a tall order.

“It’s a hard slog,” he says. “We had a hard night when it comes to the share of the vote. I’m not blind to the reality of the situation.”

What can the Tories do if they hope to return to power after a disastrous night on July 4.

For Mr Bowie, that’s a difficult question with no easy answer.

“If it was as simple as one thing, I would tell you right now, and we’d be in power in five years’ time,” he says. “Unfortunately it’s much bigger than that.”

Mr Bowie was an enthusiastic supporter of Rishi Sunak.

He strongly backed the ex-prime minister even in his first failed leadership run against Liz Truss.

But he admits Mr Sunak’s five key promises – including to stop boats with migrants and cut NHS waiting times – were untenable.

He says: “So many of those things were out of our control. We’ve got to be realistic.”