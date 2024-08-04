Sitting on the same side as the SNP in Westminster still feels strange, says Andrew Bowie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sitting on the same side as the SNP in Westminster still feels strange, says Andrew Bowie

The Aberdeenshire Tory MP talks about adjusting to life in opposition and admits it’s been ‘very sobering’.

By Justin Bowie
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson CRELECTIONPJ Andrew Bowie.
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Sitting on the same side as the SNP in Westminster might be the strangest thing about being in opposition for Andrew Bowie.

The West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP admits it’s “very sobering” to be back in parliament given how many Tories lost their seats.

“It’s very strange,” he says.

“I’ve only ever known a parliament where the Conservatives have been in government. To be in opposition now is very different.

“Sitting on the same side as a far reduced SNP group takes some getting used to – looking to my left to hear Stephen Flynn, and not looking in front of me.”

Mr Bowie – who held his Aberdeenshire seat by more than 3,000 votes – has backed Kemi Badenoch to be the party’s next leader.

Mr Bowie is backing Kemi Badenoch to lead the Tories.

He says her record shows she wouldn’t be afraid to step in and block laws passed by Holyrood where necessary – but would still respect devolution.

The Tories controversially intervened last year to halt the SNP reforms aimed at making it easier for transgender men and women to self-identify.

Mr Bowie says: “Where she saw the Scottish Parliament against acting what she would perceive as the wider best interests of the wider UK, it would be incumbent on her to step in and act.

“She hasn’t been scared to do that in the past, completely recognising Holyrood’s autonomy to take decisions over issues pertaining to Scotland.”

Scottish Tory leadership frontrunner Russell Findlay. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Mr Bowie is backing frontrunner Russell Findlay to lead the party in Scotland.

The Aberdeenshire MP believes former crime journalist Mr Findlay has what it takes to be first minister, but admits it’s a tall order.

“It’s a hard slog,” he says. “We had a hard night when it comes to the share of the vote. I’m not blind to the reality of the situation.”

What can the Tories do if they hope to return to power after a disastrous night on July 4.

For Mr Bowie, that’s a difficult question with no easy answer.

“If it was as simple as one thing, I would tell you right now, and we’d be in power in five years’ time,” he says. “Unfortunately it’s much bigger than that.”

Mr Bowie was an enthusiastic supporter of Rishi Sunak.

He strongly backed the ex-prime minister even in his first failed leadership run against Liz Truss.

But he admits Mr Sunak’s five key promises – including to stop boats with migrants and cut NHS waiting times – were untenable.

He says: “So many of those things were out of our control. We’ve got to be realistic.”

